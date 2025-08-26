Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Shernaz Patel doesn’t just step into a room; she brings the theatre with her. A stalwart of Indian stage and screen, Patel has built a career that exudes elegance, conviction, and an almost magnetic voice that lingers long after the curtain falls. From her powerful performances in English theatre to memorable turns in Hindi cinema, she has never been afraid to embrace nuance, whether as a performer, mentor, or advocate for the arts. Now, as the voice coach for the 4th edition of Voices of Tomorrow by Kommune and Netflix India, Patel is turning her focus to an often-overlooked demographic – senior talent. She dismantles ageist myths, celebrates lived experience, and champions the idea that creativity knows no expiry date. “Being an older artist myself, I resonate with this age group,” she says. “There is no limit for learning, growing, or honing your skills. Age is really just a number.”

The Sound of Experience

For Patel, the process of training someone in their late 40s or 50s isn’t so different from working with a younger one. The voice, she insists, is not changed by time but evolves. “The training is much the same regardless of age,” she explains. “The only differences come from physical fitness, because the body and breath impact the voice. But the older we get, the more we understand life, and that rich life experience comes into play when we perform.”

In fact, she believes senior artists often have access to a deeper understanding and expression. “Every life that’s well lived, every experience people go through gets reflected in their performance,” she says. “The older we get, the more we have in our tool kit. We are also less conscious and less risk-averse as we get older. All these are great strengths for any artist.”

Rewriting the Age Narrative

The conversation around age in the entertainment industry often leans toward what's lost – fewer opportunities, sidelined roles, and, for women in particular, a premature fading from the spotlight. Patel agrees to the realities of ageism in the field. "The entire world is ageist," she says matter-of-factly. "In most professions, you retire at sixty when you may have so much more to contribute."

In cinema, she says, there are many stories that can be told through older characters, "But are enough stories being written with older characters in leading parts?" she asks. "That's not happening, especially for older women," she expresses, clarifying that this isn't the case with superstars, many of whom are senior citizens."

Unlike bodies, voices, she says, don't age. However, she says there's bias. "There is some amount of age bias even here. If you just listen to a voice, you may not be able to tell a person’s age, because our voices don’t age the way our bodies do. Many older people have a young-sounding voice and can perform with a very young energy. Yet, after a certain age, you do get slotted as a “mature voice” because you are older," says the actor.

As a celebrated theatre personality herself, Patel looks back and says that theatre is an inseparable part of her life (Getty Images)

A Creative Life Without Deadlines

For Patel, the idea that creativity must begin when one is young is both flawed and limiting. "I strongly believe it's never too late to start anything in life," she says. "We have limited time on earth, and we should squeeze it dry. People have written books, painted, and composed music later in life. Why not voice acting? And this programme is for those above 45, not 85. At 45, you are in the prime of your life."

Still, she is aware of the challenges of entering the industry later. "Do it only if you are really keen and have passion, humility, and belief in your skill. This passion doesn't get easier because you are older. It is a highly competitive field. But if you are talented, nothing can stop you," she advises.

A Theatre Child Forever

As a celebrated theatre personality herself, Patel looks back and says that theatre is an inseparable part of her life. "I was born into a theatre family, so it has been part of my life since birth. It's my identity and I can't imagine who I would be without this profession," she reflects. "My life experiences, my friends and associates, and of course my family are all inextricably linked to theatre."

Her experience and roots in theatre also give her perspective on what needs to change. "I would like to see better care for retired artists and technicians, more roles of worth for older actors, and more considerate working hours and facilities for older artists working in television and film," she says.

Apart from structural changes, she also dreams of creating something personal. "I am hoping to start an arts project for those above 55 soon. Art can play a huge role in keeping seniors in great physical, emotional, and mental health."

Staying Curious

After decades in theatre and cinema, Patel has a secret to staying relevant – curiosity. "I have always been curious about life and embraced different opportunities and ways to grow and learn," she says. "I go into everything with the curiosity of my youth, never believing that I know the answers." It is this humility, she says, that has kept her going. "It has kept me young in spirit. I learn from young people every day and know I have many more miles to go," she says as we sign off.