Jazz Vocalist Vasundhara Vee Brings Soul In The Age Of Scroll, Talks About Songs That Heal Not Hype

You know that feeling when a song lands in your lap like a handwritten note from someone who actually gets what you're going through? That’s what Junk The Blame by Vasundhara Vee feels like. It doesn’t beg for streams or trend on drama, it looks you in the eye and says, “You’re not broken. You’re just tired, and you’ve still got a whole world left to build.”

Singer, voice coach, author, and one of the most unforgettable voices on the Indian jazz and soul circuit, Vasundhara is here for the real stuff: honest storytelling, radical acceptance, and the kind of sonic honesty that doesn’t scream but sings from the gut.

When we caught up with her over Zoom to talk about her latest single, Junk The Blame, she was refreshingly candid about everything: from burnout and birthing songs slowly, to helping emerging musicians survive the chaos of the business. The spark behind Junk The Blame came from something universally felt.

Vasundhara shares: “One of my oldest students was on the phone with me… just drained, exhausted by comparison, somewhere deep in the scroll. That moment, I thought, everybody needs a dose of courage.”

And just like that, the song took shape; a track to reboot the battered maker.

Real People, Real Purpose

Rather than cast actors in apron-uniforms to play at entrepreneurs, Vee hit the streets, cameras rolling. Within the song’s video pulse are design entrepreneur Gaurangana Sood, Arjun Sagar Gupta, the brain behind The Piano Man Group; Vineet Mathur, wrenching joy from kitchenware. “These are not people from hustle culture, but purpose culture,” she says. “They show up rooted in real joy, not for clout.”

A still from the music video for 'Junk The Blame' (Image courtesy the artiste)

When we ask what she wants emerging creatives to feel, she leans forward, intensity lighting her face. “I want them to notice possibility. To stand up and…do it.” It sounds simple, but over-caffeinated social feeds have buried that basic belief deep beneath fatigue and FOMO.

Delayed, But Not Derailed

Her previous single Run came when she was emerging from a dark place. Junk The Blame took time because healing, she muses, isn’t a swipe-right moment. You have to name your demons first, then give them a send-off. Vasundhara didn’t set out to be a bottleneck slayer in modern music. She just liked R&B and jazz, and decided to play. Within months she’d built a niche—largely because the live scene was thirsty for soul’s emotional depth. Now, venues like Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi spin jazz and blues, and she’s become a regular voice. When established music composers like Ajay-Atul or Dhruv Ghanekar needed power, they came calling: Run led to Besuri Me (from the film Ved), Dhaakad, and even the web-series Bandish Bandits 2.

So much of classic soul and jazz lives in the bones, she says. “The skeleton is the lyric.” The rest (the horns, the syncopation) decorate the bones but never replace them. In her sound, she keeps space for both heart and edge.

Her voice recently fronted Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary showcase, channeling the raw power of Aretha Franklin to a runway drenched in nostalgia and grandeur. She recalls being pulled into the WhatsApp group, rushed into production, and hearing that Franklin-esque track flow through that iconic store—“and it felt like history in the making.”

Big Dreams, Bold Choices

Beyond music, Vee is an educator and voice-optimization coach, working with singers, comedians, even actors who've strained their voices. Her book Big Dreams, Bold Choices is a handbook not just for singing, but for survival in the industry. She began as a self-taught singer, yet found herself writing a book when students (and their parents) kept calling for guidance. “I never went to music school,” she says, “but I had good teachers. I wanted to give young artists a foundation I didn’t have.”

We ask for a vocal myth she’d like to demolish. She laughs. “That you have to sound like a diva from the start. Absolutely not. Authenticity builds trust. Technique builds longevity. Don’t confuse volume with artistry.”

She juggles teacher, performer, coach, author, composer—without burning out. The secret? Phases, not schedules. One week might be heavy teaching; the next, pure recording. And when her system flags, she checks out: clay-sculpting, journaling, silence, trees. Reset, refuel, return.

On grounding rituals she mentions polymer clay: “It’s tactile, slow, forgiving—it reminds me that not everything needs to be perfect to be beautiful.” When asked who she’d love to share a stage with, her eyes light up immediately: “Stevie Wonder. Because who wouldn’t?”