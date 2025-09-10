ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Makeup Day: Dermatologist Explains How Wrong Makeup Can Harm Skin, Reveals 'Biggest Mistake' Women Make

Shimla: Makeup in today's world is no longer limited to parties, weddings, or festivals. From college-going girls to working women, and even homemakers, everyone uses some form of makeup in their day-to-day life. Lipsticks, compact powders, and foundations, mascaras, and concealers have become part of everyday routines. For many women, makeup is not just about looking beautiful but is also about self-confidence.

However, makeup can also harm the skin if used carelessly. On International Makeup Day, celebrated each year on September 10, ETV Bharat spoke to Shimla-based dermatologist Dr Neha Sood, who shared important advice about the benefits, risks, and how to safely use makeup.

Dr Sood said that makeup is not just a fashion accessory anymore. It has become a way for women of all ages to express themselves and feel confident. Teenage girls experiment with it in college, while working women use it daily in offices.

She warns that the problem begins when people choose products blindly, influenced by glamour, advertisements, or social media trends. "Buying any random product without checking its ingredients, suitability for skin type, or expiry date can be dangerous. Similarly, applying makeup without proper removal at night is one of the biggest reasons for skin problems," said Dr Sood.

A recent case from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla shows how dangerous makeup misuse can be. A 21-year-old college student suffered swelling in her face after using a new makeup product without testing it. Instead of consulting a doctor, she tried home remedies, which worsened the condition. Doctors later confirmed that the chemicals in the product had triggered an allergic reaction.

Dr Sood said that this incident is a reminder that makeup is safe only when chosen wisely and used responsibly.

Why Cheap and Random Products Can Be Dangerous?

According to Dr Sood, one of the most common mistakes people make is trying new or cheap products without first testing them. This can lead to rashes, redness, itching, pimples, and even serious infections.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

She strongly recommends a patch test before using any new product. She said, "Apply a little product on your hand or behind the ear and wait for 24 hours. If there is no irritation or reaction, only then apply it on the face."

Tips For Choosing Safe Makeup

Dr Sood shared five golden rules to choose safe makeup

Choose non-comedogenic products: These products do not block skin pores, reducing the risk of pimples. Look for dermatologically tested and clinically approved products: This ensures that the brand has followed safety standards. Always check expiry dates: Old or expired products are one of the biggest causes of skin infections and allergies. Select products according to your skin type: Oily skin requires water-based products, while dry or sensitive skin needs mild, fragrance-free options. Buy from trusted brands: Expensive does not always mean safe, but reliable, certified brands are usually safer.

The Biggest Mistake: Sleeping With Makeup

"Sleeping with makeup is like punishing your skin. Makeup clogs the pores overnight, leading to pimples, acne, dullness, and premature ageing. Dirt and chemicals remain trapped, preventing the skin from breathing," Dr Sood explained.