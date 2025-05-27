Exclusive | After Fabulous Lives.... Shalini Passi Wants To Make Films Based On Indian Women Artists: 'They Deserve To Be Seen And Heard'

Last year, when the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives streamed on Netflix, unlike other seasons, it drew attention—not from criticism but to a new face that the show introduced – Shalini Passi. She made headlines overnight, and everyone wanted to know who she was that secured a spot among the other glamorous "star wives." She appeared in spectacular outfits and spouted meme-worthy one-liners, despite the fact that very little was known about her then.

From her 20,000-acre luxe Delhi mansion, she is now a tinsel town diva with her creative path away from the cinema business. Thus, she refuses to call herself a "Bollywood insider." But her bag collection could give tough competition to that of Nita Ambani's. And a look at her wardrobe will give you a peek into some of the most renowned luxury brands in the world – Hermès and Louis Vuitton to Chanel and Gucci, among many others – cementing her status as a fashion icon.

She is an art influencer and the founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, which supports emerging artists and promotes cultural initiatives. While the cameras follow her hobnobbing with the crème de la crème, Passi has built a remarkable portfolio of contemporary art from both Indian and international artists, including Subodh Gupta, Anish Kapoor, and Bharti Kher, among others. You are most likely to see her jet-setting to international art hubs.

This time, the sartorial diva has walked the coveted red carpet of the Festival de Cannes to unveil Seagram's Longitude 77 Collector's Edition—an initiative that celebrates not only cinematic flair but also artistic dialogue—at the India Pavilion for Paresh Maity's vibrant artwork. Passi walked the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Maity's design.

"It is exciting seeing brands show genuine interest in supporting art—not just fashion. In India, it's often individual patrons like us who back the arts, so it's refreshing and inspiring to see larger brands stepping in to champion creativity in this way. This kind of collaboration is still quite new in our context, and it gives me hope for a more integrated cultural future," says Passi, who spoke to ETV Bharat candidly about her penchant for art, her foray into Bollywood, living a luxe life, elaborate fashion choices, and more...

Excerpts from the interview:

ETB: You’ve made a name for yourself in the art and design world—what first inspired your journey into the creative space?

SP: My journey into the creative world was inspired early on by my father, who had a deep love for art and architecture. Growing up around his passion left a lasting impression on me. Although I couldn't formally pursue a degree in art or architecture due to getting married at a young age, I never let go of my creative instincts. I continued to paint, studying under Mr. and Mrs. Baruta at Triveni, and remained committed to my art even after becoming a mother. Over time, my creative expression expanded into photography, allowing me to explore the world through a different lens. Alongside this, I became increasingly involved in supporting the arts—contributing to institutions like Kochi-Muziris Biennale and, in 2018, co-founding MASH, our art foundation. MASH is dedicated to supporting contemporary Indian artists and engaging with the broader creative community. Through our website and Instagram page, we share insights, showcase talent, and stay connected to the dynamic worlds of art, design, and culture. Creativity has always been my anchor—and this ongoing engagement keeps that spirit alive.

ETB: How did your interest in Bollywood evolve, and what led to your recent foray into the film world?

SP: I’ve always been surrounded by cinema, like most of us in India, films have been an integral part of growing up. I also have friends in the film industry, which kept me connected to that world, even if only from the sidelines. But despite that proximity, the camera was a medium I never really explored. In fact, until 2018, I had a genuine phobia of being in front of it. What drew me in was the challenge. I’ve always been excited by new experiences, especially those that push me out of my comfort zone. Working with the camera, whether behind it or in front of it, was unfamiliar and therefore intriguing. Ultimately, my deeper goal is to create films that spotlight Indian women artists—stories that deserve to be seen and heard. Before diving into filmmaking, I felt it was important to understand the industry from within. This recent foray into the film world is part of that journey—an immersive way to learn, grow, and lay the groundwork for the stories about Indian women artists I hope to tell in the future.

