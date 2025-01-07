How Alok Chatterjee, A Gold Medalist From The National School Of Drama Redefined Modern Indian Theatre

The passing of veteran theatre actor Alok Chatterjee has come as a shock to many of his classmates and colleagues. The National School of Drama alumni had been unwell for a long time, suffering from multiple organ failures. In his last days, Chatterjee confined himself to his home in Bhopal.

A batchmate of the late Irrafan Khan, Chatterjee was known for his plays, such as Natsamrat by Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar and A Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller.

In his illustrious career as a theatre actor and director, Chatterjee also directed plays like A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, Sakuntala Ki Anguthi by Surendra Verma and many more. His last play Anandmath was staged across the country with multiple shows. As an alumnus, Chatterjee continued to teach at NSD and the Film and Television Institute in Pune. Beyond his contributions on stage, Chatterjee is revered as a mentor and guide. His association with Padma Shri Ram Gopal Bajaj, veteran theatre director Robin Das and noted theatre director Kavalam Narayan Panikkar profoundly shaped his idea of theatre.

"It's very saddening that we lost a gem of a person and a wonderful actor. He was not well for a long time. Last I went to see him at his home in Bhopal. I couldn't speak to him because he was sleeping. I wish I had woken him up. I didn't speak to him over a phone in the last few days," says Dev Faujdar, a theatre actor and director in Mumbai who joined hands with Chatterjee on multiple occasions.

Alok Chatterjee (Special Arrangement (ETV Bharat))

Chatterjee, the Sangeet Natak Academy Award recipient, has also been recognized for his innovative contributions that have redefined modern Indian theatre. His influence extends across acting, direction, and pedagogy, which left a significant impact on the art form. He was also the one who embraced realism in Indian theatre inspired by the works of renowned dramatists like Konstantin Stanislavski and Indian theatre icons. His performances and direction often delve into the complexities of human emotions, relationships, and societal challenges, which makes them relatable for audiences.

Thespians in the know of Chatterjee say he was revered for his extraordinary acting skills, which Chatterjee in one of his old interviews with us shared that he "emphasizes intense character study and preparation. This deep understanding of characters brings authenticity and depth to my performances. This is acting discipline and immersive acting techniques that are prerequisite to any actor."

Chatterjee's batchmate, theatre veteran Sanjay Upadhyay says, "Gone too soon. There are so many memories we had together. Of late, we started travelling to spend time and remember those old days in NSD. He was a brilliant actor and a wonderful friend."

Alok Chatterjee in the play Red Frock (Special Arrangement (ETV Bharat))

Geetanjali Geet, an NSD alumni and student of Chatterjee feels, "a whole chapter of theatre has ended with his demise."

Chatterjee's works often explored critical socio-political issues, making theatre a medium for activism and awareness. His productions challenged conventional norms and addressed subjects like caste discrimination, gender roles, and economic disparity, which resonated with audiences of all times.

He also reinterpreted some of the classical Indian plays by adapting them to modern sensibilities. His direction for instance, A Midsummer Night's Dream had contemporary language, innovative staging, and experimental techniques, which was quite imaginative and innovative at the time when Indian theatre practitioners started adapting Western classics.

Chatterjee in his career as a director emphasized on blending traditional Indian theatrical forms with modern techniques, following a creative style of play presentation. He integrated elements of folk theatre, dance, and music with contemporary themes that bridged the gap between classical and modern Indian theatre.