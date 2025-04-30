International Jazz Day 2025: This Guitarist Is Inspiring a New Generation of Jazz Artists From India

There are musicians, and then there are music-lifers. Adil Manuel is firmly in the latter category. The kind of guitarist who makes you wonder why every note doesn’t come with its own set of emotions. The sort who doesn’t just play jazz, but lives it in all its improvisational glory.

But first, let's get something out of the way. Jazz in India has always been a bit like vinyl records: beautiful, loved but never quite mainstream. It lurks in the corners of smoky bars, college jam rooms, and increasingly now, in places like Bluebop or the NCPA. And Adil has been quietly building the foundation for it all.

Adil Manuel has a fluid signature sound (Image courtesy the artist)

“It was the 90s. I was a school kid in Lucknow,” Adil recalls. “Chris Hale—American, Berklee graduate, played in this band Olio and the Rock Opera—was learning the sitar. He handed me mixtapes. Prog rock. Jazz. That was my in.”

This is a story built on mixtapes. (If you don’t know what those are, you probably think jazz is just elevator music and have never waited four hours to tape a radio song.) The thing is, Adil didn’t exactly stumble into jazz. He gravitated toward it, pulled in by the kind of fusion acts that sounded like rock and smelt like freedom. “Allan Holdsworth, Mike Stern—they were using rock guitar tones, and I was already hooked on that,” he says. It wasn’t purism that drew him in. It was curiosity. And that’s probably the most jazz thing of all.

The Jazz Bug and the Indian Blues

India in the 90s and early 2000s was not exactly a hotbed for jazz. Bollywood reigned supreme, metal and rock had their subcultures, and jazz? It was for people who hung out with expats or studied at music schools most of us couldn't afford. But the universe conspired in cassette cases and jam sessions. Chris Hale may have handed him the key, but Adil built the map. In college, he dug deeper. He discovered the pioneering band Tribal Tech, then went backwards in time to Miles Davis, Coltrane, Thelonious Monk. The greats, all of them, who made dissonance feel like home.

“I was playing with different outfits, exploring rhythm. I wanted to be a drummer at first,” he laughs. “But the guitar became my vehicle.” Let’s be clear: Adil isn’t the kind of guy who will shove theory down your throat. His guitar playing is fluid, emotional, sometimes so delicate it’s like he’s tiptoeing around your nerves. There’s precision, yes but it’s never dry.

“Jazz, to me, is about freedom,” he says. “It’s ever-evolving. The more you explore it, the more you realize how little you know.”

That might sound like humblebrag territory, but in jazz, it’s gospel. You never quite arrive. You keep showing up, amp on, fingers twitching, ears wide.

Building a Scene

In 2015, when Adil moved to Bombay and formed the Adil Manuel Collective (AMC), something clicked. The city's jazz scene was a loose network of players, gigging at festivals and clubs, not quite a movement but not just hobbyist fare either. That’s when International Jazz Day started taking shape for Adil (in 2017) not as a poster event, but as a platform. He says, “It was about creating a space for community. To make jazz accessible for younger audiences.” He gives shoutouts to superfans like Vishal Mulchandani, Salsa49, Parag Kamani, Narendra Kusnur and Sunil Sampat... names that sound like the jazz mafia of Mumbai, if such a thing existed. “Hats off to Antisocial and Impresario, Riyaz Amlani, Vivek Dudani and the whole team for coming on board year after year,” he adds.

The Adil Manuel Collective (AMC) (Image courtesy AMC)

This year’s edition in 2025 of Jazz Day on May 3 at Antisocial in Mumbai includes acts like Refract (a nu-jazz outfit), seasoned crowd-pullers Rajeev Raja Combine, Shubhangi C, Dig, Shrae & The Quartet Life Crisis, and DJ Aoki Yabaii from Tokyo!

“We also do a blues event every year,” he adds casually. Because of course they do. You get the feeling that for Adil, the music is secondary only to the people. The passing on of knowledge not in a classroom, but on stage, at soundcheck, over coffee after the gig.

“When I was younger, I wished I had someone to guide me,” he says. “So I made myself that person for others.”

He doesn't like to consider himself a “mentor” as much as someone who gives new artists a nudge in the right direction. There's a new generation of jazzers he wants listeners to watch out for. Kanishk Diwakar, a keyboardist who Adil says we’ll hear a lot more of. Aditya Ahir, who plays with the Kanchan Daniel Band and Hindi rockers Daira. Drummer Arjun Chakraborty, and instrumentalists Zidaan Mulchandani and Enrico Rodrigues.

These are new names lighting up fretboards and bandstands across the country. It’s not just about notes and tempo. It’s about space. Jazz, more than any other genre, is about listening. Knowing when to shut up and let the sax take over. That’s a life skill, not just a musical one. And Adil is handing it down in his own way.

Jazz For The New Age

In the age of attention-deficit everything, jazz might seem like the antithesis of a trending reel. Songs are long. Improvisations go off-script. There are no drops engineered for algorithmic virality. But Adil, unsurprisingly, isn’t a grumpy purist.

“Sure, social media has its place,” he says. “But if you're spending time on reels, also spend time listening to actual music. Really listening.”

It’s a fair ask. And maybe it’s why his work with genre-bending rapper Shah Rule makes so much sense. “He’s been part of a couple of Jazz Day editions too,” Adil says with pride. “Jazz doesn’t have to be stuck in the past.”

So, what makes Indian jazz artists unique? Adil doesn’t hesitate. “We’re sponges. We grew up with Bollywood, folk, Hindustani classical. It’s in our DNA. The future of jazz is here, in India, and it’s going to sound like nothing you’ve heard before.”

There’s something thrilling about that statement. Like hearing the opening chords of a song that you know is about to change your life. And maybe that’s the best thing about jazz, about Adil, and about this whole Indian experiment—it’s less about arrival and more about exploration.

Happy International Jazz Day. And if you haven’t yet, go find yourself a mixtape. Or better yet, make one.