This 27-Year-Old Has Created An Innovative World-First Visual Concert, Where Art Meets Tech For Immersive Storytelling

If you’ve ever sat in a movie theatre wishing the screen would somehow break its rectangular limits and surround you. If you’ve ever imagined a story happening around you, instead of in front of you, then Hrutul’s new live experience, YOUFORIA, might just feel like wish fulfilment.

To call YOUFORIA a concert feels reductive. It’s a film, a play, a dance, a philosophical discussion, and a music festival... all folded into a single evening that feels, at times, like stepping inside someone’s imagination. Its HEXAIMMERSIVE™ format (yes, that’s trademarked) involves six enormous screens, each larger than a cinema screen, forming a hexagon around the audience. What plays out on them is part mythology, part science, and entirely original: 17 songs that come together to form the first chapter of an evolving narrative about human consciousness. It’s both futuristic and ancient Indian. The next two concerts are scheduled for October 11 and 12 at Saath Sangath The Venue of Occasion in Ahmedabad.

When we speak to director-composer-narrator Hrutul at his home in Gujarat over a Zoom call, he’s calm, articulate, and still faintly amused by how people struggle to define his work. “After the lockdown,” he says, “people had lost interest in going to film theatres. I didn’t want to just make another film. So, I started thinking: what if I built a new immersive cinematic experience instead?”

What emerged from that thought was not just a new project but a new format. YOUFORIA’s six-screen design doesn’t merely project visuals — it engulfs the audience in a 360-degree world where light, sound, and movement become parts of a story. Hrutul calls it the world’s first HEXAIMMERSIVE™ concert: a system that sits somewhere between a film and a live artistic performance. “It’s not about watching,” he says. “It’s about experiencing. You sit in the middle of it, and the story happens around you.”

In its debut chapter, YOUFORIA Chp. पार्थ (Parth), the audience finds itself in a mythological universe reinterpreted through philosophy and modern thought. The show explores themes of self-discovery through characters like Krishna, Ram, Raavan, and Karna — not as distant deities, but as psychological archetypes that reflect the struggles of the digital age. There are even nods to capitalism and social media woven into the narrative. “It’s mythology seen through a microscope,” Hrutul says. “The show isn’t about gods. It’s about you.”

Origin Story

Hrutul’s own story reads like the origin tale of a restless creator who was never content with one medium. He began as a sketch artist in childhood, picked up a camera in his teens, and started making music videos with friends long before algorithms made it cool. “In 2012, we went to Manali, lied to our parents that a cola brand was sponsoring our trip, and shot my first music video,” he laughs. “It was chaos, but it was also the start of everything.”

At 21, he had already completed his debut Gujarati film and won the Global-Gujarati Award. While studying filmmaking at Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, he watched the Gujarati film industry explode with new urban stories... and he wanted in. “My parents wanted me to be a product designer,” he recalls. “I wanted to design emotions instead.” It’s hard not to admire that kind of drive — the sort that sees filmmaking not as a career but as a calling.