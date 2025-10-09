ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Celebrity Wedding Designer Ambika Gupta On How Indian Weddings Are Turning Into Theatrical Experiences And Becoming More Personal And Meaningful

When it comes to transforming weddings into theatrical experiences, few names in the Indian luxury wedding space command the same reverence as Ambika Gupta, a celebrity wedding and event designer. Her vision goes far beyond the conventional notions of décor and opulence. She redefined how love is celebrated – not as an event, but as an immersive, and multi-sensory narrative. If you happen to come across wedding photographs that show a delightful blend of architecture, storytelling, design, and emotion, you know it is the signature style of Gupta. She creates weddings that are as personal as they are spectacular. From regal celebrations in Rajasthan’s palaces to intimate European soirées under Tuscan skies, Gupta's work has earned her a place among India's most sought-after event curators, with a client list that reads like the who's who of business, art, and celebrity circles.

She says that a wedding, for her, is not a checklist of rituals or design elements, but a story that must feel true to the couple and their families involved. "Every element, from the colour of the drapes to the scent in the air, should reflect who they are," says Gupta. It is this philosophy that infuses her projects with meaning – a fluid design vocabulary that fits in a maximalist royal setting as well as in a minimalist modern event. "People want volume and beauty but without clutter. Less is definitely more aesthetic," explains the founder of The A-Cube Project. She describes her approach as "clean-lined, clutter-free maximalism."

Curating Thoughtful Experience

As weddings evolve into personal statements, Gupta observes the concept of luxury undergoing transformation. “Luxury is no longer a broad term; it has become more specific,” she notes. “To every person, it means something different. Quiet luxury that has personal significance will definitely be a trend going forward.” The new idea of luxury, she adds, is not about scale or extravagance, but about attention to detail. “It is no longer about large, impersonal gatherings,” she says. “Luxury is now all about creating more bespoke, thoughtful experiences for people.”

For instance, at one of her recent weddings, she noticed that the traditional exuberance of a baraat was followed by welcoming guests to lounges where they can access a stylist for a touch up before they rejoin the festivities. This kind of thoughtfulness, Ambika believes, defines the next generation of weddings – those that feel luxurious not because they are extravagant, but because they are personal and meaningful.

Moving Away from Conventional

When it comes to design, 2025’s weddings are embracing a shift away from pastels toward unique variations of colours. She shares, “We recently designed an event with a palette of grey, orange, deep greens, peach, and pops of purple. It was a very unusual combination, but in line with experimentation with different materialities and earthy combinations, which evoke a sense of newness.” This inclination towards experimentation extends to materiality, structure, and ambience.