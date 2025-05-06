Interview | DJ Shadow Dubai, Chitralekha Sen, Bid On Us & Emnem's Collaborate On An Unexpected Love Song in Afro House Disguise

There’s something ironic about interviewing artists for a song about love, especially when that song, called Rang Ishq Da, has the beats of Afro House, the soul of Indian classical, and the structure of a multicultural dinner party. “It had to be different,” DJ Shadow Dubai tells ETV Bharat right at the start of our Zoom call. “Everyone expected another Rajasthani folk fusion. And don’t get me wrong, I love that stuff. But this time, I wanted a departure. Something global but rooted,” says the artist who has officially produced music for Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa, Badshah. The man’s practically made of bass drops and bangers, having built his reputation on remixing and producing everything from Bollywood chart-toppers to global club anthems.

Enter Rang Ishq Da. A track that on paper sounds like a monster of musical genres. Afro House meets Indian semi-classical vocals. Dubai meets Delhi meets Jodhpur meets Uttarakhand (since the track's multiple collaborators are spread out in these locations). But when you press play, it works. It is the kind of melody that would play while you’re sweating in a cab in Goa, equal parts dazed and thrilled. Then the beat kicks in. It's tribal, but polished.

And then she arrives. Chitralekha Sen’s voice cuts through like a temple bell in a techno club. The other characters in this unlikely sonic novella are Bid On Us (real name: Rashid) and emnem's (a take on “M&Ms”, not, as I foolishly asked, a tribute to rap god Eminem). Rashid brings the production chops, while emnem's brings energy and a kind of emotional restlessness that’s both charming and disarming. He’s that guy in the studio who’s pressing all the buttons not because he’s impatient but because he’s hungry for the right sound.

DJ Shadow Dubai (Image courtesy the artist)

“Chitralekha has this ‘inky’ voice,” emnem's tells us. “Like you’re just sitting there and she starts singing, and you forget your name.” Her vocals are like emotional GPS. You might be lost in Afro House, but she’ll take you straight to the source.

Chitralekha, for her part, is modest. The Bollywood and indie singer speaks softly about singing in temples as a child, about her classical training, about a village near Jodhpur. But you can tell she knows. You don’t carry that kind of vocal honesty without knowing the weight of it. “I used to sing in temples,” she says. “There is no mike, no system. Just the raw voice.” And that’s what she’s brought to the track. No auto-tune or reverb. Trained in Hindustani classical but as comfortable in indie-fusion spaces as she is in raag-based compositions, she brings the kind of lyrical weight that makes heartbreak feel oddly beautiful.

Singer Chitralekha Sen (Image courtesy the artist)

“I’m from Haldwani,” emnem’s aka Mukul Bhatt tells us proudly. “Near Nainital. Small town. But music was always big.” He’s taken the long road: Haldwani to Dehradun to Australia and finally to Delhi. A typical musician’s journey in our global age, where borders blur faster than beats. Amid all this geography and genre-hopping, Rang Ishq Da was born.

If you think about it, Afro House and Indian classical music shouldn’t gel. One is rhythmic, pulsing, designed for dance floors and sunset beach sets. The other is melodic, intricate, often slow-burning and spiritual. But Rang Ishq Da achieves a marriage that feels natural in hindsight. “It’s not a remix,” DJ Shadow Dubai is quick to clarify. “It’s a reimagining. A whole new composition. The Afro House element is the canvas. The Indian melodies are the strokes.”

I ask them if this is a one-off experiment never to be repeated. They all shake their heads. “This is the future,” Rashid says. “People aren’t listening to only Bollywood or only Drake anymore. Everyone’s playlist is chaos. So the music we create has to reflect that.”

This track has the colour of love (Rang Ishq Da literally translates to “The Colour of Love”), but also the ache of distance, the pulse of discovery, and the unexpected joy of unfamiliar textures. It’s the kind of track you play on loop because it reveals itself slowly. Like a book with short chapters that demand to be re-read.

Before we sign off, I ask them what they want people to feel when they hear the song. “I want them to dance,” DJ Shadow Dubai says. “But also to feel something ancient waking up.” Chitralekha smiles, “Like remembering your first love… even if you’ve never been in love.” emnem’s, of course, adds the final punch: “I want people to be like, ‘Who the hell is this?’ and then go stalk all of us on social media.” Honestly, that might just be the perfect response to Rang Ishq Da.