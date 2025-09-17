‘No Shortcuts, Just Passion’: Sceptr3 Frontman Teemeer Talks About His Dual Role As Teacher And Rocker In India’s Music Scene
Sceptr3 is one of the few bands to be front and centre of Indian rock since the 90s, building a legacy with no compromises.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
As Hard Rock Cafe Hyderabad celebrates its fourth anniversary with a weekend of live music, Sceptr3 frontman Teemeer sat down with ETV Bharat to reflect on a journey marked by sweat, sound, and sheer love for rock music. Sceptr3 is one of the few bands to be front and centre of Indian rock since the 90s, building a legacy with no compromises. The latest line-up of the Mumbai-based band has Teemeer on guitar and vocals, Deep on drums, Aabhaas on bass, and the newest member Adil on guitar. They will be playing Bollywood rock on Friday, September 19 and then paying tribute to Metallica on Saturday September 20.
For the Fans and the Die-Hards
When asked about their upcoming Metallica tribute show, Teemeer’s excitement was palpable. “It’s definitely a mix,” he says. “We will play the big hits Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman but we’re also throwing in some deeper cuts: Battery, Fight Fire With Fire, Jump In The Fire, and Lux Eterna from their latest album.”
He’s clearly thought this through. “We want something for everyone,” he adds. “Those who came for the anthems and the die-hard fans who appreciate the lesser-known gems.” It’s that balanced approach that makes Sceptr3 stand out. There’s no attempt to pander or chase trends. Instead, the band plays for the love of the music itself.
Metallica Speaks Directly to You
Metallica’s immense following in India isn’t just a matter of catchy riffs or aggressive soundscapes. According to Teemeer, the secret lies in something more. “Metallica’s music carries a great deal of emotion and a personal touch,” he says. “Songs like Nothing Else Matters or Fade To Black are timeless. Whether you’re 20 or 50, their music speaks directly to you because it’s about real experiences, not just catchy beats or fashion trends.”
There’s an honesty to Metallica that resonates with the Indian rock fan, he argues, one that cuts through the noise of social media hype and commercial interests. “It’s music about life, and that’s why it still connects,” he adds. For Teemeer, the band symbolizes integrity. If Metallica songs were easy, every band would play them. But they aren’t. The intricate riffs, rapid-fire solos, and the precise timing of James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett are no joke. Teemeer laughs when recalling the challenges. “There is no shortcut,” he says. “Every part is about getting the details right: tone, timing, precision. You have to practice relentlessly until it becomes second nature.”
Keeping Old-School Metal Relevant
It’s easy to assume that in today’s fast-changing rock and metal scene, the older, traditional sound has lost its pull. Not so. “We’ve never chased trends,” Teemeer insists. “Heavy metal isn’t something you do because it’s popular... it’s a way of life. We play heavy music the traditional way because we love it.”
That authenticity, he argues, is what keeps Sceptr3’s sound alive after decades. “People appreciate that we’re here for the music, not for the hype,” he explains. It’s a rebellion against the commercialized rock scene.
Mentor To Many
Over the years, many of his guitar students have gone on to become leading names in the Indian rock scene. He reflects on that with pride, tinged with humility. “It’s really fulfilling,” he says. “I’m grateful to every student and their parents who chose me as their guitar teacher and mentor.”
What’s special, he explains, is watching students carve their own paths, finding their voices, and becoming rockers in their own right. “It feels like the passion we’ve shared is multiplying,” he says. “All the hours of practice, the lessons, taking them backstage at gigs... those moments matter.”
Teaching, Teemeer believes, has made him a better musician and person. “Performing and teaching go hand in hand. I’m constantly learning, sharing, and growing,” he says.
The Metal Crowd: Old-School or New Wave?
Today’s audience is more eclectic than ever. “There’s room for all kinds of music,” says the vocalist and guitarist. “With more live shows and international acts coming to India, people are exposed to all sorts of styles and subgenres.” Still, traditional heavy metal holds a special place. “The energy, the guitar riffs, the spirit… that is something people always come back to,” he says. New subgenres are exciting, but the core of heavy metal (the rawness, the power, the honesty) remains untouchable.
Rock and metal have remained niche in India for decades. The challenges have been many, but Teemeer’s tone doesn’t suggest bitterness. “The hardest part has never really been hard because it’s something I’m passionate about,” he says. His greatest reward? “Seeing the scene grow. More venues, more acceptance, more young musicians finding their voice,” he says. “It’s great to know that rock music is alive and thriving in India.”
Sceptr3's story isn’t one of easy success or overnight fame. It’s a story about persistence and passion. In a scene that’s still finding its place, bands like Sceptr3 are the unsung heroes, ensuring that metal’s heart still beats strong in India. When the lights dim and the first distorted chord rips through the air this weekend at HRC Hyderabad, know that every riff, every solo is a tribute: to Metallica, to the spirit of rock, and to a journey that refuses to fade.
