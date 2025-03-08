Exclusive| Gauri Khan Takes Us Through Her Design Process, Styling Homes For Celebrities, And Her Love For Art

There are very few women who rise from the shadow of their husbands who are as successful as Shah Rukh Khan. Let's accept that it's not easy to be the wife of someone who has a fandom worldwide. Thus, building her own identity as an entrepreneur is an extraordinary feat.

Meet Gauri Khan, who, with her extraordinary work blend with poise and confidence, exudes all that is needed to know that she is a successful entity in herself. A renowned interior designer, founder of Gauri Khan Designs, and co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment, Gauri has built her reputation as one of the most successful interior designers in India today.

From designing homes of celebrities like Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernadez, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and Manish Malhotra among others, Gauri is known for striking balance between practical and luxurious spaces and has created sophisticated homes that reflect their individual personalities.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Getty Images)

Additionally, her home in Mumbai, Mannat was designed by Gauri and so as their home in Delhi, which was also available for the public to stay for a brief period. It is during this process of designing Mannat that she realised her knack for creativity and how she enjoys styling homes. The interior designer was recently in Hyderabad for Sussanne Khan's store opening, The Charcoal Project, where Gauri has collaborated with the former to showcase her work. ETV Bharat spoke to the designer about her design process, blending art and aesthetics, designing homes for celebrities and more. Excerpts from the interview.

Congratulations on introducing your collection in Hyderabad! What makes this venture special for you?

Hyderabad is a city that appreciates luxury, craftsmanship, and artistic expression, and bringing our signature collections from Gauri Khan Designs here in collaboration with Sussanne’s store is quite special.

How was the experience of collaborating with Sussanne Khan for this store? Did your design sensibilities complement each other?

Sussanne and I are old friends and share a love for interior design. Our styles are very different, and I think that makes it quite nice, as it adds different layers to the store experience for customers.

Your designs seamlessly blend luxury with comfort. What is your approach when conceptualising a new space? How do you ensure each of your projects reflects both your signature style and the personality of the client?

I have a distinct voice as a designer and I like spaces to feel refined, and yet be functional. I start by understanding the client’s personality, lifestyle, and aspirations. Then, we craft a design narrative that ties together textures, materials, and design elements in a way that enhances the space’s energy and purpose based on their vision. The idea is to create an environment where people feel inspired, comfortable, and truly at home.

Many of your designs incorporate artistic elements. How has your love for art influenced your work as an interior designer?

Art has always been a part of my life. In college, art was my favourite subject! I also love visiting museums and historical sites across the world. When I had the opportunity to design my own home alongside a team of architects, I discovered just how much I enjoyed the creative process. It brought out my artistic side in new ways and deepened my passion for design. My journey in this field has been organic—what started as a personal project grew into something much bigger. It’s been an incredible and fulfilling experience.

Gauri Khan Designs at The Charcoal Project, TCP in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Pick some of your favourites from the store display:

There is a range of delightful products. A sleek white dresser with clean lines, topped by a mirror framed with soft, built-in lights. Paired with a chic white chair accented in plush faux fur, it’s a perfect blend of elegance and luxury. There is a signature mirror that doubles as art—its frame sculpted from rich, golden wood with fluid, uneven edges, as if shaped by nature, blending luxury with organic beauty. Living room and bedroom sets with refined, timeless silhouettes. Upholstered in elegant, neutral hues and framed in beautifully carved brown wood.

Over the years, how has your design philosophy evolved, and what have been some defining moments in your journey?

For me, design is a journey of constant growth. Launching Gauri Khan Designs was a big moment—it gave me a platform to bring my vision to life. We have a diverse portfolio that spans hospitality, retail, commercial and residential projects. Each has been special and has pushed me to evolve.

You have designed homes for many high-profile personalities. How do you strike a balance between privacy, aesthetics, and functionality in such projects?

Designing for any clients requires a deep understanding of their lifestyle, and preferences. The key is to create spaces that feel like a sanctuary—beautiful, personalised, and secure. Functionality plays a crucial role; smart layouts, seamless integration of technology, and thoughtful use of materials can ensure both privacy and comfort. At the same time, aesthetics remain paramount, as each space must reflect the client’s personality while maintaining a refined and cohesive design language.

What are some global design trends that inspire you, and how do you see them shaping interior design in India?

I like the trend of using natural materials like stone and wood, statement lighting, and the move toward more fluid, organic forms in furniture and architecture. In India, I see a growing appreciation for minimalist luxury—where clean lines, earthy textures, and handcrafted elements take centre stage. There’s also a rising demand for smart homes that blend aesthetics with technology, and this will continue shaping the future of interior design in the country.

Gauri Khan Designs at TCP Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

How do you balance creativity and business when designing for a brand rather than an individual space?

Designing for a brand requires a different approach than creating a private residence. The key is to strike a balance between artistic expression and strategic design—ensuring that the space not only looks stunning but also enhances the brand’s narrative, customer experience, and functionality. Every element, from layout to materials, is chosen with both aesthetic impact and business goals in mind.

With the growing digitalization of home décor, do you see technology playing a bigger role in the future of interior design?

Definitely! Technology is transforming interior design in exciting ways, from AI-powered space planning to virtual reality tools that allow clients to visualize their homes before execution. Smart homes are becoming the norm, with automation systems that control lighting, temperature, and security at the touch of a button. The rise of digital platforms for home décor also means that clients have more access to bespoke solutions, making high-end design more interactive and accessible.