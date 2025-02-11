International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2025: Six Women Scientists On The Frontlines Of The Climate Crisis

It is often said that history is written by the victors. But what happens when history forgets the victors who fought not for power, but for progress? Science has long been a man’s game. Newton, Einstein, Hawking are the names that dominate textbooks and lecture halls, yet in the fight against climate change, the vanguard is overwhelmingly female.

For centuries, the contributions of women in science have been sidelined, their breakthroughs attributed to more publicly recognized male counterparts. But today, as the climate crisis looms large, a new generation of female scientists and environmentalists are rewriting that narrative. These women are not just contributing to climate action, they are leading, innovating, and reshaping the way we understand and combat climate change.

Women and girls in science (Freepik)

What Is The Day About?

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly declared 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. As we observe the 10th anniversary of the day today, we turn the spotlight on the brilliant, determined and often overlooked women who are leading the charge against climate catastrophe.

They are biologists, engineers, climate scientists, and inventors. They are activists, community leaders, and educators. In a world that is burning, flooding, and gasping for air, their work has never been more critical.

1. The Conservationist Who Built An Army

Conservation is often a battle, and Dr. Purnima Devi Barman has quite literally built an army to fight it. A wildlife biologist from Assam, Barman saw the declining numbers of the greater adjutant stork and took action. She put her Ph.D. on hold to rally an all-female grassroots conservation movement known as the Hargila Army. By empowering local women to protect and advocate for these endangered birds, Barman has revolutionized community conservation, proving that the fight against climate change starts at home.

2. The Fierce Defender Of Ecological Balance

Vandana Shiva is a force of nature. A physicist-turned-activist, she has been a vocal advocate for sustainable agriculture, biodiversity, and climate resilience. Her work has challenged corporate monopolies on seeds and farming, ensuring that traditional knowledge and ecological farming methods remain central to discussions on sustainability. Shiva’s battle is not just for the environment, but for the sovereignty of farmers and the future of food security.

3. The Woman Healing Communities To Heal Nature

Climate action is about people more than anything else, believes Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka. A wildlife veterinarian from Uganda, she has built an entire movement around this philosophy. Through her organization, 'Conservation Through Public Health,' she has connected conservation efforts with human well-being, ensuring that communities living near protected areas benefit from healthcare, economic development, and conservation initiatives. Her approach recognizes that when people thrive, nature does too.

4. Reinventing Plastic, One Brick At A Time

What do you do when plastic waste is choking your city? If you’re Nzambi Matee, you turn it into a building material. This Kenyan engineer and entrepreneur developed an innovative method to convert plastic waste into durable paving stones, tackling both plastic pollution and the need for affordable construction materials. With her company, Gjenge Makers, Matee is proving that climate action can be entrepreneurial, scalable, and practical.

5. Using Technology To Bring Clean Water To Thousands

Clean water is a fundamental human right, yet millions still lack access to it. Enter Xiaoyuan Ren, an environmental engineer who founded MyH2O, a data-driven platform that maps groundwater quality in rural China. Her app allows communities to locate safe drinking water, bridging the gap between technology and grassroots action. Her work shows how science and digital innovation can merge to create solutions with real-world impact.

6. The Climate Scientist Who Can Change Minds

In an era of misinformation, climate scientists need to double up as communicators. Dr. Katharine Hayhoe embodies this role brilliantly. A professor at Texas Tech University and a leading voice in climate science, Hayhoe’s research influences policies at the highest levels. But what makes her work particularly remarkable is her ability to engage with skeptics, using facts, empathy, and dialogue to bridge divides.

As we mark the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, it’s clear that gender parity in STEM remains a distant goal. Despite making up one-third of global researchers, women continue to face barriers in funding, leadership, and recognition. But the stories of these pioneers show that progress is happening. The challenge now is to support, amplify, and celebrate their voices.