Inside Zerodha Chief Nikhil Kamath's Lavish Bengaluru Home That Is Being Criticised Online

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has captured public attention not just for his entrepreneurial success but also for his opulent new residence in the heart of Bengaluru. The luxurious 7,000 sq. ft. home boasts breathtaking views, sophisticated decor, and elegant furnishings, set against the bustling backdrop of the city. Notably, this purchase contrasts with Kamath's long-standing advocacy for renting instead of buying—a belief he has frequently promoted.

Kamath, known for his financial insights and often candid opinions, has spoken openly about his preference for renting, once even referring to the real estate market as “ridiculous.” However, during a recent podcast, he acknowledged a shift in perspective, humorously noting the practicality of owning amid frequent relocations. His entrepreneurial journey, which began in his twenties, has placed him among India’s youngest billionaires and secured him a spot on the Forbes India Rich List in 2020, with a net worth of $1.55 billion as of October of that year. Kamath’s story is one of ambition and resilience, a source of inspiration for many.

Let’s take a closer look at the opulence of Kamath’s magnificent home, offering a fascinating glimpse into the life of a young, successful entrepreneur.

The wonder of Kingfisher Tower

The interiors exude serenity, with a colour palette of whites, beiges, and monochrome patterns (Instagram)

Situated in Bengaluru’s iconic Kingfisher Towers, a 34-storey luxury complex, Kamath’s residence offers panoramic views of the city’s skyline from expansive windows. The interiors exude serenity, with a colour palette of whites, beiges, and monochrome patterns adding to the sophisticated ambience. Contemporary art pieces and wooden accents infuse warmth and elegance into the space, creating an aesthetic that is both refined and inviting.