Why Crying At Work Isn’t A Weakness And How It's Time To Normalise It

You were that go-getter, especially when things went sideways. It wasn't supposed to happen like this. But that day, in the middle of a feedback session—or maybe during a tense meeting, or after that one final email—you felt your chest tighten. Your eyes sting. And before you could even name the emotion, the tears were already there. And now, all you can feel is shame.

In India, crying is often seen as an act of surrender. Even worse, it’s seen as a failure. Whether you are a woman navigating high-stakes leadership or a man raised on a diet of 'mard ko dard nahi hota' (men don't feel pain), the unwritten rule is the same – Keep it together. Always.

But what if this unspoken rule is outdated—and even harmful?

A Cultural Cry that Defines Emotions as Liabilities

We live in a country where children are still told, 'Tu rota rehta hai' (you keep crying), like it’s a personality flaw. Boys are taught not to cry because that makes them “less of a man.” Girls are told not to cry in public because it makes them “too emotional.” And by the time we enter the workforce, most of us have mastered the art of pretending everything is fine — even when it isn’t.

“Indian culture puts a premium on emotional suppression, especially in professional settings. We are raised to equate composure with competence. So when emotions show, especially through tears, it is viewed as a breach of professionalism, when in fact, it's a very natural human response,” explains Dr Radhika Bhatia, a clinical psychologist based in Mumbai who works with corporate clients.

In India’s corporate corridors, emotional vulnerability is rarely welcome. A few sympathetic glances aside, most instances of crying at work are subject to discomfort, or worse, gossip and judgment.

When Leaders Break Down

When a junior employee gets emotional, people offer a tissue, a glass of water, or even a kind and motivational word. But when a manager, department head, or CXO cries, the discomfort in the room is clearly visible.

“There’s an invisible code. Leaders are supposed to be composed, rational, and ‘above’ emotion. If you cry in a leadership role, people look at you like the ship’s captain has jumped into the water," says Shalini Menon, former Vice President at an MNC in Gurugram. Menon speaks from experience. She once teared up during a team town hall while announcing layoffs. “I wasn’t just sad for them. I was heartbroken. But afterwards, a colleague said, ‘Maybe you are too soft for this position.’ It stayed with me for years," she recalls.

Feeling of lack of competence can also lead to build up of emotions (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

This reaction isn’t rare. And for men, the stigma is often intensified because Indian culture doubles down on the archaic idea of “men don't cry” or worse, the misogynistic comments like 'auraton ki tarha rota hai' (cries like a woman). “There’s this invisible script we are supposed to follow that leaders must always be calm, rational, unemotional. But emotions don’t read the organisational chart,” says Richa Wadhwani Taneja, who works as a Vice President in a multinational company in Pune.

Ritu Arora, a senior marketing and corporate communications professional recalls a time when she broke down during a meeting. “Honestly, I've lost count. I think it’s just a part of who I am and I am not apologetic about it. If you are a leader and cry, it is seen as a crack in the armour. But I have found it to be quite the opposite. I have had moments of complete emotional overwhelm — whether it was grief, exhaustion, or sheer pride. And yes, it has happened in the middle of meetings, reviews, even one-to-one chats," she recalls and insists that those events have changed her relationship with emotions. "I have learnt to sit with it, honour it, and still move forward. I have often led my teams to believe that it’s not only okay to feel strongly, it's human," she shares.

While companies want employees to bring their whole selves to work, the expectation is to leave a part of their emotions outside the door. But the truth is, leadership isn't about being invincible. It is about being real, which means having a good cry and still showing up the next morning with courage, not shame. Ironically, the workplace vocabulary is filled with words like empathy, emotional intelligence, careful listening, and mental health. But beneath this, is the same old discomfort with real emotions, especially involving tears.

