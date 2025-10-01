ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Inside Artist Simran KS Lamba’s Journey To The Prestigious XV Florence Biennale

Like the title suggests, 'Assembly Line Existence' talks about how my protagonist [centre of frame] is a mere body bag having cadaver-esque qualities and is strung up onto an assembly line, having consumed a diet of modern-day living which is represented through the figures of people and objects on the lower bottom half of the canvas. The painting is a critique of modern-day living and its effects since the characters at the bottom half of the canvas are representative of particular motifs.

I will be displaying three works at the biennale. My work draws a lot from the realm of the metaphysical, deciphered by me through my vivid imagination and my subconscious that acts as an additional filter. The two large works, titled 'Assembly Line Existence' and 'Colour Compression,' are direct representations of the subjects that the titles of these paintings represent and the third painting is a slightly smaller work titled 'Puppeteer' which is the result of a process-driven iteration of my belief set, which is again deeply entwined with the same source.

2. Could you share what you plan to showcase at the biennale and how it connects with your broader artistic journey?

My work constantly evolves with me as I continue to grow as an individual so the work being displayed there is a reflection of the person I was and the subjects I was exploring at that point of time, hence the contours of my artistic journey are manifold and continuously change with the subjects and media I choose to study and bring to the fore through my practice.

My transdisciplinary background allows me to use a perspective where I draw heavily from filmmaking and/or theatre vis-à-vis my framing, the contexts invoked, the enhancement or deletion of certain motifs or colour schemes, coupled with the perspective that I would like to showcase through my protagonists and thematic connotations.

As an individual, it is heartwarming to be in the presence of a city where some of the most notable pieces of art of the modern era have been created. As an artist presenting my mixed media art, which is born out of a perspective that reflects my individual being along with constant experimentation, aligns well with the core principles of the Renaissance.

1. Congratulations on being selected for the XV Florence Biennale. Florence is at the heart of Renaissance history. What does presenting your work in Florence mean for you as a transdisciplinary artist?

“The curatorial board of the biennale got in touch with me and I was extremely delighted to hear from them about my selection for this prestigious event,” the artist told ETV Bharat. Excerpts from an interview with the Delhi-based artist:

Simran, who is known for his transdisciplinary style and for using unconventional materials like tar, lead, tarmac, industrial scrap metal, and glass, pushes the limit of visual narrative through sculpture, painting, and installation. Simran’s commissioned work within the public sphere has involved the use of expansive coal tar-filled ironworks which take centrestage with frayed metal pipes forming the appendages of quintessential deities of Hindu mythology, most of his projects and commissioned work being undertaken for hospitality groups like the Taj Hotel Group and the ITC Hotel Group and individual private collectors. Simran has also been granted a patent by the Government of India recognizing his unique and experimental techniques in 2023.

Mixed media artist and sculptor Simran KS Lamba has been selected to participate in the highly competitive XV Florence Biennale, taking place at Fortezza da Basso, Florence, from October 18 to 26, 2025. The Florence Biennale is a prestigious biennial international exhibition of contemporary art and design, known for being a major platform for artists to showcase their work and for its prestigious 'Lorenzo il Magnifico International' Award (named after the Renaissance patron of the arts).

Colour Compression by Simran KS Lamba (Image courtesy the artist)

The second painting I will be showcasing there is 'Colour Compression', it is a composition that draws heavily from my imagination where the front centre [mid to bottom] of the frame depicts a lit candle, with the formation of a flame being duly dilated and being made to morph into the depiction of half visages of two characters [one male (L) and one female (R)] that share the same body of the candle. The compositional qualities capture a vivid dream that I had about the journey particular colours go through (in this case Indigo) at the hands of an artist and how colour is forced to morph from hue to hue all in the pursuit of bringing a particular vision to life.

'Puppeteer' is the final painting I will be displaying at the Florence Biennial and this painting recreates a process wherein I had consciously abandoned the pursuit of form using white dry pastel on a base of encaustic wax and tar only to achieve absolute congruence with the manner of my approach and the subject I eventually created. The formations that came about reflect my central protagonist being connected to a web of lines and dilated forms in the background as if being controlled like a marionette by the metaphysical realm.

