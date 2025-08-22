Mukesh Khanna: I Would Never Have Allowed A Film Like Animal To Be Made; That's Not entertainment

Those born in the 80s would know how most Sunday mornings were spent – watching two towering figures on screen – the wise, commanding Bhishma Pitamah, and caped crusader Shaktimaan. Both these iconic characters were immortalised by one man – Mukesh Khanna. He became a household name across generations. From his characters in Saugandh, Hera Pheri, to Raja, and Tehelka, Khanna did justice to each role he played on the big screen. The actor will soon be seen in the Gujarati movie Vishwaguru and was recently featured in Dreamers, a series directed by filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai.

His on-screen persona aside, Khanna is fearless off-screen as well. He is known for his outspoken views on cinema, society, and culture. With a mix of gravitas and candour, Khanna continues to be known not only as India's first superhero but also as an actor who brought dignity and strength to every role he embraced. He also set his limitations in the industry to maintain the image he brought to life through his iconic parts. He gets furious seeing mainstream actors playing protagonists that embody misogyny and moral bankruptcy.

In this exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the actor called Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal 'non-entertainer' and called out Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for promoting paan masala through an advertisement. Excerpts from the interview:

The episode on you on Dreamers takes you back to the innocence and curiosity of childhood. What memories from your own childhood did you revisit while working on this project?

Everything that I used to do as a child. Unlike today's kids, I was never under pressure from studies and ambitions. I spent time with friends playing outdoor games. My childhood wasn't sporty, but it was what it should be. All I remember from my childhood is that I played every game. I used to read the comic series, Jasoosi Duniya, and play Colonel Vinod of that series. That was my childhood.

Did any part of the show remind you of the way you dreamt about your future when you were young?

Honestly, I never thought about becoming an actor. I did a Bachelor of Science and wanted to pursue plastic engineering. I was short of five numbers, so I was told to apply next year. That one year changed everything. I was free, and my elder brother was part of the Indian People's Theatre Association, IPTA. One director took me aside and gave me a role. That's how acting happened to me. But when I look back, I do feel that acting was there in me since I used to play Col Vinod from Jasoosi Dunya, and in debates, I used to discuss movie dialogues I had watched the day before the event. I used to enact while discussing. I think this is also an expression. In fact used to criticise actors. Before that, my father used my photo to market his saree business. I used to joke that I modeled for my father as a child. That was probably the start.

Your career spans decades across television and cinema. How would you describe the evolution of yourself as an actor and in person from your early days to where you are now?

My acting career started on stage, and then I moved to formal training. I signed many films in the beginning, but all of them failed. I waited for two years, and then Mahabharat happened. I learned how to be a failure. I was a flop actor. But the Mahabharat brought me back. I learned to stay grounded and humble. Ironically, I played an old man when I was young and played a young man when I was middle age. This has been full of learning that you have to be humble in all situations. I have got two lasting images as an actor – Bhishma and Shaktimaan.

Both your iconic roles, Bhishma Pitamah and Shaktimaan, were more than just characters. Did you ever imagine it would become such a lasting legacy? And which role challenged you the most?

I know that's a big deal because I have received that love and support from people. During Shaktimaan, I campaigned for a political party across the country, and people used to shout, and kids used to come to see Shaktimaan. They had no role in the votes. So that's the love. I realised that I was campaigning for Shaktimaan as well. I learned that it was very popular. And for Bhishma, I don't think I can play that role again. I am not tired of my image as Bhishma or Shaktimaan. I was never typecast in the industry and did different roles. None of the roles challenged me, but they taught me a lot. Both roles gave me an image to carry.

Many fans still identify you most strongly as Shaktimaan. Did this iconic role ever overshadow opportunities for other kinds of roles?

I don't think so. It was me who drew lines of what I wanted to do and not. I decided I never want to do Villain. I was given Duryodhan's role first in Mahabharat. I was never ready for a villain. I did not accept that I could play a villain. I could only do strong, positive roles. I am responsible for being in this image, but I don't have ambitions. I have lived on my own terms, so I never felt I have been despised in roles. I didn't accept those roles since I wanted to play positive roles.

Any reason for not playing the villain?

I can't play a villain. I like content that is useful. I would have never allowed a film like Animal to be made. That's not entertainment. A man sitting in a village will think Shah Rukh threw a girl from the terrace (Baazigar), so I could also do that. That's not what we as entertainers should be showing. I can do that too, but I won't. Actors do paan masala ads and do kesari adaab. I don't like it. They have a lot of money, so why can't they do some other ads?

How do you see the landscape for superheroes and mythological characters changing in Indian entertainment today?

On the wrong stage. It is lost, and that's why Southern films take over Hindi cinema. The reason is content. We copied that from the Southern industry. We are not thinking originally. Even television was spoiled after Kyunkii... was released. Now everyone is doing the same thing. Same makeup, sarees, and jhumkas. Same fights and Karwa Chauths. We need to think beyond that. We need to give respect to writers and pay them like stars. We, in fact, need to stop this star culture. Writers should be pushed.

Looking back, which character do you think left a strong mark on your own personality?

Bhishma gave me the recognition and confidence to say long lines. It made me a popular name in the country. And Shaktimaan gave me recognition as well as a platform to teach children. These both characters are still close to my heart and I find myself inspired by both characters when I reflect on those roles.

Are there any specific genres or roles you still wish to explore at this stage of your career

Nothing. My ambitions are limited now. There was a time I wanted to do all the historical characters. But now, I can't wear a beard on my face. I have three conditions – I won't do villain characters, I won't wear a beard, and I won't do romantic scenes on screen. Now, if anyone wants to offer me roles, I am ready. These conditions are to protect my image that people see me as. I have no ambitions now. Now it's like making me an offer, I can't refuse. If I get a good subject, I will surely do well.

Take Five

A quality you share with Shaktimaan?

Helping people in need

A co-star who could make you laugh even in a serious scene?

No one but Raju Srivastav

The one prop or costume piece from your sets you wish you had kept?

Bed of Arrows (Baano ki Shaiya) from the Mahabharat, which I have in my office.

The legacy you want to leave behind?

Goodness

Your biggest motivation today?

To open the Gurukul system in India