This 27-Year-Old Has Created An Innovative World-First Visual Concert, Where Art Meets Tech For Immersive Storytelling
In conversation with filmmaker-composer Hrutul about YOUFORIA, the world’s first HEXAIMMERSIVE™ concert where mythology, music, and philosophy collide in a six-screen revolution.
If you’ve ever sat in a movie theatre wishing the screen would somehow break its rectangular limits and surround you. If you’ve ever imagined a story happening around you, instead of in front of you, then Hrutul’s new live experience, YOUFORIA, might just feel like wish fulfilment.
To call YOUFORIA a concert feels reductive. It’s a film, a play, a dance, a philosophical discussion, and a music festival... all folded into a single evening that feels, at times, like stepping inside someone’s imagination. Its HEXAIMMERSIVE™ format (yes, that’s trademarked) involves six enormous screens, each larger than a cinema screen, forming a hexagon around the audience. What plays out on them is part mythology, part science, and entirely original: 17 songs that come together to form the first chapter of an evolving narrative about human consciousness. It’s both futuristic and ancient Indian. The next two concerts are scheduled for October 11 and 12 at Saath Sangath The Venue of Occasion in Ahmedabad.
When we speak to director-composer-narrator Hrutul at his home in Gujarat over a Zoom call, he’s calm, articulate, and still faintly amused by how people struggle to define his work. “After the lockdown,” he says, “people had lost interest in going to film theatres. I didn’t want to just make another film. So, I started thinking: what if I built a new immersive cinematic experience instead?”
What emerged from that thought was not just a new project but a new format. YOUFORIA’s six-screen design doesn’t merely project visuals — it engulfs the audience in a 360-degree world where light, sound, and movement become parts of a story. Hrutul calls it the world’s first HEXAIMMERSIVE™ concert: a system that sits somewhere between a film and a live artistic performance. “It’s not about watching,” he says. “It’s about experiencing. You sit in the middle of it, and the story happens around you.”
In its debut chapter, YOUFORIA Chp. पार्थ (Parth), the audience finds itself in a mythological universe reinterpreted through philosophy and modern thought. The show explores themes of self-discovery through characters like Krishna, Ram, Raavan, and Karna — not as distant deities, but as psychological archetypes that reflect the struggles of the digital age. There are even nods to capitalism and social media woven into the narrative. “It’s mythology seen through a microscope,” Hrutul says. “The show isn’t about gods. It’s about you.”
Origin Story
Hrutul’s own story reads like the origin tale of a restless creator who was never content with one medium. He began as a sketch artist in childhood, picked up a camera in his teens, and started making music videos with friends long before algorithms made it cool. “In 2012, we went to Manali, lied to our parents that a cola brand was sponsoring our trip, and shot my first music video,” he laughs. “It was chaos, but it was also the start of everything.”
At 21, he had already completed his debut Gujarati film and won the Global-Gujarati Award. While studying filmmaking at Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, he watched the Gujarati film industry explode with new urban stories... and he wanted in. “My parents wanted me to be a product designer,” he recalls. “I wanted to design emotions instead.” It’s hard not to admire that kind of drive — the sort that sees filmmaking not as a career but as a calling.
The 100-Week Song Experiment
In 2022, Hrutul began what he calls his #100Weeks100SongsChallenge, an audacious experiment that demanded he compose one original track every week for nearly two years. The result was a vast archive of ideas: 100 songs spanning genres, languages, and philosophies. Most were entirely in Hindi and English, others had a smattering of Marathi, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, even Norwegian and French. Themes ranged from capitalism and global warming to love and transcendence.
“Initially, I thought it would take 100 weeks,” he says. “It took 110. But that’s okay — I wasn’t trained in music. I was just chasing honesty.” That phrase (“chasing honesty”) seems to encapsulate his approach to creativity. “I used to be a believer in hustle culture,” he admits. “Now, I think about discipline differently. It’s not about doing more. It’s about doing it truthfully.”
Out of that 100-song bank, 17 became the backbone of YOUFORIA: Chapter पार्थ. Each track is tied together by the theme of self-discovery.
Challenges Of World-Building
If the concept sounds ambitious, the execution borders on mad genius. YOUFORIA’s visuals are rendered across six colossal screens in full 3D — a technical nightmare that required new systems, teams, and workflows.
“I was new to 3D animation,” Hrutul says. “The rendering alone was going to take a year. We hired animators and digital artists across India and somehow got everything done in 22 days.” He pauses, as if still marveling at the feat. “I had to learn engineering, lighting, sound design, and storytelling all over again. My team had built something that didn’t exist before.”
Each performance setup takes four days to assemble: an engineering and artistic symphony in itself. “It’s modular,” he says, “so every venue becomes part of the story. The space changes the emotion.”
Learning From Legends
Hrutul has already collaborated with musical stalwarts like Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan, and Parthiv Gohil: experiences that grounded his artistic philosophy in humility.
“Working with Sonu Nigam broke my illusion of hierarchy,” he says. “He was so humble, it felt like recording with someone I had known for a long time.”
Coincidentally, that session happened on the very day his 100th song was released — an alignment too perfect to ignore. It’s a reminder that for all his futuristic ideas, Hrutul is rooted in old-school artistry, the kind that values emotion over spectacle.
The Future
YOUFORIA’s next chapter, कलियुद्ध, is already in the works — and it promises to push boundaries further. “In every yuga, there was a war that defined the age,” Hrutul explains. “What’s the war in Kalyuga? It’s the war on consciousness.”
The 2026 edition will feature high-energy electronic music inspired by mythological weapons — each track a sonic representation of a battle between awareness and distraction. “It may not even be HEXAIMMERSIVE™,” he teases. “We’re experimenting with how consciousness can feel through music.”
When asked where immersive storytelling in India is heading, Hrutul doesn’t hesitate. “There will be confusing terms and labels,” he laughs. “But there will also be incredible collaborations between art forms. I want India to become the storytelling capital of the world.” A statement that Indian creativity can match the world’s biggest stages not through imitation, but through reinvention. It’s a bold vision, but if anyone seems capable of bending formats to will, it’s him.
