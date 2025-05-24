Renowned Indian Painter Paresh Maity Shines Through His Work 77°E On Indian Culture At India Pavilion Of Cannes Film Festival

Paresh Maity, one of India’s most celebrated contemporary artists, is known for his vibrant, evocative, and spiritual work that transcends medium and scale. From delicate watercolours to monumental installations like the 860-foot-long Indian Odyssey, Maity breathes life into his imagination that interestingly resonates with everyone who comes across his artwork. His artwork is rooted in meditation, yoga, and belief in the emotive power of human expression. It is now part of India Pavilion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival under Seagram’s Longitude 77 Collector's Edition. Shalini Passi, an art collector and curator, unveiled Maity's art at the Festival de Cannes and walked the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Maity's design. His India Pavilion artwork is inspired by 77°E meridian's journey through India's soul.

The artwork is a vertical passage from north to south, capturing the cultural tapestry of the country and covering the snow-peaked mountains of the Himalayas and lakes of Kashmir. "It distills the story of India, showcasing the nation's rich heritage and craftsmanship," says Maity about his latest artwork at India Pavilion.

Shalini Passi unveiled Paresh Maity's artwork inspired by 77°E meridian's journey at India Pavilian in Cannes (ETV Bharat)

Painting Emotions in Every Stroke

With striking indigo packaging, the art symbolises India's gift to the world, and represents diverse landscapes, waterways, and cultural heritage. "My concept as an artist is to transform everything into a piece of art, whether through watercolour, acrylic, clay or bronze sculptures, installation or drawings or short films. I love creating a piece of art, it does not really matter what the medium is, anything that I get, I use that according to the subject or the timeframe it is suited for," says the artist. He elaborates further that to capture the serenity of a landscape, he might use watercolours, which is a challenging yet tranquil medium to use. "Medium is not a barrier for me, I really like to explore and experiment, transforming everything into art," expresses the noted painter.

If you have seen Maity's artwork, chances are you would call his work vibrant yet meditative. One also wonders if there are philosophical and emotional anchors that seem to guide his work. When asked, Maity nods in positive. Says Maity, "Yes, my art is very emotional, deep-rooted, spiritual and meditative. I do meditation every day no matter where I am, it keeps me grounded. I do yoga and I feel the spirituality which is our country’s biggest wealth. People have taken away many things but not our spirituality, which is ultimate. I create my art rooted in this spirituality."

The Indian Odyssey

While Maity has become one of India's celebrated painters, one can't escape but recall his 860-foot-long monumental painting titled The Indian Odyssey, measuring 7 by 800 feet, consisting of 53 panels, while the second work, called Celebration, sized 6 feet 2 inches by 62 feet, is made up of five panels. In all, one sees 58 panels spanning a little less than 900 feet. This needs endurance to sustain creative coherence across such a vast length. Maity says it was his dream work. "I could not believe that I will be able to complete a painting of that size and scale. But slowly, I was garnering that energy, passion and motivation to do it. I dedicated my deepest emotions of love and spirituality to create The Indian Odyssey. I had to work really hard to create this one painting but I maintained my creative coherence through patience and hard work." With art blending with technology, Indian contemporary art is undergoing major shifts. He says it’s not going to impact his way of working.

"I believe, art is tangible, it is very personal and emotional. There are lots of digital things happening but that stays like a synchroniser, it’s not music that a human is playing. Proper and correct imposition of technical or digital elements can be a new tool but it should not really interfere with the good work of art."

Art for the People

Over the years, Maity's art has drawn large and diverse audience from across the world. According to him, viewer interaction plays a big role in how he conceives his work. "Public art has always been very important. That is why I am inspired to create more public art installations and place them wherever possible, so that each and everybody can view it," believes the painter. He insists that art creates a sense of community while getting educated and at the same time encourages a culture of art appreciation and engagement.

Talking further about his belief that art should educate the audience and offer a space for interpretation and introspection, Maity says art is a medium to send out messages. "Art is food for the soul," he states and believes that Indian artists can play a huge role in shaping social commentary and contribute to global dialogue on identity. "I believe that an artist’s role is in enlightening everyone’s life and giving joy and happiness through their art. As I always say, art is life, life is art; without art there is nothing," insists the artist.

On being the recipient of multiple awards and global recognition, Maity says his success lies in his internal satisfaction. "To me, success is very internal in a certain sense. If I can continue creating art till the last day of my life, and return that back to the society, if anyone can get even an ounce of joy and happiness through me or my work, I will feel I am very successful," says the painter in conclusion.