INTERVIEW | I Prefer To Direct My Own Music Videos: Rashmeet Kaur, Punjabi-Pop Singer

If you’ve ever found yourself tapping your feet to a Punjabi beat or full-on breaking into a Bhangra in your living room, you’ve probably heard Rashmeet Kaur’s music. The singer-songwriter has lent her voice to popular Bollywood numbers like Nadiyon Paar (Roohi) and Ishq Nachaawe (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan).

Known for her joyful blend of traditional Punjabi folk and modern pop, the singer is back with her latest single, Behja released under Times Music. It's the kind of song that will have you Googling “how to do Giddha” in no time. From its playful beats to its vibrant choreography, everything about it screams high-energy fun.

Produced by Saurabh Lokhande, the song combines traditional folk elements like the harmonium with cool electronic production. “Behja was inspired by my desire to kick off the year with high energy,” Rashmeet tells us in an exclusive interview. “Sometimes, you just want to tell someone to come closer, to dance, to sit down—to Behja.”

In The Director's Chair

With a music video she directed herself, Rashmeet has once again proven that she’s not just a singer but a creative powerhouse. Behja continues her streak of self-directed videos like Haye Ri Duniya and Udd Jana.

For someone who’s used to the stage, Rashmeet is surprisingly at home behind the camera. She’s been directing her own music videos for a while now, and Behja continues that streak. “I prefer to direct my own videos because it allows me to express my creativity through fashion, movement, set design, storytelling,” she says. But balancing the role of director and performer isn’t easy.

Rashmeet loves being in the director's chair (ETV Bharat)

“It’s tough managing both, but my team was incredible,” Rashmeet says. With choreographers Alisha and Rohit Singh, a dedicated DOP, and tireless stylists, the 12-to-15-hour shoot became a labour of love. The music video is as vibrant and energetic as the song itself, complete with a signature hook step that’s bound to go viral.

Giddha Meets Pop

Every great dance anthem needs a hook step, and Behja delivers in spades. Rashmeet credits choreographer Alisha Singh for creating a move that blends tradition with contemporary flair. “We wanted to incorporate Giddha (a traditional Punjabi folk dance) with its energetic heel-to-toe movements and rhythmic clapping,” Rashmeet says.

If you thought Rashmeet’s music journey started with pop tracks, think again. Her foundation lies in Indian classical music and Gurmat Sangeet, which she describes as her “roots and base.” This training, she says, is the reason her music carries depth and versatility. “What you learn in your formative years stays with you for a lifetime,” Rashmeet reflects.

Though she’s now a household name in the Punjabi-pop genre, Rashmeet doesn’t see it as a departure from her classical roots. “I still recite shabads in gurdwaras and perform Indian classical music whenever I can,” she says. Her classical training wasn’t a stepping stone but a sturdy foundation that allowed her to explore genres like pop, fusion, and urban music.

Rashmeet has a background in classical and devotional singing (ETV Bharat)

Behja is just the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a big year for Rashmeet. With upcoming tracks Crazy in Love and Na Kaha, fans can expect more of her signature mix of tradition and modernity. “I’m deeply grateful for my musical journey,” she says, “but I’m still a student, always learning—whether it’s through riyaaz, travel, or connecting with different cultures.”