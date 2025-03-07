International Women’s Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages to Celebrate Women Everywhere

Every year on March 8, the world comes together to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), a global movement dedicated to advocating for women’s rights and gender equality. First observed in the early 1900s, this day has become a reminder of the struggles women have faced—and continue to face—worldwide. It serves as a platform to recognize the achievements of women in all fields, from science and politics to art and social activism.

IWD also calls attention to issues such as the gender pay gap, workplace discrimination, and violence against women. By honouring this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable world where every woman and girl can thrive. The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States in 1909, inspired by garment workers protesting unfair conditions. In 1910, German activist Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an international day dedicated to women’s rights, and by 1911, the first official International Women’s Day was celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

Quotes for International Women’s Day 2025

"You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last." – Kiran Bedi

"Feminism is not about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength." – G.D. Anderson

"A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform." – Diane Mariechild "Don’t be afraid of being ambitious. Be proud of who you are and what you want to achieve." – P.V. Sindhu

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." – Sarojini Naidu

"Women should not be seen as mere symbols of sacrifice but as individuals with their own dreams and ambitions." – Chanda Kochhar

"A strong woman is the lifeline of a progressive society." – Nirmala Sitharaman

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." – Michelle Obama

"I raise up my voice—not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard." – Malala Yousafzai

"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made." – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." – Coco Chanel

"A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." – Melinda Gates

"Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim." – Nora Ephron

Wishes for International Women’s Day 2025

Happy International Women’s Day 2025 (Getty Images)

Looking for the perfect words to send to the women in your life? Here are some heartfelt wishes:

"Happy International Women’s Day! May you always find the strength, courage, and determination to chase your dreams and break barriers."

"Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and recognition for all that you do. You are an inspiration!"

"To all the incredible women—your strength, wisdom, and kindness make the world a better place. Happy Women’s Day!"

"May you always know your worth, embrace your power, and inspire those around you. Happy Women’s Day!"

"Here’s to the women who lead, inspire, and uplift. Your presence makes the world brighter. Wishing you a joyful Women’s Day!"

Whatsapp and Facebook Messages for International Women’s Day

Celebrate and spread the message of empowerment with these captions for Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook:

"Today and every day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2025"

"Empowered women empower the world. Here’s to breaking barriers and creating change! #WomensDay #BreakTheBias"

"Behind every successful society, there are strong, fearless, and determined women. Let’s honour them today #IWD2025"

"Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s continue to uplift, inspire, and stand together for equality. #WomensDay2025"

"To all the incredible women out there—your voice, your strength, and your courage make the world a better place. #EmpowerWomen"

Happy International Women’s Day 2025.