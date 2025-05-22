Can Planting Lemon Tree At Your Doorstep Attract Wealth And Wellness? Here's What Makes Lemon So Sacred In Indian Mythology

In Sanskrit, the lemon is referred to as Nimbu Phala and is considered a holy fruit. For ages, lemon has been utilised in Ayurvedic treatments, home cures, and everyday cooking for its powerful health advantages and distinct taste and flavor. However, this small citrus fruit is much richer in meaning, intertwined with layers of mythology and cultural traditions. While most us know about the health benefits of lemon in any form, lemon has a strong association with warding off negative energies as per Indian mythology.
According to Jyotish Acharya Devraj this is due to lemon's ability to contain potent energies and diminish the effects of negative energies and malevolent glances. Indeed, it is thought that placing lemons in temples and bringing them home can assist in dispelling negative energy. He says that the use of lemon serves as a spiritual remedy to counteract the malevolent impact of the evil eye. "Lemons, filled with strong energy, radiate rajasic and tamasic vibrations that can be utilised for spiritual endeavors, whether beneficial or harmful. Lemons act as a defense against the harmful influences of the evil eye, whether hidden in the dark or coming from within the home," says Devraj.
Vastu Benefits of Lemon Tree In The House:
- In Vastu Shastra, lemon trees are thought to offer various advantages to a household, such as dispelling negative energy, drawing in prosperity, and encouraging good health. They are regarded as a sign of purity and cleanliness, and their presence can improve the overall atmosphere of a home.
- As per Vastu, positioning a lemon tree by the home's entrance can draw in positive energy and fortune. Cultivating trees inside the house enhances the flow of energy and boosts its productivity.
- As per Vastu, lemon trees represent prosperity and may assist in drawing financial success and plenty.
- The healing qualities of lemons are believed to boost general wellness and benefit the health of those living in the home.
- Lemons symbolise cleanliness and purity, and having a lemon tree in the house can contribute to a more positive and cheerful environment.
