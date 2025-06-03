Travel to 8 Jyotirlingas Across India for under 25K with IRCTC’s Ashta Jyotirlinga Yatra 2025

In a new initiative aimed at promoting religious tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), West Zone (Mumbai), has announced the Ashta Jyotirlinga Shravan Special Yatra 2025 aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The sacred tour is scheduled to begin from Solapur on July 19, 2025, and Madgaon on August 5, 2025, aligning with the auspicious Shravan month.

This specially curated pilgrimage offers devotees the rare opportunity to visit eight revered Jyotirlinga shrines spread across multiple Indian states. The initiative is part of IRCTC’s commitment to spiritual tourism, blending devotion with comfort, affordability, and cultural enrichment. “Our goal is to make travel more accessible and enjoyable, ensuring that every trip is a memorable one,” said Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone. “These packages are crafted to provide spiritual depth, convenience, and cultural richness, especially during the holy month of Shravan.”

Journey Highlights and Inclusions

Pilgrims boarding the Ashta Jyotirlinga Yatra will be able to experience a fully escorted, all-inclusive religious tour that covers major shrines such as Somnath (Gujarat), Nageshwar (Dwarka), Trimbakeshwar (Nasik), Bhimashankar (Maharashtra), Grishneshwar (Aurangabad), Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh), and Mallikarjuna (Andhra Pradesh).

Tour packages are priced at ₹22,760 per person (Solapur departure) and ₹23,880 per person (Madgaon departure), depending on the boarding point and class of travel selected. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train offers Sleeper (Non-AC), AC III Tier, and AC II Tier coaches, accommodating between 600 and 700 passengers. The train is equipped with infotainment screens, CCTV surveillance, clean restrooms, and a modern pantry car that ensures hot, hygienic meals throughout the trip.

Each package includes:

Onboard accommodation for the entire journey

Offboard hotel stays in select cities

Local sightseeing by AC buses

Daily vegetarian meals

Services of professional tour guides

Travel insurance coverage

Thematic onboard ambience celebrating India’s spiritual and cultural diversity

According to IRCTC officials, themed Bharat Gaurav trains are specifically designed to mirror India’s heritage. Passengers will experience vibrant visual storytelling through train exteriors and interiors that display iconic temples, sculptures, dances, and cultural motifs, turning every mile into a moving canvas of Indian spirituality. Registrations are now open through IRCTC’s official tourism website www.irctctourism.com