ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Chef Day 2024: Appreciating The Creativity Of Culinary Artists

New Delhi: International Chef Day is observed on October 20 annually to honour and appreciate chefs who dedicate their knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation. The day provides an opportunity for people to recognise the hard work, dedication and creativity of the culinary artists who produce amazing cuisines and healthy food for them.

Several firms took to social media to post endearing messages for their loved chefs and the incredible art they make. Taking to social media X, Adande Refrigeration, a UK-based manufacturer of refrigerated drawers wrote, “As it’s International Chefs Day this Sunday, we would like to say thank you. We want to give a huge shout-out to all the incredible chefs who inspire us every day with their passion, creativity, and dedication. Have a great weekend ahead.”

Joining the bandwagon, IHM Lucknow wrote on X, “Celebrating International Chef Day at IHM Lucknow. Honoring the creativity, passion, and dedication of chefs who bring culinary excellence to life.”

The crucial role of Chefs: Chefs have an important role in promoting healthy eating, innovating cuisines, and connecting culture with traditional foods. Chefs are the masters of diverse skills in the kitchen to create new dishes and showcase their expertise in crafting awesome foods.

Chefs also play a significant role in raising awareness about eating healthy food for good health and emphasising the nutritional value of food eating. Creative chefs always try to develop new dishes through their experiments with various ingredients, food items and flavours. Their cooking talent produces new cuisines which improve foodies’ taste buds.

History: According to the World Association of Chefs Societies' official website, since its creation by the late Chef Dr Bill Gallagher in 2004, world chefs have committed to using International Chefs Day to celebrate the noble profession. Chefs have a wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact across communities by celebrating this special day with children.