Dutch Artists Hans And Jerrel Goedoen Are Reimagining Ancient Indian Art for a Global Audience; Paying Ode To Lord Shiva With Their Latest Sculpture

Amsterdam-based brothers Hans and Jerrel Goedoen have carved a niche in the global art world, quite literally. Descendants of Hindu heritage, the two grew up in the Netherlands surrounded by European modernity and Asian tradition. This duality continues to shape their art practice to this day. Rooted in their Dutch-Surinamese heritage but connected to Indian spirituality, the artist duo's journey has been one of bridging continents, cultures, and centuries. Over the years, they have built a reputation for sculptural works that reinterpret traditional Indian iconography through a modern European lens. The founders of Atelier Ajanta, a contemporary art and design studio in Amsterdam, their latest piece of art, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is inspired by the timeless murals of the Ajanta Caves.

It is both a homage to ancient craftsmanship and a bold move of contemporary storytelling. At once it demands reverence and invites art lovers to see mythology, culture, and devotion in fresh and unexpected ways. A 35 cm, 12 kg sculpture of Lord Shiva, cast in resin and hand-finished with spray-painted detailing, this creation is about identity as well as about their imagination. Hans Goedoen spoke to ETV Bharat about their latest creation, the process of reinterpreting the iconography of Ajanta Caves, and blending European training with Indian inspiration to create timeless pieces of art. Excerpts from the interview:

Your latest creation, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is steeped in Hindu mythology. Can you walk us through the artistic and spiritual journey behind this sculpture?

Spirituality and artistic epiphany are of the same essence. They are virtually synonymous. The creation of this artwork was, for both of us, a profound spiritual awakening. Not only does it reflect our deep cultural connection with Hinduism, but it also carries our desire to restore a cultural bond that had once left India in the late 1800. This piece is, in many ways, a homecoming of Hinduism.

What was the most challenging aspect of interpreting Lord Shiva’s essence in a contemporary sculptural form?

You know, our piece is just an artistic take on Lord Shiva; it’s not meant to be the deity himself. Still, it has sparked a lot of reactions. Some people think it’s blasphemous, others say it leaves out too many elements to truly capture Lord Shiva. But to us, that’s what art is about. When it stirs opinions, when it makes people feel something, that’s when art is alive and relevant. And honestly, we love that!

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev inspired by the iconography of Ajanta Caves (ETV Bharat)

Did you consult Indian scholars, spiritual practitioners, or art historians while creating this piece?

No, we don’t believe creating art, even when related to Hinduism, has anything to do with schooling or formal practice. For us, the act of creating art is a spiritual journey. It’s not something that can be taught, memorised, or handed down; it comes from within. To consult scholars or pundits would only dilute the spiritual connection. Yes, our art draws from Hinduism, but we refuse to let it be chained by rules, regulations, or cultural influences. True art and true spirituality can never be confined. Art is spiritual in itself.

You have named your studio Atelier Ajanta. Is there any connection to your admiration for the Ajanta caves?

The Ajanta caves have always inspired me; they are such an important part of Indian art, and they are the roots of the Indian art design style we know today. The way the devtas (deities) are traditionally pictured actually goes back to the Ajanta and Ellora caves. That’s why we named our atelier ‘Ajanta’ to honor that history and keep the fact relevant. And a fun fact, Ajanta is also my second name, coincidence? (laughs).

The Ajanta murals are celebrated for their storytelling, spiritual symbolism, and intricate detailing. Which of these aspects most resonates with you in your work?