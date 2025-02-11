Interview | Rising Gen Z Artiste Shriya Rao’s New Songs Give A Voice To Mental Health Awareness

Mental health is not just a conversation for Gen Z, but a lived reality. This is the generation that has grown up with digital overstimulation, relentless academic and career pressures, and an unprecedented openness about emotional well-being. Anxiety and self-doubt lurk in the background of everyday life, but for Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Shriya Rao, music has been both a mirror and a remedy.

At the age of 18, she has already carved out a place for herself in the I-pop scene, using her latest EP, In a Box, as a vessel to articulate her struggles with mental health.

Shriya’s musical journey began long before the release of her debut single, Tell Me, at just 14 years of age. Over the years, performing at more than 50 live venues across Mumbai and Pune, she has developed a unique artistic voice. She has also done backing vocals and arrangement for the upcoming Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan.

Music And Mental Wellness

Her previous single, Like That, was a display of self-confidence, but her EP In a Box reveals a different side of the teen artiste. “I definitely feel like I’ve changed as an artist over the past two years,” Shriya reflects. “When I started writing these songs, I was navigating some of the hardest emotions... heartbreak, trust issues, and mental health struggles. Over time, I’ve gained more clarity about who I am. The way I express myself through music has become more authentic, and I’ve learned how to channel my vulnerability into something that feels both cathartic and empowering,” she told the ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team.

In a Box shows the power of music as a coping mechanism for mental health struggles. “Mental health is a really important theme in this EP,” Shriya emphasizes. “A lot of us feel overwhelmed, but we don’t always talk about it. With these songs, I wanted to express those feelings in a way that listeners could connect with. If even one person feels less alone because of my music, then I’ve done something right.”

The EP opens with Her, a song that unfurls the pain of heartbreak and betrayal. With classical piano and cinematic orchestration, Shriya captures the emotional weight of broken trust (whether from childhood disappointments or infidelity). The track’s production team includes Yohan Marshall, Pedro Peixoto, and Fili Filizzola, industry heavyweights who have worked with top international artists Doja Cat, SZA, and Harry Styles.

Next comes I’m Not Alright, an unfiltered confession of Shriya’s personal struggles with anxiety. “This song was written at a time when I felt completely disconnected from myself,” she shares. “I think a lot of us (especially in Gen Z) grapple with the pressure to always be achieving something, to be ‘on’ all the time. That weight can be suffocating, and I wanted this song to acknowledge that reality.”

Following this, Are You Down offers a contrasting perspective. It celebrates music as a source of solace and survival. Shriya describes it as an anthem for those who turn to music as a safe haven. “Music became my therapy,” she says. “It got me through some of my toughest moments, and I hope it can do the same for someone else.”

The EP concludes with Dream About It, which Shriya wrote when she questioned whether her music career was viable. The song captures the tension between uncertainty and determination. “It’s about the fear of not being enough,” she admits, “but also the quiet hope that keeps you going.”

A Voice For Her Generation

As Shriya continues her artistic journey, she represents a new wave of Indian pop artists who are unafraid to bring vulnerable themes to the forefront. Shriya is a storyteller for her generation, shedding light on the complexities of being a teenager in this chaotic decade, and finding strength in creativity.

She says, “At the end of the day, music is about feeling something... and if these songs can make someone feel understood, that’s all I could ever ask for.”