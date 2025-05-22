ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Can Planting Lemon Tree At Your Doorstep Attract Wealth And Wellness? Here's What Makes Lemon So Sacred In Indian Mythology

In Sanskrit, the lemon is referred to as Nimbu Phala and is considered a holy fruit. For ages, lemon has been utilised in Ayurvedic treatments, home cures, and everyday cooking for its powerful health advantages and distinct taste and flavor. However, this small citrus fruit is much richer in meaning, intertwined with layers of mythology and cultural traditions. While most us know about the health benefits of lemon in any form, lemon has a strong association with warding off negative energies as per Indian mythology.

According to Jyotish Acharya Devraj this is due to lemon's ability to contain potent energies and diminish the effects of negative energies and malevolent glances. Indeed, it is thought that placing lemons in temples and bringing them home can assist in dispelling negative energy. He says that the use of lemon serves as a spiritual remedy to counteract the malevolent impact of the evil eye. "Lemons, filled with strong energy, radiate rajasic and tamasic vibrations that can be utilised for spiritual endeavors, whether beneficial or harmful. Lemons act as a defense against the harmful influences of the evil eye, whether hidden in the dark or coming from within the home," says Devraj.