International Cat Day 2025: 7 Most Famous Internet Cats Making Millions And Having Their Own Empires

August 8 is the Oscars, Met Gala, and Super Bowl rolled into one… except instead of acceptance speeches, you get slow blinks, hairballs, and a disinterested tail flick. Since ancient Egypt, humans have worshipped cats, and cats have never stopped expecting it. But in 2025, they’re not just lounging in sunbeams... they’re building multi-million-dollar empires, securing luxury brand deals, and amassing more followers than most Hollywood celebrities. Their Instagram captions may be written by humans, but the attitude is 100% feline. They have merch lines. They have bank accounts. And today, we’re going to celebrate the moguls of meowdom.

Why Cats Rule The Digital World

Cats are masters of branding without even trying. They don’t post motivational quotes. They don’t care about engagement metrics. They don’t even know what reel is. And yet—they dominate it. Meet the most famous and wealthiest cat influencers... or catfluencers. These seven feline superstars are living proof that in 2025, fame is measured in purrs, not paparazzi.

1. Nala Cat

Adopted from a shelter in 2012, Nala’s cross-eyed sweetness instantly set her apart from the crowd. Within months, her Instagram account blew up, and she clawed her way into the Guinness World Records as the most-followed cat on the platform (with 4.4 million followers as of this date).

Nala has her own pet food company (Love, Nala), partnerships with major pet brands, and a merchandise line that could rival Hello Kitty. With a net worth of around $100 million, Nala reportedly earns about £12,000 per sponsored post. She’s basically a furry Fortune 500 CEO who happens to drool sometimes.

2. Maru

If there was an internet cat Hall of Fame, Maru would have his own wing (made entirely of cardboard boxes). This Scottish Fold from Japan went viral in 2008 thanks to his obsession with squeezing himself into boxes of every shape and size. His videos have been viewed over 500 million times, making him one of YouTube’s longest-running animal stars.

Maru doesn’t care about product endorsements or ad campaigns. His currency is pure joy and box-related slapstick. Watching him dive into a too-small box is like watching Hollywood comedic actor Buster Keaton in fur.

3. Monkey Cat Luna

Luna is the kind of cat who could probably sell out a concert venue just by eating kibble on stage. Her fame exploded when a video of her making ridiculously loud, satisfying crunch sounds while eating went viral. With 2 million Instagram followers and individual videos hitting 30 million views, Luna’s appeal is universal: she’s part adorable pet, part oddly soothing ASMR experience. She’s proof that in 2025, you don’t need a fancy gimmick... just good lighting, an iPhone, and some really loud snacks.

4. Venus the Two-Face Cat

Venus is what happens when Mother Nature gets creative. Born with a perfectly split black-and-orange tabby face and two differently coloured eyes (one blue, one green), she’s a real-life optical illusion. While her appearance has sparked endless debates among scientists and fans alike, one thing’s certain: Venus is unforgettable.

She’s racked up 2.2 million followers across platforms, landed appearances on major talk shows, and inspired countless pieces of fan art. And unlike human influencers who pretend to be “relatable,” Venus doesn’t need to try... she wakes up iconic every single day.

5. White Coffee Cat

Also known as Mr. White, this British Shorthair is the feline equivalent of a rom-com heartthrob: handsome, fluffy, and irresistibly charming. But his story goes deeper: White Coffee Cat famously battled and survived cancer, thanks in part to fan donations that helped cover medical bills.

Now fully recovered, he lives a life of sponsored shoots, brand deals, and posing next to his equally famous sister, Nala Cat.

6. Kurt

Kurt isn’t a cat who tries to be a star; he just is one. His Youtube shorts capture everyday cat chaos, from knocking things off counters to making deeply unamused faces during car rides. But his most famous content? Trips to PetSmart, where Kurt wanders the aisles like a furry, four-legged celebrity on a Target run. The latest addition to the family is the male kitten Gary.

Fans love Kurt because he’s relatable. He’s not perfectly groomed. He doesn’t wear bowties. He’s just a cat doing cat things, and somehow that’s enough to rack up hundreds of thousands of likes per video.

7. Stepan

Stepan became a symbol of calm in chaos when videos of him lounging next to a glass of wine, unbothered by the world around him, went viral. Living in Kharkiv, Ukraine, his fame took a poignant turn during the war. Stepan’s owners used his platform to raise humanitarian aid funds for Ukrainians in need.

With over 1.6 million followers, Stepan has proven that internet fame can be more than just cute pictures—it can actually do good. And he does it all without breaking his signature poker face.

So today, on International Cat Day, give your cat an extra treat or, if they’re anything like these influencers, a cardboard box and a bowl of cat food.