ETB: What has been the most surprising or challenging aspect of working in the entertainment industry compared to the art world?

SP: What’s struck me most about the entertainment industry is just how much invisible effort goes into creating what we see on screen. Coming from the art and fashion worlds, where creators, whether they are artists, designers, or craftspeople, are often directly acknowledged and celebrated, I found the contrast quite stark. In the art world, the artist is at the forefront during exhibitions, and galleries play a visible role in supporting and presenting their work. In fashion, designers are credited for their vision, and there is growing recognition of the artisans who bring that vision to life. But in the film industry, I’ve realised there is an entire universe of people working tirelessly behind the scenes whose contributions are essential to the final product yet often go unnoticed. The real magic of cinema happens behind the camera. It’s an intricate collaboration of talent, precision, and creativity that most viewers never get to see. That, to me, has been both the most surprising and the most humbling aspect of entering this world, and it’s made me deeply passionate about advocating for greater recognition of those unseen heroes who make the screen come alive.

ETB: Your style and presence are often talked about. How do you define your personal aesthetic in fashion and life?

SP: So my personal aesthetic, right now, I'm enjoying being a maximalist. I've been a minimalist for about 8 years. From 2012 to 2018, I've been a minimalist after that from 2019 to now I am a maximalist. I enjoy layering textiles, fashion, and jewelry from different eras—Art Deco, Rococo, Indian and African traditions. For me, style is storytelling. It’s about history, craftsmanship, and expressing who I am through bold, thoughtful choices. Like the outfit designed by Manish Malhotra was the literal representation of the longitude 77 spanning from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari, captured by Paresh Maity in his painting.

ETB: Can you walk us through a typical day in your life—from morning to night?

SP: My day starts with meditation and a healthy juice to set a calm, focused tone. I usually work for a couple of hours in the morning, followed by lunch and a bit more work after that. I take time to meditate again in the afternoon, then from around 3:30 to 6:00, I dedicate time to my workout, it’s non-negotiable and helps keep me balanced. Dinner is at 7:00, and after 9:00, I either visit the temple (twice a week) or attend classes, depending on the day. Late evenings are when I handle international communications, connecting with artists, studios, and collaborators across time zones.

ETB: You’re known for supporting emerging talent through your foundation. What qualities do you look for in young artists or creators?

SP: For me, originality and a distinct voice are paramount. I’m drawn to creators who push boundaries, whether conceptually, materially, or emotionally, and who have a strong narrative or message behind their work. I also look for commitment and discipline; talent is just the beginning, but it’s the depth of inquiry and the courage to challenge norms that truly set a young artist apart. Through my foundation, I aim to provide not just support, but also a platform that nurtures critical engagement and dialogue within contemporary art and design.

ETB: How do you balance your roles as an art patron, entrepreneur, and now possibly a Bollywood insider?

SP: As for being a "Bollywood insider," I wouldn’t call myself that. I live in Delhi and love being here. I’m just someone who enjoys exploring different creative avenues. I tend to get bored doing the same thing for too long, so I keep evolving, learning, and trying new things. That’s what keeps it exciting.

ETB: How has your lifestyle evolved over the years, especially with your increasing public profile?

SP: Honestly, my lifestyle hasn’t changed much. Even before people knew me publicly, I was doing the same things—traveling, exploring, creating. I used to write for travel magazines and still carry that curiosity with me. The foundation work continues, regardless of everything else. It’s something deeply meaningful to me, and it remains a constant, even alongside newer projects like shooting and public engagements. At the core, I’m still just doing what I love.

ETB: Is there a creative project—artistic or cinematic—that is especially close to your heart right now?

SP: Yes, we have a few exciting things coming up that are very close to my heart. The MASH Emerging Artist Award is happening again this year, along with the MASH Ball and Support Unit—hopefully in Mumbai. These initiatives are deeply meaningful to me as they continue to support and celebrate contemporary Indian artists.

