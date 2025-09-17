ETV Bharat / lifestyle

‘No Shortcuts, Just Passion’: Sceptr3 Frontman Teemeer Talks About His Dual Role As Teacher And Rocker In India’s Music Scene

As Hard Rock Cafe Hyderabad celebrates its fourth anniversary with a weekend of live music, Sceptr3 frontman Teemeer sat down with ETV Bharat to reflect on a journey marked by sweat, sound, and sheer love for rock music. Sceptr3 is one of the few bands to be front and centre of Indian rock since the 90s, building a legacy with no compromises. The latest line-up of the Mumbai-based band has Teemeer on guitar and vocals, Deep on drums, Aabhaas on bass, and the newest member Adil on guitar. They will be playing Bollywood rock on Friday, September 19 and then paying tribute to Metallica on Saturday September 20.

For the Fans and the Die-Hards

When asked about their upcoming Metallica tribute show, Teemeer’s excitement was palpable. “It’s definitely a mix,” he says. “We will play the big hits Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman but we’re also throwing in some deeper cuts: Battery, Fight Fire With Fire, Jump In The Fire, and Lux Eterna from their latest album.”

He’s clearly thought this through. “We want something for everyone,” he adds. “Those who came for the anthems and the die-hard fans who appreciate the lesser-known gems.” It’s that balanced approach that makes Sceptr3 stand out. There’s no attempt to pander or chase trends. Instead, the band plays for the love of the music itself.

Metallica Speaks Directly to You

Metallica’s immense following in India isn’t just a matter of catchy riffs or aggressive soundscapes. According to Teemeer, the secret lies in something more. “Metallica’s music carries a great deal of emotion and a personal touch,” he says. “Songs like Nothing Else Matters or Fade To Black are timeless. Whether you’re 20 or 50, their music speaks directly to you because it’s about real experiences, not just catchy beats or fashion trends.”

There’s an honesty to Metallica that resonates with the Indian rock fan, he argues, one that cuts through the noise of social media hype and commercial interests. “It’s music about life, and that’s why it still connects,” he adds. For Teemeer, the band symbolizes integrity. If Metallica songs were easy, every band would play them. But they aren’t. The intricate riffs, rapid-fire solos, and the precise timing of James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett are no joke. Teemeer laughs when recalling the challenges. “There is no shortcut,” he says. “Every part is about getting the details right: tone, timing, precision. You have to practice relentlessly until it becomes second nature.”