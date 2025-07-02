Television Actor Puja Sharma On Balancing Life With Early Dinners, Morning Meditation, And Reading In Quiet Cafés

Television actor Puja Sharma, who shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin followed by Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev alongside Mohit Raina is back on screen after a seven-year hiatus. The actor is now seen in Star Plus show Jhanak where she plays a tribal girl. In 2018, Sharma took a break when her show Dil Se Dil Tak went off air. Since then, she says, had given many auditions, survived the pandemic like all of us, a broken relationship, and did a few TV commercials which kept her occupied. With her 10 years of jounrey in televison, Shrama decided to transition into OTT as, she believed, being a TV actor was a disadvantage. However, the actor finds herself in a strong position with her new role as a rebel Naxalite in the show. In this excusive chat with ETV Bharat, she opens up about overcoming heartbreak, navigating the pandemic, embracing wellness rituals, and why her new role hits close to home..

Excerpts from the interview:

What made you decide it was the right time to return to television?

Coming back to television wasn’t a planned move—it was a decision I made after a lot of thought. Acting has always been something I’ve truly enjoyed. Being in front of the camera and embodying a character gives me immense joy and satisfaction. I had missed that. I simply felt that the time was right, and I’m grateful to be back doing what I love.

What was it about this new project or role that excited you the most?

This character really resonated with me on a personal level. Coincidentally, I’m from Jharkhand, and I grew up surrounded by tribal communities. Many tribal women worked in my household while I was growing up, so I’ve observed their strength, grace, and culture up close. Portraying a tribal woman felt very special and familiar—it’s a role I felt deeply connected to, and I knew I could do justice to it.

Has the TV industry changed in ways you didn’t expect while you were away?

Yes, definitely. The audience has evolved—people now consume a lot of web content. But television still holds a unique place in Indian households. There’s a comfort to it, especially for families who prefer traditional or less bold content. I feel TV continues to be a cherished space, particularly during everyday moments like dinner with loved ones.

As an actor you are exposed to a lot of harsh chemicals on face to get into the skin of the character. What’s your current skincare or beauty routine like to keep it in check?

I stick to the basics: cleansing, toning, and moisturising. After shoot days, I ensure I remove my makeup thoroughly. I believe skincare starts from within, so I eat clean—plenty of greens, salads, fruits, and veggies. Getting enough sleep is also key. I haven’t been hitting the gym lately, but I try to go for walks, practice Surya Namaskar at home, and do meditation and breathing exercises regularly to maintain overall wellness.

What does a typical day off look like for you?

A day off for me usually includes running errands and wrapping up pending tasks. I love spending quality time with close friends or family, catching up on a good book or web series, and just unwinding. I might head to the beach to enjoy the sunset or visit Prithvi Café for chai and a play. Sometimes I’ll sit quietly in a corner of a café with a book—it’s these small moments that help me feel grounded.

Are there any lifestyle habits you’ve adopted recently that you swear by?

Early dinners are something I’ve consciously adopted and try to stick to. While abroad, I noticed people often finish dinner by 6 or 7 PM, and it reminded me of the wisdom in our own scriptures that emphasise eating around sunset. Another habit I truly value is starting my day with meditation, some stretching, breathing exercises, and listening to prayers or chants. This morning routine has become a non-negotiable for me—it sets the tone for the rest of my day.

The entertainment world can be stressful—how do you prioritise mental health?

Stress is part of every profession, including ours. What matters is how we deal with it. I believe it’s crucial to check in with yourself regularly and not take mental health for granted. Whether it’s spending time with loved ones, nurturing a hobby, joining a dance or sports class, or simply doing things that uplift your spirit—these practices help me stay balanced. Practicing mindfulness and being honest about how I’m feeling helps me navigate the ups and downs of this industry.