3. Your work often employs unconventional materials like tar, tarmac, lead, and industrial scrap. What draws you to these elements, and how do they expand the visual vocabulary of your practice?

What started as mere curiosity has resulted in a two-decade journey that involved multiple years of experiments and a constant tug and pull with the medium wherein I understood the finer nuances of tar and its application processes over time. I am still enamoured with my medium of choice as it still continues to teach me even more facets of its usage, especially with the employment of other media, as the amalgamation gives birth to new textures and creations that continue to inspire me to carry on with this difficult-to-manipulate medium.

Found and discarded objects often feature in my work and through them I have learnt to appreciate the fact that beauty lies in every formation and in every crevice, that my personal belief in the magnanimity of universal design of creation is so vast and enveloping that there is beauty in every corner, every crack and every jagged edge.

So, these seemingly unimportant objects and often overlooked waste material/s become a source of immense inspiration from where I build on with newer thought trajectories to bring forth my interpretation of what the object is and the significance of the same in my visual vocabulary and its place in my understanding of the world around me.

Familial Conversations by Simran KS Lamba (Image courtesy the artist)

4. Many of your pieces seem to carry the tension between fragility (glass, transparency) and density (metal, tar). Is this interplay intentional, and how do you approach it?

Yes, it is intentional as every media has its own purpose to serve in my compositions as every inclusion or deletion, every colour scheme and placement has been deeply considered by my aesthetic lens before its placement on the work at hand. Except in the case of making a process-driven abstract composition, where I actively seek to turn off my thinking mind and let my belief in the metaphysical lead me onwards in the intuitive journey towards the final iteration.

Keeping those art pieces aside, most of my work stems from the arena of the deliberate where often certain subjects and colours and themes consume me to the extent that they eventually come through into my dreams. The result is a metamorphosis of their intrinsic structures into a visual language that makes sense to me, and which in turn is then brought to life on canvas by me.

5. Your practice has been described as transdisciplinary and experimental. What central themes or questions are you constantly returning to in your art?

My work revolves around themes of recycling and environmentalism coupled with using found objects as I constantly find myself repurposing existing waste material from my house into my work and also find myself at scrap shops and junkyards because I believe in the concept that every article or waste product has its own unique identity and visual presence, which at times I have had the the grace of recognising and eventually highlighting in my diverse compositions.

Shattered crockery pieces and dried stone slurry have now found their way into my most recent work and one pending commissioned project, so the media employed is exceedingly varied. One main recurring theme is exploration that revolves around the complexities of the human condition, with my protagonists often reflecting the angst of the world they are born into (compositions like 'Angst and My City' and 'City Lights A and B').

Other subjects of choice revolve around deforestation and the impact of mankind on natural resources through my sculptures series 'Chainsaw Bread' with the juxtaposition of the paucity of deep earth minerals with the fragility of natural adenium roots and the dire use of chainsaws on them.

Still other subjects that continue to impress on my mind revolve around self help and character growth through pieces like 'Swimming into Light' and 'Thought Stupor' both reflecting characters that are in the midst of their journeys as if being captured in time and duly frozen in frames, through my renditions of them on to the canvas.

6. Working with hazardous or difficult materials must pose unique challenges. What has been your most demanding project technically, and what did it teach you?

Safety is something that one must never overlook as working with these mediums can cause severe physical harm if adequate care and infrastructural demands are not met by the practitioner. There have been several challenges that I have overcome especially in the installation category, with installations like 'Devi' for the Taj Gateway Hotel in Kolkata presenting quite a few interesting challenges stemming from the weight of the installation that was well over 700 kg to the impact of that gravity on tar since the installation was almost five feet in diameter. Iron work filled with tar and elements that signify the facial features of a goddess through multiple media were being put up vertically at a height of over nine feet. Transporting and installing such huge commissioned pieces has its own challenges too. Each project has taught me that functionality and feasibility are important aspects to consider when designing and undertaking large commissioned projects.

7. What role do you think platforms like the Florence Biennale play in shaping conversations around experimental art globally?

Events like the Florence Biennial play a pivotal role in allowing for the creation of a space where ideas can be exchanged and duly introspected upon, coupled with allowing the propagation of interesting dialogue and conversations between artists and viewers. Events like these allow for under-discovered media and their practitioners to bring their work and perspectives into the mainstream.