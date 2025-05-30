Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s Elegant And Inviting Hyderabad Bungalow: Check Pictures

The Telugu actor, Vijay Deverakonda, known for his powerful performances in films like Arjun Reddy, lives in Hyderabad and has a stunning home in the city of Nizams. The actor lives with his parents and younger brother Anand along with their husky pet. Their home is designed with both style and comfort in mind, which makes the space a harmonious blend of elegance and tranquility.

The actor often shares photos of a few corners of his home on Instagram to give his fans an inside look at his life at home. On the other hand, Anand, his younger brother, who is also an actor in Telugu cinema, shares the stylish and grounded lifestyle that the family enjoys.

Welcoming Entrance

The home has welcoming patio that opens directly into the spacious living area. The white exterior lends a breezy, calming vibe that hints at the relaxing atmosphere within.

Sunlit Living Room with Artful Charm

One of the standout spaces in the house is the bright and airy living room. French windows throw natural light in the room, which makes the space look fresh and open.

The area is done with subtle shades of white with handpicked artworks adorning the walls and the corners of the area. There's one notable painting of Vijay as Arjun Reddy.

Tranquil Terrace Retreat

The terrace balcony looks huge and a perfect place to escape with his little furry friends. It is like a cozy lounge which is done with soft neutral tones and has wooden flooring. The place is usually ideal for casual get-togethers or moments to spend with self and reflect, especially when it offers a peaceful view.

A Stylish Bar Zone

The home also has a chic bar area with stylish aesthetics. It has grey and white palettes complemented with golden lighting and elegant bar stools. This corner is best for a couple of drinks or casual work sessions.

Cozy Corners and Serene Spaces

In all the glimpses that the actor has shared of his plush home, it appears a mix of soft textures and muted colour scheme. A calming atmosphere, clean lines and minimal designs make his home spacious as well as calm.

Our favourite place in his home is the one that has floor-to-ceiling glass wall featuring breathtaking view of the city's skyline. It is a perfect place for relaxation and reflection.

From luxurious outdoor spaces to intimate corners inside the home, Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad bungalow is a dream place. Moreover, his home reflects his grounded personality and peaceful living.