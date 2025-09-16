ETV Bharat / lifestyle

In Conversation With Anita Ratnam On Weaving Dance Into Life And Curating Living Ecosystem OF Art In India

Some performers don't step onto the stage, but arrive like a tide. It is true for one of India's most celebrated classical dancers, Anita Ratnam. Fondly called Akka by some and amma by many others, she is mother to many in the dance world. Anchored in centuries of tradition, she is forever restless to find new shores. In her dance, the ancient becomes immediate, and the mythical turns intimate. Ratnam is both custodian and creator. And dance, for her, is not performance, but a language, a prayer, and a journey where every expression is an unspoken truth. Moreover, dance for her has never been confined to the stage. It flows through her morning walk, the conversation over coffee with friends, the rhythm of laughter on long train rides, or even the quiet rituals of bathing or cooking. "Every act in my day is like a dance," says the Bharatanatyam dancer. "There is a rhythm, a pace, and momentum that we all respond to."

It is this philosophy that has enabled Ratnam, a cultural visionary, producer, archivist, mentor, and intersectional thinker, to create what she calls a 360-degree ecosystem for the arts. "It is not only about performance, but about the support structures that sustain artists, institutions, platforms, funding, and community," says the Chennai-based artist.

Fusing Tradition with innovation

Over the last three decades, Ratnam has bridged the gap between tradition and innovation by bringing together Bharatanatyam, Mohiniattam, Kathakali, theatre, ritual practices, folk forms, and even meditative arts into her member vocabulary called Neo Bhararam. She has performed across 37 countries, created platforms such as the Narthaki directory and festivals for experimental voices, and served on cultural bodies that shape national policy. Yet at heart, she remains a storyteller who insists art must survive alongside life with its resilience and infinite possibilities. "Life is a messy, chaotic, adventurous choreography, and movement is the first instinct of human expression," she says.

Anita Ratnam has been a performer for four decades (ETV Bharat)

After staying in the United States for 15 years, where she worked as a television producer, media professional, and mother, she found the dance scene evolved in India multifold upon her return. Traditional sabha circuits still dictated much of the Bharatanatyam world, but Ratnam, with her cross-disciplinary instincts, did not fit into the mold. "I had to re-enter the cultural discourse without sacrificing the lessons I have learned abroad," she recalls. The solution, then, was to combine her multiple identities as a dancer, producer, writer, speaker, and organiser and make a new model of arts entrepreneurship. That vision breathed life into Narthaki, a directory of 2,000 dancers and addresses across the world.

A Pioneer of Shared Experiences

It was released in 1992, long before email or social media, and became the first-ever global network of Indian dancers. This ecosystem now defines her legacy. From organising mini-festivals that showcased her work alongside others, to producing for experimental voices, Ratnam has been both performer and enabler. "I believe shared experiences are richer. It forced me to become a producer of live arts." Her experience in television in New York helped her feed her learning into dance production. She insists her students learn not only choreography but also lighting, sound, backstage duties, and interpersonal skills. This approach has evolved into what she calls, "360 degree cultural ecosystem."