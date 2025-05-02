ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ranking the Most Powerful Magical Creatures in the Potterverse In Honour of International Harry Potter Day

The fantastical creatures in the Potterverse fired up our imaginations in the 2000s ( ETV Bharat )

In a world where portraits converse, staircases wander, and owls deliver mail, it stands to reason that the magical beasts of the Harry Potter universe would be anything but ordinary. What makes a creature powerful? Is it size? Spellwork? Fire-breathing capabilities? We are discussing these fantastic beasts because it's International Harry Potter Day today.

Celebrated every year on May 2, the day marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, the climactic showdown in the popular book series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book, where good triumphed over evil and Lord Voldemort was finally defeated. More than just a nod to wands and wizardry, the day honours the enduring legacy of bestselling novelist J.K. Rowling’s beloved series that shaped the childhoods of millions around the world. It’s a time for fans to revisit their favourite chapters, don robes and house scarves, debate over Dumbledore’s secrets, and perhaps reread The Goblet of Fire for the 20th time.

Circling back to the magical creatures, which among them do you think reigns supreme? Which creature could outwit a wizard, outrun a Hippogriff, or outgrump a Goblin? Let the parade of peculiarities begin.

10. Thestrals – The Gentle Bone-Birds

Seen only by those who have glimpsed death and chewed its chewy bitter gum, Thestrals are misunderstood beauties. They look like a cross between a skeletal dragon and a particularly mournful horse, yet they are fiercely loyal and can fly at thunderclap speed.

Inspired By: They echo the medieval European belief in death-omens and psychopomps... creatures that ferry souls to the afterlife.

Best Use: Transportation for the brooding and dramatic.

Wow Factor: 9/10

9. Hippogriffs – Half Horse, Half Bird, All Attitude

With the body of a horse and the wings and head of an eagle, Hippogriffs demand that you bow before you approach. Buckbeak, the most famous of the bunch, once clawed Draco Malfoy for being impolite. Quite right too.

Inspired By: First seen in 16th-century Italian poetry—originally considered impossible, even by mythical standards.

Pet Potential: Only if you're Hagrid.

Respect Rating: 10/10

8. Basilisk – A Glare That Kills

A snake so large it uses cathedral hallways as hiding spots, the Basilisk has a murderous gaze and fangs dipped in poison so toxic it could ruin your entire week—and your horcrux.

Inspired By: Found in bestiaries of the Middle Ages, said to be born from a serpent and a cockerel’s egg. Which, frankly, raises all sorts of parenting questions.

Best Avoided By: Mirrors and Parselmouths.

Lethality: 10/10

7. Acromantulas – Spiders That Talk

Aragog and his many, many-legged descendants live in the Forbidden Forest and dislike humans... as food preferences go, we’re not their least favourite. Enormous, sentient, and fiercely loyal to their own, Acromantulas are no joke... unless you're Fred and George, in which case even these nightmares might make you giggle.

Inspired By: Giant spiders abound in African, South American, and Norse mythologies.

Web Strength: Enough to suspend disbelief.

Goosebump Quotient: 12/10