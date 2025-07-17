Indore Isn’t Just India’s Cleanest City For The 8th Time In A Row, It’s Also A Must-Visit For Sarafa Bazaar, Food Streets And Its Royal Past

Indore has done it again. For the eighth time in a row, it’s been declared India’s cleanest city by the President of India in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards. We know what you’re thinking: “Okay, so it’s clean. But why should I plan a trip?” To that, we say — “Indore is not just about safai. It’s a full paisa-vasool package.”

You can’t write about Indore without mentioning Indoris; these are people who live life with a twist of lemon and sprinkle of sev. They're witty, warm, and will serve you taunt with a smile. Conversations here are spicy, opinions spicier, and the food legendary. Below are more reasons to visit Indore.

1. OCD-Level Cleanliness

Every corner, gully, and chowk in the city is spotless. There’s a reason Indore beats metros like Mumbai and Delhi in cleanliness rankings... it’s not just about municipal workers, it’s about people actually caring. You'll see signboards politely requesting you not to litter, and people actually listen. They segregate waste like engineers divide time: dry, wet, and total confusion. From green buses to zero-waste zones, Indore feels like the futuristic India we always dream about after watching TED Talks.

2. Midnight Munching Goals

Once you’ve taken selfies near ultra-clean footpaths, head to Sarafa Bazaar. No, it's not your usual street food gully. It's a jewellery market by day and foodie's paradise by night. Open till 2 am, this place offers everything from garadu (fried yam) and bhutte ka kees to malpua, jalebi, and dahi vada that melts in your mouth. You’ll be so busy eating you might forget photographing it.

If you're the kind who wakes up at 11 am and calls it breakfast, Indore will fix you. Poha with sev, a slice of lemon, and warm jalebi on the side is Indore’s love language. And it’s available at every nukkad. Pair it with uske baad wali chai.

Want a clean shopping street that looks like a Bollywood movie set but smells like samosa and chaat? Chhappan Dukan (56 Dukan) is your spot. Think of it as Sarafa’s younger, day-timer sibling with less crowd and more seating. Great for families, solo travellers, and even awkward first dates. Try Johnny Hot Dog’s Egg Banjo or the Sabudana Khichdi at Vijay Chaat.

3. Clean Meets Green

For those claiming to be “outdoorsy”, Indore has your back. The Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary and Pipliyapala Regional Park are meditative spaces. Lakes, pedal boats, butterflies, and a sunset so poetic even your Delhi friend will stop complaining about “too much nature.”

4. Temples, Textiles, and a Touch of Royalty

Let’s not forget the cultural side. Indore was once the capital of the Holkar dynasty, and you can still feel the echoes of that royal past in places like the Rajwada Palace. For the spiritual souls (or people travelling with their moms), there’s the Khajrana Ganesh Mandir. Indore is also a textile hub, especially for Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees. If you're someone who doesn’t mind being dragged saree shopping, at least you’ll enjoy the AC showrooms and cold Badam milk.

5. MP's Finest Locations

Indore is the gateway to Madhya Pradesh’s finest attractions: from Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple to Mandu’s ruins, from Omkareshwar on the Narmada to Maheshwar’s riverside ghats. Road trips from Indore feel like Netflix travel specials.

Beyond the headlines and awards, Indore is a city that blends heritage with hustle, chaat with charm, and cleanliness with chutzpah. So if you’re planning your next India trip, don’t just go for the usual Goa-Shimla circuit. Take a detour to Indore.