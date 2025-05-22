HYDERABAD ROCKS: 10 Years of Godless, The Band That Put the City on the Global Metal Map

You don’t name your band Godless unless you mean it. Not in the blasphemous, clickbait sense. In the sense that nothing external defines you. No cultural crutches. No need for belief in anything except what you can build with your own hands and blast through your own amps. This year, Godless, Hyderabad’s loudest, leanest death metal export, completes 10 years of uninterrupted velocity. Not a studio project nor a weekend band. A full-blown, touring, internationally recognised machine that’s torn through Europe, the U.S., and every Indian stage that could handle their sound pressure.

Origin Story

“I liked the name Godless because it felt like the music didn’t need anything else,” says Abbas Rizvi, the band’s founding bassist and relentless anchor. “It was strong on its own. Independent.”

That independence, however, wasn’t romantic. In 2015, Hyderabad had no real metal circuit to speak of. Bands formed, rehearsed, fizzled out. Venues folded. Audiences were loyal but small. So Abbas (already a sound engineer and former member of the band Script) did what all great DIY builders do: he built the thing himself.

Godless’s first EP, Centuries of Decadence, dropped later that year and announced the band’s arrival with the subtlety of a war cry. Songs like Oneiros didn’t just get streamed, they got memorised. “We’ve played that song at 90% of our shows,” Abbas says. “It’s our most popular track even now.” Since then, Godless has released four records, toured over a dozen countries, topped music charts and performed at legendary fests, starting from Wacken Open Air in Germany in 2018 to Desert Inferno in Dubai. Just last month, they wrapped a 17-show tour across six European countries. “We were on the road for three weeks playing practically every night. No breaks. Show, bus, next city, repeat,” Abbas laughs. “It was brutal but it worked.” But the highlight? “Nürtingen,” he says. “It’s a small town in southern Germany, but people showed up wearing our merch. They knew the lyrics. A local radio station even interviewed us.” That’s the kind of payoff few Indian bands see... when strangers across the world scream your song back at you.

Their most recent EP, Genesis of Decay (released in April 2025), has kept the momentum alive. The standout track Silent Oppression shows a band doubling down on what they do best: high-tempo technicality, dark lyricism, and the kind of groove that hits you like a well-placed uppercut. It’s Godless at full tilt: more focused, more menacing, more them.

Vocalist Nangsan (Shitabh Pillai)

Building More Than a Band

Godless is more gravitational pull than a death metal band with a sprinkling of thrash. At the centre is Aggressive Tendencies, the gig platform Abbas launched to support the local scene. What began as an excuse to play more often has evolved into one of the most respected heavy music IPs in the country, bringing international acts like Ulcerate (New Zealand), Skeletal Remains (US), and Defeated Sanity (Germany) to India.

“Back when I started, there were long gaps between shows in Hyderabad. And when that happens, bands break up,” Abbas says. “I had the gear, I had the skills... I just needed a platform to do it.” So he created one. EXT is usually the venue of choice for Aggressive Tendencies which recently held Volume 35 on May 18, 2025. It was a triple blast with Gutslit, Septic Isle and Lotus onstage.

Unlike many initiatives that stay hyperlocal, Aggressive Tendencies now operates in Mumbai and Bengaluru too. It’s no longer just a Hyderabad platform. It’s a movement, driven by the belief that the scene doesn’t grow unless someone picks up the shovel.

The Lineup, the Legacy, the Longevity

Today’s Godless lineup spans multiple cities and states: Moiz Mustafa from Bengaluru on guitar, Nikhil Rajkumar from Chennai on drums, Nangsan Lyngwa from Shillong on vocals, and live sound engineer Varun (who’s been there since the beginning). The band's roots are in Hyderabad, but their reach is national and global.

Drummer Nikhil (Shitabh Pillai)

Each release marks a phase in that journey: Oneiros (from Centuries of Decadence) was the breakthrough, Death Cult (from Swarm EP) is the fan favourite. Netherworld (from the States of Chaos album) is a pandemic-born, pressure-cooked track, and Silent Oppression (from Genesis of Decay) marks the present, loud and clear.

They’ve never written for popularity. And despite global exposure, Abbas insists their songwriting hasn't changed: “We write for the record. The live show comes later. It always starts with the material.” Still, the experience of playing on global stages has subtly refined them. “Touring abroad has taught us professionalism: set discipline, load-in efficiency, audience engagement. I try to bring some of that mindset back here every time I return.”

Abbas Razvi, bassist and founding member (Shitabh Pillai)

Despite their success, Abbas doesn’t sugarcoat the challenges of running a metal band out of Hyderabad. “The infrastructure is weak. The commitment levels are often low. And many bands don’t put in the hours they need to.” But Hyderabad metal, as a scene, is evolving. Bands are releasing more. Venues like EXT are stepping up. And Aggressive Tendencies is giving the next generation a reason to stay.

Guitarist Moiz (Shitabh Pillai)

“We want this to last,” Abbas says. “This can’t just be a scene you visit once in your youth. It has to be a home.”

The Next Decade (And the Mosh Ahead)

Fresh off the release of Genesis of Decay, Godless is already writing their next full-length album. A Northeast India tour is lined up for August. Another Europe run is planned for May 2026. They’ve got world domination on their minds, but not at the cost of authenticity. “If someone’s never heard metal before, I’d describe our sound as loud, abrasive, intense but honest. There’s no mask. No pretending,” Abbas says.

So what’s the motto for the next ten years of Godless?

“Louder. Faster. More aggressive,” he grins.

There’s no other way to say it. No better way to live it.

(This feature is part of ETV Bharat's section: HYDERABAD ROCKS that documents the movers and shakers in the city's music scene. Watch this space every Thursday for more)

Read more: