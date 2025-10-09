Celebrity Wedding Designer Ambika Gupta On How Indian Weddings Are Turning Into Theatrical Experiences And Becoming More Personal And Meaningful
Gupta ushers in an era of “clean-lined maximalism” and quiet luxury where every celebration feels personal, purposeful, and artfully curated.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
When it comes to transforming weddings into theatrical experiences, few names in the Indian luxury wedding space command the same reverence as Ambika Gupta, a celebrity wedding and event designer. Her vision goes far beyond the conventional notions of décor and opulence. She redefined how love is celebrated – not as an event, but as an immersive, and multi-sensory narrative. If you happen to come across wedding photographs that show a delightful blend of architecture, storytelling, design, and emotion, you know it is the signature style of Gupta. She creates weddings that are as personal as they are spectacular. From regal celebrations in Rajasthan’s palaces to intimate European soirées under Tuscan skies, Gupta's work has earned her a place among India's most sought-after event curators, with a client list that reads like the who's who of business, art, and celebrity circles.
She says that a wedding, for her, is not a checklist of rituals or design elements, but a story that must feel true to the couple and their families involved. "Every element, from the colour of the drapes to the scent in the air, should reflect who they are," says Gupta. It is this philosophy that infuses her projects with meaning – a fluid design vocabulary that fits in a maximalist royal setting as well as in a minimalist modern event. "People want volume and beauty but without clutter. Less is definitely more aesthetic," explains the founder of The A-Cube Project. She describes her approach as "clean-lined, clutter-free maximalism."
Curating Thoughtful Experience
As weddings evolve into personal statements, Gupta observes the concept of luxury undergoing transformation. “Luxury is no longer a broad term; it has become more specific,” she notes. “To every person, it means something different. Quiet luxury that has personal significance will definitely be a trend going forward.” The new idea of luxury, she adds, is not about scale or extravagance, but about attention to detail. “It is no longer about large, impersonal gatherings,” she says. “Luxury is now all about creating more bespoke, thoughtful experiences for people.”
For instance, at one of her recent weddings, she noticed that the traditional exuberance of a baraat was followed by welcoming guests to lounges where they can access a stylist for a touch up before they rejoin the festivities. This kind of thoughtfulness, Ambika believes, defines the next generation of weddings – those that feel luxurious not because they are extravagant, but because they are personal and meaningful.
Moving Away from Conventional
When it comes to design, 2025’s weddings are embracing a shift away from pastels toward unique variations of colours. She shares, “We recently designed an event with a palette of grey, orange, deep greens, peach, and pops of purple. It was a very unusual combination, but in line with experimentation with different materialities and earthy combinations, which evoke a sense of newness.” This inclination towards experimentation extends to materiality, structure, and ambience.
As for the great minimalism vs. maximalism debate, Gupta's take is balanced. “Traditionally, Indian weddings have celebrated maximalism, and that grandeur is still very much in demand,” she says. “At the same time, minimalism has found its audience. It does not mean a lack of celebration, but a state of mind and an approach that values restraint, precision, and above all, individuality.” In her view, both philosophies can coexist beautifully as long as the design feels timeless, stylish, and authentic.
Destination Wedding
In terms of destinations, Ambika observes that couples are moving beyond the usual hotspots. “Apart from the well-known palaces and resorts, two-tier cities with heritage properties are gaining popularity,” she says. “Outside India, Doha is gaining a lot of momentum as a wedding destination along with Abu Dhabi.” The idea, she explains, is to find spaces that have a unique character and then build around them rather than transforming them completely. “People don't want to change the whole essence of a place, but rather build around it and use the venue as a unique backdrop rather than turning it into just another wedding venue,” she adds.
The modern wedding, the wedding designer believes, is no longer just about décor and food, but about experience. Couples are no longer just following trends; they are reshaping traditions in ways that feel personal and unique to them. “Nowadays, every element of a wedding has become a canvas for storytelling. Each detail is an opportunity to celebrate their individuality, turning the wedding into more than just an event.”
Blending Art With Fashion
As someone whose work straddles art, design, and emotion, Gupta also notes that global fashion and design movements, such as Milan Fashion Week to Indian Couture Week, have a huge role in shaping wedding aesthetics. “Any kind of global trend, whether silhouettes, textures, and colour palettes, will definitely percolate into the wedding season and on the broader wedding themes.”
And while trends come and go, Gupta's keen eye can distinguish between what’s fleeting and what’s here to stay. “Coloured smoke bombs are obsolete, and so are champagne towers. I think they are overdone,” she says while appreciating the question. “Even in home décor trends, all white minimalism, with beige and grey shades, is on the decline while warm, earthy palettes, wood drenching, richly textured walls, artisanal craftsmanship, layered lighting, and wellness-focused design accents are growing popular.” In weddings, she predicts, this year will bring dramatic touches, fruit and vegetable centrepieces, nostalgia, vintage notes, and the revival of the Renaissance spirit. “I see curved and sculptural layouts, wild florals, and overgrown greenery. This is going to be a huge trend along with artistic and editorial style design,” she adds.
A Wedding to Remember
When asked about that one thread that binds all these evolving trends, she says, "personalisation". From signature fragrances and bespoke menus to intentional stationery and handcrafted details, every decision, she says, is a canvas for storytelling. Couples want their wedding to feel like them. “Clients opt for personalised touches like intentional stationery, and even multi-event destination weddings offer intimate, immersive activities and storytelling at every touch point.”
Interestingly, Ambika sees “tasteful maximalism” – a style that balances grandeur with restraint – defining this era. “Over-the-top floral centrepieces are also out of favour and are giving way to more artfully composed arrangements. Nobody wants perfectly matched colour palettes for the bride and groom," Gupta says matter-of-factly before signing off.
Read More: