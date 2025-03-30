International Day of Zero Waste 2025: How Industry Leaders Are Rethinking Waste in Textiles

Clothing used to be an expensive, labour-intensive commodity. A single garment required weeks of manual labour, and a wardrobe was not a collection of ever-changing trends but a prized possession, often passed down through generations. Today, a T-shirt can be bought for the price of a cup of coffee, worn a handful of times, and then discarded without a second thought. This transformation driven by the industrial revolution, globalization, and a consumer culture fixated on novelty, has brought with it an enormous, often invisible, cost: waste.

The very system that made clothing accessible and affordable is now threatening the environment in ways we are only beginning to comprehend. The world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, and in 2025, the focus is on fashion and textiles, arguably one of the most wasteful industries of the modern era.

Fashion's massive footprint on the planet (ETV Bharat)

The question we must ask ourselves is: Can the fashion industry reinvent itself in time to avert an ecological disaster? Or will it become a relic of an unsustainable past, like the coal-burning steam engines of the 19th century?

The Illusion of Circularity

The concept of circular fashion (where materials are endlessly recycled to create new garments) has gained traction. Yet, as Devender Kharb, Dean of the School of Fashion at the World University of Design, points out, the biggest hurdle to circularity is the nature of fast fashion itself. “Cheap, synthetic fibre blends dominate the market, rendering them nearly impossible to recycle. Polyester-cotton mixes, chemically treated fabrics, and low-quality textiles mean that most discarded clothing is either incinerated or left to decompose in landfills, releasing microplastics and toxins into the environment,” he says.

What is a circular economy? (ETV Bharat)

Recycling is a convenient buzzword, but the current infrastructure is woefully inadequate. Collecting, sorting, and repurposing textiles at scale is an economic and logistical nightmare. Unless the industry fundamentally shifts to high-quality, durable, and biodegradable materials, true circularity will remain a distant utopia.

Technology and Tradition

Despite these challenges, the industry is not entirely devoid of solutions. Akash Rathour, Head of the Department of Fashion Design at Lovely Professional University, highlights the role of cutting-edge innovations like 3D knitting, AI-driven fabric optimization, and bio-fabricated materials. These technologies are attempting to reduce textile waste at the source, creating garments that produce little to no excess fabric during production.

What is slow fashion? (ETV Bharat)

He adds, “At the same time, traditional approaches to sustainability (long overshadowed by industrial mass production) are making a comeback. Japan’s Mottainai philosophy (with a focus on respect for resources), and India’s Khadi movement which promotes handwoven textiles are examples of sustainable practices that predate the modern sustainability movement by centuries.” Says Vasundhara Saluja, Associate Professor at Pearl Academy, “Brands are increasingly adopting zero-waste pattern-making, upcycling, and repurposing, proving that sustainability does not require technological breakthroughs but a return to mindful production and consumption.”

Eco-friendly materials explained (ETV Bharat)

Bespoke vs. Mass Production

In contrast to the mindless churn of fast fashion, some designers are embracing a fundamentally different model: one that rejects mass production altogether. Raghavendra Rathore, a pioneering designer in the slow fashion category, has built a brand that produces only on demand, ensuring that no garments are created unnecessarily. This eliminates the issue of unsold stock, deep discounting, and eventual landfill waste. Instead of feeding a cycle of excess, bespoke fashion champions craftsmanship, longevity, and intentionality.

Top designer Raghavendra Rathore endorses slow fashion (ETV Bharat)

“Our made-to-measure process ensures minimal fabric waste and responsible resource use. We consciously prioritise natural, bio-grown fibres over the synthetics (like polyester) that flood the market and harm the ecosystem,” he says.

Similarly, Rajesh Kumar, CEO of House of Aldeno, is pushing for a zero-waste future by repurposing every scrap of fabric, shifting to solar-powered production, and committing to cutting carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

“We’re transitioning to renewable energy, with 80–90% of our production running on solar power, drastically reducing our carbon footprint. Our zero-waste vision means every fabric offcut is repurposed, reimagined, or recycled... ensuring nothing goes to landfill. By designing timeless, high-quality garments with premium fabrics and Italian craftsmanship, we encourage longevity over fast fashion. By 2030, we aim to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50%, solidifying measurable environmental impact. No fabric is wasted... every thread finds a new purpose. This reduces the strain on landfills, conserves valuable resources, and minimizes environmental pollution,” he says. Aldeno's approach proves that sustainability is about a systemic shift in how fashion is conceived, produced, and consumed.

The Ethical Imperative

The waste crisis is not just an environmental concern, but a moral issue. Heritage menswear brand P N RAO has long emphasized the importance of eliminating waste, not just within the company but in the wider community. By donating surplus fabric to the NGO Seva In Action, they are transforming waste into opportunity, allowing disadvantaged communities to create new products from discarded materials. This demonstrates that sustainability must extend beyond corporate boardrooms and trickle down to every level of society.

“Ensuring no wastage has been the cornerstone of our label and continues even now, carrying on the legacy our founder Late Shri Pishe Narayan Rao. As a demonstration of our commitment to zero waste, we used strips of fabric, all hemmed or stitched together to make a bundi and a jacket to showcase the capability of the fabrics. We have collaborated with Rober La Vialle to make sustainable products,” says Ketan Pishe, Partner at P N RAO.

Sustainable fashion (ETV Bharat)

At its core, the fashion industry is facing a philosophical dilemma. Will it continue to prioritize speed and disposability, knowing full well the environmental destruction it causes? Or will it embrace a slower, more thoughtful approach, valuing craftsmanship over volume? The answer will determine the future of one of the most influential industries on the planet.

A world where fashion generates zero waste might seem idealistic, but history tells us that entire industries have pivoted before. The automobile industry abandoned leaded gasoline. The energy sector is shifting from fossil fuels to renewables. Even agriculture, one of the oldest industries, is adapting to sustainable practices at an unprecedented pace.

Fashion, too, must evolve. On International Day of Zero Waste 2025, the choice is stark: Reinvent fashion now, or continue down the path of excess until the planet (and the industry itself) can no longer sustain it.