IRCTC's Green Triangle Of Uttarakhand Package Spans 8 Days: Know Pricing, Plans, And More

Uttarakhand is renowned for its spirituality, earning it the title of Devbhoomi. Many travellers visit this region to explore its sacred temples. For such pilgrims, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an exciting travel package. This special package offers a unique opportunity to explore both spiritual and tourist destinations in a single trip. Wondering when it starts and what it costs? Let’s dive into the details.

IRCTC’s Green Triangle of Uttarakhand package spans 7 nights and 8 days, starting from Hyderabad. This journey includes visits to popular destinations like Nainital, Almora, Mukteshwar, and Delhi. Here's a day-by-day breakdown of the trip:

Day 1: The journey begins with Train No. 12723 departing from Hyderabad at 6 AM. It’s a full-day train ride.

Day 2: The train arrives in Delhi at 8 AM. From there, travellers are transported to the hotel for check-in, breakfast, and freshening up. Later, you'll visit Jim Corbett National Park, followed by an evening return to the hotel for an overnight stay.

Day 3: After breakfast, the day starts with a safari and a visit to waterfalls in Jim Corbett. Later, you’ll head to Nainital and check into a hotel for the night.

Day 4: Spend the day exploring the tourist attractions of Nainital. Overnight stay in Nainital.

Day 5: On this day, you will visit Almora and Mukteshwar, returning to Nainital for another overnight stay.

Day 6: After checking out from the hotel, the journey continues to Delhi. Upon arrival, you'll visit the iconic Akshardham Temple and stay overnight in Delhi.