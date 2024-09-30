International Coffee Day 2024: Coffee Trends That Will Rule This Year

As India’s love for coffee grows, the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 points out important changes expected in the coffee industry next year. With International Coffee Day on October 1, the report highlights how coffee consumption in India is rapidly evolving. Coffee is no longer just a daily drink but has become a lifestyle choice for many. From artisanal coffees to paying more attention to where the coffee beans come from, the coffee scene in India is set to undergo exciting transformations in 2024.

In recent years, the coffee market has seen a huge variety of options, especially with gourmet and specialty coffees becoming more popular. People now want a high-quality coffee experience that combines convenience, craft, and taste. Whether it’s a busy person looking for a quick, premium coffee or an enthusiast eager to learn more about brewing, Indian coffee lovers are looking for something beyond just caffeine—they want unique and memorable experiences.

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, created by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina in collaboration with over 190 food experts, chefs, and industry leaders, dives into these changing preferences and offers insights into the coffee trends expected to shape the market in the coming year. As coffee gains importance, Indian consumers are exploring its diverse range, balancing local traditions with global ideas.

Here are the key coffee trends for 2024:

Convenient gourmet & specialty coffee options:

Over 80% of experts predict a rise in gourmet and specialty coffee options. High-quality coffee will be easier to access, catering to those who want rich flavors even on a tight schedule.

Educational & experiential coffee workshops:

As the coffee culture deepens, people are eager to learn more. About 75% of experts expect an increase in coffee tasting sessions, brewing technique classes, and workshops. These events will give enthusiasts a deeper understanding and love for coffee.

Vineet Jain, Co-founder of Bombay Island Coffee, says, “The future of coffee is bright, driven by the demand for convenient gourmet options and a thirst for knowledge.” He believes workshops will play a key role in engaging coffee lovers, offering them a chance to learn about brewing techniques and coffee history.

Provenance-focused coffee:

The origin of coffee beans is becoming more important. Around 73% of experts expect consumers to seek out beans that are carefully sourced, with distinct flavors and sustainable practices.

Premium South Indian filter coffee:

South Indian filter coffee is making a comeback. Over 71% of experts believe that gourmet brands of this traditional brew will become more popular, adding rich, strong flavors to the market.

Indian-origin artisanal coffee:

Indian-grown, artisanal coffee is on the rise. Over 80% of experts believe regions like Coorg and Chikmagalur will continue to gain attention for their unique, high-quality coffees, contributing to India’s growing coffee culture.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of A Perfect Bite Consulting and Editor of the Godrej Food Trends Report, says India’s coffee culture is evolving, with a blend of craftsmanship and convenience. “The trends in the report reflect modern Indian coffee lovers’ growing interest in artisanal, local coffee and their enthusiasm for learning about the brewing process.”