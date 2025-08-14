The Story Of How A Japanese Violinist And A Spanish-Honduran Engineer Found Common Ground In A Shared Mission To Empower Children In India

Mika Nishimura’s violin case has probably logged more miles than most of us, from the disciplined practice rooms of Japan to the unpredictable streets of Mumbai. But ahead of Elevate, the week-long camp she’s co-created with education projects specialist Katheryn Murillo from Honduras and Spain, there’s nothing showy about the Japanese violinist. She’s warm, focused, and clearly thinking about things much bigger than music scales and perfect bowing technique.

That “bigger thing” arrives in the form of 140 children. They are spending a week together learning about music, movement, leadership, nutrition, and — without anyone writing it on the blackboard — equality. One hundred and twenty-five of them will come from government schools, and the rest from private institutions. On August 17, they’ll take the stage at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, for a performance that is free to attend (provided you register and get there before everyone else!).

Music Alone Wasn’t Enough

“I’ve been teaching music in Mumbai for over a decade,” Mika says, “and I noticed something strange. It didn’t matter if the kids came from wealthy homes or very humble ones; they couldn’t stand still for an hour! I was often the only one still standing by the end of a session.”

It wasn’t laziness, she realised. It was stamina. Or rather, the lack of it. Kids were hunched, tired, and (thanks to a shift from outdoor play to sedentary living) physically weaker. Without physical strength, you can’t sustain focus. Without nutrition, you don’t have energy. And without either, you can’t lead, create, or even dream big. That was the lightbulb moment. Music could open hearts, yes but to truly make a difference, she needed to address the whole human being: body, mind, and heart.

Katheryn Murillo is an education projects specialist from Honduras and Spain (Image by special arrangement)

Sedentary Kids To Future Leaders

At Elevate, nutrition fuels movement, movement builds strength, and strength fuels leadership. And then music ties it all together. One afternoon, the camp brought in a chef from 145 Restaurant to do a healthy snack demonstration. All 120 kids gathered around, learning how to make something they could not only eat but share with their families. It’s these small, practical ripples Mika hopes will travel far beyond the walls of the camp.

“This is the first time we’ve had so many government school children in the programme,” she says. “They’re our pioneers. If even a handful of them go back as leaders in their communities, the impact will multiply.”

Mentors Who Lead With Love

Mika laughs when she talks about her co-founder. “Katheryn and I are total opposites — and that’s exactly why it works. She’s from Honduras and Spain, with an engineering background. I’m from Japan, a classical musician. But our commitment to children, equity, and creativity is the same.” Their yin-yang dynamic has attracted a team of mentors who are as varied as they are committed: a conductor from Cyprus via Colombia, a Real Madrid Foundation trainer from Spain, an Indian fitness coach, and a Japanese nutritionist.

Santiago Ossa Alzate is the Artistic Director of El Sistema, Cyprus (Image by special arrangement)

When assembling her dream team, Mika didn’t just look for technical excellence. “I wanted people who can really connect with children — who inspire, listen, and adapt,” she says. “It’s not about what country you come from or how many titles you have. It’s about living with purpose and leading with love.”

Guillermo Díaz is a wellness educator and athlete from Spain (Image by special arrangement)

Music Removes the Filters Between Us

“Music doesn’t care where you come from,” Mika says. “But people do. We put filters on each other (labels, assumptions, other people’s beliefs) and they stop us from seeing clearly. Music strips those filters away.”

At Elevate, those filters will come off in real time: private school mentors and government school students learning side by side, teaching each other, and discovering they’re part of the same song. When the 140 children walk onto the Tata Theatre stage, Mika hopes they’ll feel something that stays with them long after the applause fades. “I want them to know: I can. I have potential. I can open my voice. And I’m already perfect as I am,” she says. “You don’t need to compare yourself to anyone. Your own voice is your greatest gift.”