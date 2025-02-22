Weld Done: Artist Arzan Khambatta Has A Knack For Sculpting Puns While Shaping Steel

If walls could talk, they’d probably spend most of their time complaining about pigeons and peeling paint. But if they really had something important to say, they’d most likely borrow their words from artist par excellence, Arzan Khambatta. His sculptures don’t just occupy space; they converse, provoke, and occasionally smirk at you when you’re not looking.

Currently, his works are showing at two exhibitions in Mumbai, because one clearly wasn’t enough. One is called 'Suspended Animation' on view till February 28 at Gallery Art & Soul in Worli, where his drawings take centrestage (something he’s rarely exhibited before). The other, 'Interregnum One' at Nine Fish Art Gallery, is a group exhibition. The group show seems to revel in the unclassifiable, the in-between, the liminal—much like Khambatta’s own sculptural gateway, which stands at the threshold of the show, daring visitors to step through and embrace the interregnum.

Artist Arzan Khambatta at his studio (Image courtesy the artist)

So, what exactly is an interregnum? In its most literal sense, it means a pause between two reigns: that fleeting, uncertain gap between what was and what’s coming next. In the case of this exhibition, curated by Anurag Kanoria, it’s a celebration of artistic uncertainty, a dance on the border between tradition and transformation.

Group Dynamics

Tirthraj Sinh Zala’s historical imagery blurs into Sahil Betigeri’s pixellated search for a digital identity, while Sayandeep Kangsabanik’s fragmented landscapes seem to argue with Sushisurge’s textured self-portraits. Somewhere in this vibrant, shifting space sits Khambatta’s sculptural gateway and the rather meta installation 'Cellular Organism,' that is paradoxically permeable, much like his own artistic journey.

And what a journey it’s been. Interviewing Arzan Khambatta is a bit like stepping into a Terry Pratchett novel where the protagonist wields a welding torch and has an alarming number of metal limbs lying around his studio. During our Zoom conversation, he gave us a virtual tour of his workshop, a space so packed with architectural projects in progress that it might actually qualify as an independent city-state.

“I love the city of Mumbai,” he tells me, eyes lighting up. “I just wish we had more people appreciating it.” However, Mumbai has done a fair bit of appreciating him. His sculptures can be found across the urban landscape, often lurking in unexpected corners like silent philosophers made of steel.

Twin Peeks

But this month, they’ve migrated indoors, to 'Interregnum One' and 'Suspended Animation,' two exhibitions that opened on the same day (February 10, 2025), at the same time (afternoon) because Khambatta’s art refuses to be bound by mere mortal scheduling.

“Anurag Kanoria kept a second opening, thankfully, so I was able to show up,” he chuckles. His connection with Anurag goes back nearly three decades, starting when Khambatta worked as an intern at an architecture firm where Kanoria’s family were clients. Later, they collaborated when Kanoria briefly dabbled in furniture-making; a career detour that probably had some unexpected angles.

Curator Anurag Kanoria and Khambatta's association is three decades old (Nine Fish Art Gallery)

For Interregnum One, Kanoria asked him for two of his pieces. “They merge brilliantly well,” Khambatta notes, which makes us believe his sculptures have their own social lives and occasionally decide to befriend each other when humans weren’t looking.

Wall Order

“The walls have ears, but they also store smells, visuals, and memories,” he says. “If you could slice through a wall, it would tell a story.” A bit like the legendary rock band Pink Floyd’s The Wall, which is the closest pop culture reference to his wall installation.

While Interregnum One is where his sculptures are holding court, Gallery Art & Soul’s 'Suspended Animation' is where his drawings finally get their time in the sun. “I don’t exhibit my drawings as often, but they’ve always been part of my process,” he says. “There are a few sculptures in the show, but this one is mostly about the sketches.”

AI Don't Fly

This is where we divert into an impassioned discussion on craft, AI, and how artists are getting influenced by social media. “I see art students relying on Pinterest and online tools too much,” he sighs. “I never looked at Pinterest, because I didn’t want it to influence my style.” As for AI-generated art replacing young artists, Khambatta is unfazed. “To me, the ones who struggle with craft will lean on AI more,” he says. He compares it to handmade Parsi gara embroidery: the kind that sells at five times the price because people recognize craftsmanship when they see it.

For someone deeply rooted in the physicality of making art, the idea of an algorithm generating sculptures on demand feels about as appealing as a microwave meal trying to pass as fine dining. Despite being a sculptor and metal artist for nearly three decades, Khambatta isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “I’m planning a major sculpture show in 2026,” he reveals.

What will it look like? “Let’s just say it’ll be big, ambitious, and full of surprises,” he grins. In the meantime, you can step through his sculptural gateway at Nine Fish Art Gallery, linger in the interregnum between past and future, and contemplate whether walls really do have ears... or if they’re just quietly judging your taste in wallpaper.

Interregnum One is on view at Nine Fish Art Gallery in Byculla till March 2. Suspended Animation at Gallery Art & Soul in Worli closes on February 28.