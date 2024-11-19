International Men's Day: Star Cricketer Shubhman Gill Reveals His Grooming Routine

Every year, International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19, a time to honor the men in our lives who contribute to our well-being in countless ways. This year, as we celebrate men everywhere, cricketer Shubman Gill, one of the most talked-about sportsman of the year, shares insights into his grooming routine. Known for his explosive performances on the cricket field, Gill also emphasizes the importance of self-care and grooming as part of his daily routine.

For Gill, grooming isn’t just about looking good; it’s about feeling great and showing up as the best version of himself. As the brand ambassador for ITC Fiama Men, he believes a consistent grooming regimen is a simple yet powerful way to recharge and perform at your peak.

“Routines are my secret weapon! I’m all about the hustle—working hard, pushing limits, and leveling up every day. But I also know when to hit pause and recharge,” says Gill. “My go-to unwind? A refreshing, indulgent shower. Whether I’m blasting my favorite playlist or just zoning out under the water, my grooming time is my ultimate vibe. It gives me the energizing kick to start my day or the chill-out boost I need after a grind.”

Shubman Gill (Getty Images)

Face wash

I begin my grooming routine with a quality face wash before stepping into the shower. Your face is often the first thing people notice, so proper cleansing is key for me. I choose a face wash that’s gentle on my skin yet effective at removing dirt, oil, and impurities. I choose one with a refreshing formula to kick-start my routine. A good face wash makes me feel clean and energised all day.

Use Shower gel

Nothing rejuvenates me quite like a high-quality shower gel. I pick up a product that not only cleanses effectively but also nourishes my skin. The right shower gel I feel is the one that leaves my skin feeling soft, hydrated, and refreshed, and a long-lasting fragrance.

Aftershave

For men who shave regularly, aftershave is a must-have in your post-shave routine. I do the same. It soothes and hydrates my skin, minimises irritation and I feel refreshed, my skin becomes smoother, and cool.

A perfume spray

I finish my grooming routine with a subtle, long-lasting fragrance. I pay a lot of attention to a nice scent to add the perfect touch of confidence and to ensure I leave a lasting impression to people I meet. It’s the invisible accessory that completes my overall presence.