Why We Cry at Work

Workplace tears don’t usually appear out of nowhere. They are not just about deadlines or deliverables. They are the result of emotional build-up — a slow burn of unspoken tension, ignored mental health, powerlessness, burnout, or the impossibility of balancing work with real-life challenges.

A 2023 LinkedIn India survey on workplace wellbeing found that over 60% of respondents felt emotionally exhausted at work—but only 15% had ever brought it up with their manager or HR. The silence isn’t surprising. Indian workplaces rarely offer emotional training to leaders or HR teams. Most managers are taught how to lead projects, not people.

While the tides are slowly turning, crying at the workplace or being vulnerable is still a stigma (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

“Crying happens when your body can’t suppress emotion anymore. For many people the workplace becomes the only place where that pressure leaks because they have spent their lives being told that emotion is weakness,” says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma.

And yes, this happens to men, too. Media professional Mark Woolset from Atlanta, GA, USA, wrote to ETV Bharat expressing that he had several moments in his 50-year career in the media when he couldn't control his tears. “I worked for five decades and at 70, I realised that it wasn't coming together for me. I was a lot slower at producing stories than I had been. Being a perfectionist, I couldn't handle it, so one night I started crying in frustration. I left the room and found a corner to be emotional in,” shares Woolset.

Clinical Psychologist Tanushree Mehra explains that a feeling of lack of competence can also lead to buildup of emotions. "This is especially true with people who have been high performers. When they lose that for any reason, they feel overwhelmed. Lack of acceptance of the situation is also a reason for emotional build-up," says Mehra. She describes this as imposter syndrome where person has self-doubt about intellect, skill, or accomplishments. "This is particularly true among high-achieving individuals."

In Woolset's case, it was also about his director, who, he says, was a “cold fish”. “She was unable to relate to people or give them a good word. I had bypass surgery and came back to work after two months but she didn't say a word. I felt like a cog in a wheel,” he recalls. “Lack of empathy from supervisors can lead to dissatisfaction at work. Eventually, this non-recognition builds up and one feels left out,” reasons the clinical psychologist.

Woolset decided to quit the job after he broke down. “I pointed it out to my director but she didn't bother. I became quite depressed and left work during a 'breaking news' situation. That was wrong, but instead of asking me what happened, I was told it was unprofessional. It was, but it was a toxic workplace that led to this situation in the first place. I felt overwhelmed and pushed to the edge so I felt like crying was okay,” he says.

Let it Flow

For many, office politics and exhausting work culture can also be overwhelming. Hareeni Mageswaran, a senior publicist, believes that being vocal gives one the power to feel empowered. “If we cannot connect with our emotions and express ourselves and be real, then we are walking the roads of fakery in the workplace. So let’s normalise crying, and let’s make space for emotional clearouts. It doesn't matter which organisation you work for. Organisations are just one part of our life, and it’s important to vent emotions in the right place,” says the senior publicist.

A senior journalist from Odisha, Madhulika Das, confesses that she cried plenty of times at workplaces even after heading a team. “My team knows that crying while working is normal. The realisation has made working as a team easier,” she expresses.

According to Srishti Vatsa, a psychologist and communications professional, an occasional, authentic breakdown from a leader can actually build trust. However, frequent or uncontained emotions can shift the burden onto the team and impact their psychological safety. “The question also is about whether your workplace allows expression of emotional truth without shame. Also, there’s a big difference between emotional freedom and emotional dumping. It comes down to self-awareness, boundaries, and the ability to repair,” says the psychologist.

The Shame That Follows

Crying at the workplace is hard, but what happens afterwards is often worse. Shame, disgust, fear of being judged, and self-blaming. “I kept replaying the incident because I couldn't stop thinking about what I must have looked like. Needy, weak, or worse, unprofessional. For weeks, I avoided eye contact with anyone who was in the room,” recalls Aarti Agarwal, who broke down during a performance discussion.

