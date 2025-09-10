International Makeup Day: Dermatologist Explains How Wrong Makeup Can Harm Skin, Reveals 'Biggest Mistake' Women Make
On International Makeup Day, dermatologist Dr Neha Sood warns that wrong products and careless removal can damage skin.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Shimla: Makeup in today's world is no longer limited to parties, weddings, or festivals. From college-going girls to working women, and even homemakers, everyone uses some form of makeup in their day-to-day life. Lipsticks, compact powders, and foundations, mascaras, and concealers have become part of everyday routines. For many women, makeup is not just about looking beautiful but is also about self-confidence.
However, makeup can also harm the skin if used carelessly. On International Makeup Day, celebrated each year on September 10, ETV Bharat spoke to Shimla-based dermatologist Dr Neha Sood, who shared important advice about the benefits, risks, and how to safely use makeup.
Dr Sood said that makeup is not just a fashion accessory anymore. It has become a way for women of all ages to express themselves and feel confident. Teenage girls experiment with it in college, while working women use it daily in offices.
She warns that the problem begins when people choose products blindly, influenced by glamour, advertisements, or social media trends. "Buying any random product without checking its ingredients, suitability for skin type, or expiry date can be dangerous. Similarly, applying makeup without proper removal at night is one of the biggest reasons for skin problems," said Dr Sood.
A recent case from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla shows how dangerous makeup misuse can be. A 21-year-old college student suffered swelling in her face after using a new makeup product without testing it. Instead of consulting a doctor, she tried home remedies, which worsened the condition. Doctors later confirmed that the chemicals in the product had triggered an allergic reaction.
Dr Sood said that this incident is a reminder that makeup is safe only when chosen wisely and used responsibly.
Why Cheap and Random Products Can Be Dangerous?
According to Dr Sood, one of the most common mistakes people make is trying new or cheap products without first testing them. This can lead to rashes, redness, itching, pimples, and even serious infections.
She strongly recommends a patch test before using any new product. She said, "Apply a little product on your hand or behind the ear and wait for 24 hours. If there is no irritation or reaction, only then apply it on the face."
Tips For Choosing Safe Makeup
Dr Sood shared five golden rules to choose safe makeup
- Choose non-comedogenic products: These products do not block skin pores, reducing the risk of pimples.
- Look for dermatologically tested and clinically approved products: This ensures that the brand has followed safety standards.
- Always check expiry dates: Old or expired products are one of the biggest causes of skin infections and allergies.
- Select products according to your skin type: Oily skin requires water-based products, while dry or sensitive skin needs mild, fragrance-free options.
- Buy from trusted brands: Expensive does not always mean safe, but reliable, certified brands are usually safer.
The Biggest Mistake: Sleeping With Makeup
"Sleeping with makeup is like punishing your skin. Makeup clogs the pores overnight, leading to pimples, acne, dullness, and premature ageing. Dirt and chemicals remain trapped, preventing the skin from breathing," Dr Sood explained.
Her Advice: Always remove makeup completely before going to bed. Use a makeup remover or micellar water first, then wash your face with a mild cleanser, and finally apply toner and moisturiser.
Why Home Remedies Do Not Work For Allergies
Many people panic after a makeup reaction and use remedies like applying lemon, turmeric, toothpaste, or ice directly on the skin. Dr Sood warned against such practices. She said, "These remedies can worsen the condition. Lemon and toothpaste are acidic, turmeric can burn sensitive skin, and ice can cause irritation."
"Only a qualified doctor must treat skin reactions caused by makeup," she stressed.
Step-by-Step Guide To Applying Makeup
- Start with clean skin: Wash the face with a mild cleanser and apply toner.
- Use moisturiser and Sunscreen: Moisturiser hydrates the skin, and sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays.
- Choose a light foundation: Select a foundation that matches your skin tone. Avoid using too much to prevent a cakey look.
- Balance eyes and lips: If the eye makeup is bold, use a light lip shade and vice versa.
- Finish with a setting spray: This helps makeup last longer and gives a fresh look.
Equally important is removing makeup properly
- Remove eye and lip makeup first: These areas are delicate. Use cotton pads with a remover or micellar water.
- Cleanse the whole face: Use a remover, and if heavy makeup was applied, go for an oil-based cleanser.
- Wash with a gentle face wash: This removes leftover residue.
- Apply toner and moisturiser: To refresh and hydrate the skin.
- Deep clean once a week: Use a scrub or face masks to remove impurities.
Common Myths About Makeup
MYTH 1: Expensive makeup is always safe
Not true. Dr Sood clarified that affordable, certified, and dermatologically tested products are equally safe.
MYTH 2: Makeup causes pimples and pigmentation in everyone
Not always. Pimples and allergies usually happen because of the wrong product choice or harsh chemicals.
MYTH 3: It's okay to use old, unclean brushes
In reality, unclean brushes and sponges collect bacteria and cause infections. Brushes should be replaced every six months and cleaned regularly.
Advice For Teenagers
Dr Sood said teenagers should avoid heavy makeup as their skin is delicate. Instead, they should use BB (Beauty Balm) or CC (Colour Correction) creams, tinted moisturisers, or light compact powders. "The real glow comes from skincare and not heavy makeup," she said.
"I have seen teenagers suffering from eyelid dermatitis, which is caused by applying coloured eyeliner and glitter."
Why Skincare Routine a Must?
"Makeup is incomplete without skincare. A proper skincare routine ensures the skin remains healthy and glowing," Dr Sood said. She recommends double cleansing every night, first with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, followed by a mild face wash. Apply moisturiser and a night cream before bed. She also stresses the use of sunscreen during the day.
Dr Sood's Message on International Makeup Day
She said, "Makeup enhances beauty, but the real glow comes only when the skin is healthy. Choose the right products, follow proper hygiene, and never skip removing makeup. Remember, makeup looks beautiful when your skin is cared for."
