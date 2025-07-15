Interview | Makarand Deshpande: "My Plays Are Connected To Life And Life Never Gets Outdated"

With his signature wild hair (now shining silver), sharp gaze, and unmistakable voice, Makarand Deshpande has long been the face of India’s experimental theatre. But beyond the eccentric stage presence is a writer, director, and performer who has tirelessly built a parallel universe of stories — ones that defy rules, question reality, and linger long after the curtain falls. His plays are introspective and start where life ends. For instance, his play Ma in Transit, starts where life ends, addressing the grief and loss. One of his timeless plays, Sir Sir Sarla explores love, loss, and the passage of time, which is heart-wrenching and uplifting at the same time.

Staged in an intimate setting of Prithvi Theatre, his plays receive a standing ovation, no matter how many times the same actors have performed the play. Those loud and unstoppable claps, happy faces of the audience waiting for the cast to come back on stage for the curtain call, are a standard phenomenon in Deshpande's plays. One leaves with happiness and needs isolation to reason oneself. You are in a different zone after you leave that theatre. Reason? "My plays are connected to life and life is never outdated," reasons the veteran playwright, actor and director of some of the best contemporary and experimental plays in India. His plays often have this poetic, almost mystical layer to them, which he says is because, "That's how I see the world." After all these years of writing, acting, and directing, what still gives him that rush is not being on stage, hearing the audience react, or watching a young actor bring his words to life but it's "rehearsing. I love to rehearse."

In this candid conversation after his recently concluded Ansh Natya Leela theatre festival at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, Deshpande opens up about his journey with plays that delve into the human psyche, his long-standing association with legends like Naseeruddin Shah, and what keeps him returning to the intimacy of the stage even after success in cinema. Excerpts from the interview:

You have written and directed such a wide range of plays — some wildly imaginative, others philosophical. What draws you to a story and makes you say, 'this needs to be a play'?

It's like, when you talk about values or mortalities like what you do when your mother dies, what you do or when there are riots over religion, then the question is on existence and religion. Do we even know what religion is? We kill people over religious identity and create violence but what's happening in your family, no one wants to see that. So the idea is to see inside your family. When I want to write a farce, I want to make it hilarious, with imaginative things. I try to bring something with mythology – Lord Ganesha's birthday or why Hanuman is sitting on Arjun's chariot during the Mahabharata. I want to know what Hanuman sees on the battlefield of the epic. These are my questions and curiosities and how life has been lived in these stories. I wonder why people do certain things. That's what will become my play. I always have questions in my mind and when I want to find answers to those questions I start writing a play.

Still from the play Sir Sir Sarla (Getty Images)

When you are writing a script, is there a method to your creativity? Do you follow a structure, or do the characters and ideas just take over?

Sometimes, there's a reason. For instance, before Sir Sir Sarla, all my plays had feedback that no one understood them but they liked watching them. So I felt, I had to do a play where no one should say they didn't understand it. So I thought of an emotion and thought of writing a play based on Shringar Ras (romantic love). Then I wanted a love story but not like Romeo and Juliet. I wanted love that is direct and indirect, which is between a student and a teacher. This love is beyond the conventional definition of love or saying I love you to each other. But there's a different love between student and teacher. And what happens when the student gets married and then they meet again, What are the emotions then? That's how Sir Sir Sarla was written. And I start with a dream where one of his students is asking for a female student's address and when the teacher declines it, the student kills him. And then the alarm rings. He wakes up and sees the same student is cleaning his home. So, I wanted to uncover the questions about why this dream?

Still from the play Manushya (ETV Bharat)

Your plays often feel like they come from a very personal, almost subconscious space. What usually sparks an idea for you — people, moments, books, or just your inner world?

Anything that really moves me is thinking. There was a time when I was drinking a lot and wasn't able to sleep. Neevedita Bhattacharya (actress and wife of Kay Kay Menon) said, 'Go I will sleep on your behalf, you go and drink'. This was so beautiful and then I wrote the movie Sona Spa and directed it. It's about a girl who will sleep on your behalf but then she is dreaming for you. So now your secrets are revealed. It comes from personal space but I like to get intrigued.

You have worked with stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah. What has that journey been like? Any memories or lessons from your time working alongside him that have stayed with you?

I have worked with him in films but he has been my supporter. In the early 90s when I started theatre, he and Ratna Pathak Shah used to come to watch all my plays. He used to say that famous line, 'natak samajh mein nahi aaya par bahut maza aaya' (I didn't understand the play but I enjoyed it a lot). He used to relish the madness and breaking of the rules, which he loved in my plays. There was a lot of hard work. He used to find our work very dramatic, theatrical. I have been watching Naseer sahab's plays. He has his own truth, which he has obtained after a lot of patience. He is not a playwright or director, he is an actor, so if he has left plays and picked up stories for theatrical presentation, it is a masterstroke because then the literature came into the theatre. Play is not considered a part of literature till today, but he brought this in. He changed the tide. He is a minimalistic person and that's where he is pointed and sharp about the truth.

Naseeruddin Shah and Makarand Deshpande (ETV Bharat)

You have been part of the theatre world for decades now. How do you think it has changed — in spirit, in audience, in the kind of stories being told?

I think it has been a long time since TV serials, sitcoms have come out. The other trend is cast less actors in the play so travel becomes easier. The reasons started to happen in theatre. Then came a time to cast actors in plays who have retired from films so they can travel abroad for the shows. Now, there's a time when it's like taking television actors in plays so people can take selfies with them. So people don't come for the play but for selfies. This is a different time and this will continue. There are good plays but the playwright is not present that much. In inter college, I used to think that play is alone but then social media came and music started dominating play. Now you see plays with songs and montages, which never used to be the case. All of a sudden you see what's happening. Ideally, your actor is the set, actor is music, actor is text, and that is what is theatre, but that is not happening now.

Is there one play from your own work that’s closest to your heart? Something you go back to in your head every now and then?

Now and then I don't know, but play based on Hanuman, which I wrote. Another is Ek Kadam Aage, and Kasturi with Ratna Pathak, and Sudhir Pandey. Kasturi, I feel, can't happen without them.

Theatre festivals seem to bring out a different energy — excitement, pressure, and that sense of community. What’s your relationship with them like, both as a performer and organiser?

I do festivals for audiences and they come. Naseer ji's manager Jairaj says 'you have an audience even when every show is repeated'. Prithvi Theatre's watchman Tiwari ji once told me after a play that 'now don't do the same play'. I would say I would do it again. They don't come to see stories but see what's happening.