This emotional hangover is cultural. Says Dr Bhatia, “We are taught to see emotion as a sign of losing control. But in truth, it's the suppression that creates dysfunction, not the release. Crying isn’t unprofessional. Denying the human experience in the workplace is."

Yet, many fear that one breakdown in front of a team or seniors will permanently damage their credibility, especially for women, whose leadership is already scrutinised under the lens of emotions. “I have worked so hard to be seen as strategic. So when I cried during a conflict with a male colleague, I felt like I had undone years of effort in five minutes,” says Samiksha Surana, a creative director at a digital agency.

How Bosses and HR Respond

There are some progressive shifts. But many Indian HR professionals and supervisors still struggle with how to address emotional breakdowns at work. “We are not trained to handle emotional breakdowns of employees, especially people in higher positions. When someone cries, our instinct is to move quickly, reassure them, close the conversation, and end the meeting. But that doesn’t always help. It can make the person feel like a liability," admits Anupama Sheth, an HR business partner at a multinational tech firm.

Former presidents like Barack Obama cried during one of Oval office events (Getty Images)

Then there’s the gossip, the kind that circulates in lunchrooms and team WhatsApp groups. “Did you hear, she cried in front of the VP?” “He cracked under pressure.” These narratives stick. They shape how we are perceived by people, how our promotions are decided, and how safe we feel being ourselves at work.

While the tides are slowly turning, crying at the workplace or being vulnerable is still a stigma. This isn't the same in the West. Indian-born, US citizen, Amit Srivastava (name changed on request) is a Vice President in a multinational workforce and technology solutions firm in Atlanta. He observes that Indian culture doesn't appreciate crying.

“We have been taught that crying is a weakness but it's not. I have had men, women of all levels crying in front of me and that's completely fine. Crying is rather healthy, I'd say. Your therapist will tell you to cry to feel less burdened and it's a natural emotion. The leadership understands it in the West. Indian leadership needs to evolve in this matter and accept that crying in front of HR or your boss, even if you are in a senior position, doesn't show your weakness," says Srivastava, who graduated from Pune.

He points out a few instances when several US leaders have been publicly seen crying, including former presidents like Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as other politicians like Hillary Clinton and John Boehner. Public displays of emotions, including tears, are not uncommon in politics and can be interpreted in various ways, depending on the context.

Back home in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi choked up on national media in an interview remembering his mother ahead of the 2024 elections. Does this mean these leaders are incapable of ruling the country or taking tough diplomatic decisions? Or will they be seen as incompetent or too emotional? Unlikely! They were hailed for their honest expression.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional and broke down at multiple occasions (Getty Images)

“Emotional intelligence is now listed as a top leadership skill globally. We are beginning to realise that suppressing emotion doesn’t create strength. It creates burnout," says Saurabh Sharma, a leadership coach and former VP at one of India's leading companies.

Will People Judge You?

While leaders of nations may cry and earn acceptance from the citizens, inside glass skyscrapers, the story is different. So do your colleagues judge you? Yes, they do. Some snicker and others may whisper. But there will also be those who see the strength in your honesty. “I have seen more respect come from vulnerability than from bluster. A leader who can admit they are human is far more inspiring than one who pretends they are a machine,” says Sharma.

As mental health slowly makes its way into HR policies and leadership frameworks in India, the hope is that emotional literacy will not be considered a liability and that tears will no longer be seen as cracks but as signs of conscious and aware professionals. So, is crying at work ideal? No. Is it unprofessional? Not necessarily. Is it human? Absolutely.

If anything, we need to rewrite the narrative, especially in India. Vulnerability is not the opposite of strength. And crying, whether you’re an intern or the CEO, is sometimes the body’s way of saying, “I care. I feel. I am vulnerable and overwhelmed for the time being. I’m human.” That’s not something to be ashamed of. That’s something to respect. So if the tears come, let them. Then wipe them, breathe, and return. Not weaker, not broken, but real. Because maybe it’s time the workplace made room not just for performance but for being human.