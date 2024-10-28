Inside Zerodha Chief Nikhil Kamath's Lavish Bengaluru Home That Is Being Criticised Online

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has captured public attention not just for his entrepreneurial success but also for his opulent new residence in the heart of Bengaluru. The luxurious 7,000 sq. ft. home boasts breathtaking views, sophisticated decor, and elegant furnishings, set against the bustling backdrop of the city. Notably, this purchase contrasts with Kamath's long-standing advocacy for renting instead of buying—a belief he has frequently promoted.
Kamath, known for his financial insights and often candid opinions, has spoken openly about his preference for renting, once even referring to the real estate market as “ridiculous.” However, during a recent podcast, he acknowledged a shift in perspective, humorously noting the practicality of owning amid frequent relocations. His entrepreneurial journey, which began in his twenties, has placed him among India’s youngest billionaires and secured him a spot on the Forbes India Rich List in 2020, with a net worth of $1.55 billion as of October of that year. Kamath’s story is one of ambition and resilience, a source of inspiration for many.
Let’s take a closer look at the opulence of Kamath’s magnificent home, offering a fascinating glimpse into the life of a young, successful entrepreneur.
The wonder of Kingfisher Tower
Situated in Bengaluru’s iconic Kingfisher Towers, a 34-storey luxury complex, Kamath’s residence offers panoramic views of the city’s skyline from expansive windows. The interiors exude serenity, with a colour palette of whites, beiges, and monochrome patterns adding to the sophisticated ambience. Contemporary art pieces and wooden accents infuse warmth and elegance into the space, creating an aesthetic that is both refined and inviting.
Royal Bedroom
One of the bedrooms in this expansive residence features a grand canopy bed set on a polished wooden floor, surrounded by floral wall prints. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide stunning city views, while an antique lamp, paired with a vase of fresh flowers and a classic mirror, brings a touch of vintage charm. Minimalist floral-themed wall art enhances the serene, timeless feel of this luxurious retreat.
Serene Balcony
A highlight of Kamath’s home is the serene balcony, complete with a wooden deck, a cosy canopy bed, bird-cage candle stands, and lush potted plants. It’s the perfect setting to unwind with a cup of tea while taking in the picturesque views. The peaceful ambience invites one to linger and savour moments of relaxation.
Living Room
The living room is a showcase of Kamath’s elegant taste, featuring contemporary art and warm wooden elements. With a colour scheme of greens, beiges, and monochromatic accents, the room embodies both sophistication and comfort. Ceiling lights and tasteful fixtures cast a soft glow over the dining area and the chic bar counter, elevating the room’s luxurious atmosphere. The breathtaking views and refined decor make this home a sanctuary of elegance.