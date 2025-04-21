Interview | Indie Artist Rono On Finding His Voice In Vulnerability, And Collaborating With Lyricist-Composer Swanand Kirkire

By the time Rono sings the first note of Mehfooz Rakh, the second single off his upcoming album Adhoore Se Khwaab, there’s already a ghost in the room. Not the kind that rattles chains or bangs on doors, but the kind that lingers in memory, in the space between one generation of creators and the next.

Mehfooz Rakh is a delicate duet with veteran lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire—is a tribute to Rono’s late father, celebrated filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar (the man behind the unforgettable Parineeta and Mardani), who passed away in 2023. It’s also, not coincidentally, a tribute to the comfort we seek in those who make us feel safe in a world spinning out of control.

“This is the album I wrote nine months after my dad passed away,” says Rono. “Grief informs my work. Adhoore Se Khwaab also weaves the life and death of a relationship I was in. It’s about incomplete dreams, but also about the possibility of healing.”

For longtime fans, this kind of emotional honesty is nothing new. Rono's evolution from his earlier moniker, Awkward Bong, reflects a shift towards more personal and refined compositions, as evident in his EP Postcards and singles like All Afternoon. The singer-songwriter has always balanced vulnerability and craft with surprising ease. Tracks like Main Aur Tum and Raat showcased his knack for poetic intimacy, built on arrangements that blended ambient textures with acoustic storytelling.

But Mehfooz Rakh, with its layers of nylon-string guitar, harmonium, mandolin, synths, and ghungroos, marks a new chapter: richer, more mature, and more personal. He co-wrote the lyrics with longtime collaborator Taab while Satyajit Chatterjee has co-produced the album. When it came to inviting famed lyricist and composer Swanand Kirkire to collaborate, it was both a musical and emotional decision.

Rono with his collaborators Taab, Satyajit Chatterjee and Swanand Kirkire (ETV Bharat)

“Swanand sir is someone I’ve admired for years,” Rono says. “We had worked on a short film song together called Arranged Marriage, but after my dad passed, we reconnected. I asked him to sing on my album. He listened to five songs and picked this one. Taab and I were thrilled when he said he didn't want to change a single word of the lyrics.”

It’s a powerful crossover moment. Kirkire’s iconic Bollywood gravitas meets Rono’s indie subtlety, and the contrast only amplifies the emotional depth. “It’s a song about grief, yes,” Rono explains. “But it’s also about acceptance. About letting someone hold your hand even when you’ve forgotten how to reach out.”

Before adopting the stage name Rono, Ronit Sarkar had a diverse musical identity. He explored rap and rock extensively, channeling early influences like Green Day, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and even hip-hop in its underground form. “Green Day’s iconic album American Idiot made me pick up a guitar,” he admits. “Rap and rock were my gateways into popular music.” But over time, his sound evolved. He embraced the lyricism of John Mayer and Damien Rice, the storytelling of Lucky Ali, and the sonic elegance of AR Rahman and Billy Joel (also his father's favoured artist).

That evolution was evident in his 2024 seven-city tour, where he took to the stage with quiet intensity, building a community of listeners who gravitate toward his emotional storytelling. “What I’m really excited about now is putting a band together for Adhoore Se Khwaab,” he says. “We’re doing a show on May 15 at Antisocial in Mumbai. I want to take these songs out into the world, raw and real.”

Rono’s journey hasn’t been without detours. He’s also a respected photographer and music producer, with work for brands like Google, Jio, and Tinder under his belt. “I don’t turn down playback jobs either,” he says. “Work is work. But Rono is a solo project. I make this music for myself, and for people who need to hear it.”

In that sense, the 9-track Adhoore Se Khwaab is a bridge between identities: past and present, father and son, indie and Bollywood. Set for an April-end release, it also shows that even in the aftermath of heartbreak, there is always someone worth singing to, and something worth singing for.