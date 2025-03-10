International Day of Women Judges 2025: The Gender Gap in India’s Courts

One of the most remarkable things about the law is that it is supposed to be fair. Justice (we are told) is blind, unburdened by bias, and meted out evenly to all. This is a rather nice idea, and yet, if you take a quick look at India’s judiciary, you’ll notice something peculiar. Justice may be blind, but it is very clearly wearing a suit and tie.

International Day of Women Judges

On March 10 every year, the world observes International Day of Women Judges, a day meant to remind us that women can also interpret the law. The occasion is meant to celebrate women’s contributions to the judiciary, highlight why their presence is crucial, and point out that for most of history, they’ve been systematically kept out of it.

The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2021 and first observed globally in 2022. It was introduced to highlight the contributions of women in the judiciary, encourage more women to pursue judicial roles. The resolution for the day was drafted by the State of Qatar, a country not traditionally known for gender equality but evidently eager to position itself on the right side of history.

How Unbalanced Are the Scales of Justice?

India is one of the world’s largest democracies and has an enormous judicial system. And yet, only 14% of sitting judges in India’s High Courts are women. This is an improvement from previous years (up from 13% in 2023 and 11% in 2022) but, to put it bluntly, it’s a bit like celebrating that your car, previously moving at 30 km per hour, has now reached the exhilarating speed of 50. Currently, of the 754 High Court judges in India, only 106 are women. It is concerning to note that the average tenure of a woman justice is 4.5 years, a whole year less than the total average of all judges. If you’re wondering how this happened, the answer is simple: nobody ever really made room for them.

Some High Courts are doing reasonably well. Punjab & Haryana, for instance, has 14 women judges, Madras has 12, and Bombay has 10. Delhi has 9, which is still embarrassingly low for the nation's capital. Then there are places where things are much worse.

Meghalaya and Tripura? Zero. Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, and others? One. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh? Two. At this rate, it might be easier to count women judges on one hand than it is to find an auto-rickshaw during rush hour. Of course, it isn’t just a numbers game. The absence of women at the highest levels of the judiciary isn’t simply a statistic; it has real-world consequences.

The problem with having mostly men in charge of legal decisions is that they tend to make mostly male-centred rulings, not necessarily out of malice, but out of habit, bias, and centuries of precedent that treated women as minor supporting characters in the great play of legal history.

Consider the following:

Courts regularly hear cases on sexual violence, domestic abuse, reproductive rights, and workplace discrimination... all issues that overwhelmingly affect women. Who interprets these laws matters. Women judges often bring a different understanding of gender-based crimes, resulting in more just rulings. Studies have shown that women in legal leadership roles help break cycles of corruption, making institutions more transparent and more accountable.

One might assume that, given these benefits, governments and legal institutions would be rushing to promote women to judicial positions. But no. Instead, they have spent most of history coming up with increasingly creative reasons for why it hasn’t happened yet.

The Excuses (And Why They’re Wrong)

If you ask why there are so few women judges, you will get a wide variety of unconvincing answers, such as:

Excuse: “There aren’t enough qualified women.”

Reality: There are plenty. Women dominate in law schools, often graduating at the top of their class. The problem is not competence, it is opportunity.

Excuse: “Women don’t apply for these positions.”

Reality: Yes, because they know they won’t get them. Judicial appointments are decided by collegiums (essentially, small groups of senior judges who recommend new appointments). These groups have historically been all-male, which means that they naturally lean toward promoting more men.

Excuse: “The legal profession requires long hours, and women struggle to balance work and family.”

Reality: The classic argument that a woman’s true place is in the kitchen, unless she can figure out how to practice law while making dinner.

Excuse: “We’re working on it.”

This is the standard response given by people who aren’t actually working on it. In reality, men have controlled the legal profession for centuries and are simply not in a hurry to change that.

The Cost of a Male-Dominated Judiciary

When women aren’t present in decision-making spaces, the decisions often fail to account for their lived experiences.

Judges have dismissed rape cases because they believed the victim was “asking for it.”

Sexual harassment cases have been laughed out of courtrooms because the men in charge did not think it was a “real” issue.

Legal rulings about domestic abuse have often placed more importance on "saving the marriage" than protecting the victim.

Meanwhile, in countries where women make up a larger portion of the judiciary, laws have changed more quickly to address gender-based violence, workplace discrimination, and equal rights.

The Law Belongs to Everyone

A judiciary dominated by men does not just fail women, it fails society as a whole. The point of a legal system is to deliver justice for all, not just for the privileged few who historically wrote the rules. It is not a radical idea to suggest that a country’s courts should reflect its population. It is, in fact, the very definition of fairness. The question is not whether India is ready for more women in the judiciary. The question is how much longer it can afford not to have them.