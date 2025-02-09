ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Top 5 Indoor Plants That Thrive Without Sunlight And How To Care For Them

These indoor plants flourish in low-light and need little care to thrive and add style to your home

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

Not all homes are blessed with abundant natural light, especially in metro cities. But that shouldn't stop you from bringing a little bit of greenary in your house. While plants need sunlight and water, some thrive in low-light environments. These plants are perfect for appartments, offices, or cozy corners of your bedroom where sublight barely enters. Moreover, these plants are easy to care for and purify the air auality along with elivating your house's look. Here are 5 beautiful indoor plants that are low-maintenance and guaranteed to freshen up the corners of your home.

Snake plant: (Sansevieria)

Snake Plant
Snake Plant (Getty Images)

Snake plants are indestructible and can survive almost anywhere. These plants don't need sun light and much water. A hint of water in a few days is enought for a snake plant to survive. Their striking upright leaves are bold and elevate the look of the space. Don't overwater the snake plant.

ZZ plant: (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia)

ZZ plant
ZZ plant (Getty Images)

Known as eternal plant, ZZ plant can survive in minimal care. This is a best choise for your indoor areas when sunlight doesn't touch in the day. The plant makes for a visual treat in the house. You need to water its soil only when it is dry. This is a low humidity plant which requires a very little water.

Pothos: (Davil's Ivy)

Pothos
Pothos (Getty Images)

Known for its trailing heart-shaped leaves, Pothos is a fast growing vine which adapts well in low sunlight and can even grow under artificial lighting. You need to keep its soil slightly moist but don't over water it. Trim its leaves occasionally for healthy growth.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace Lily
Peace Lily (Getty Images)

This elegant white flower, which is part of almost every rom-com Bollywood movies has lush green leaves. peace lily brightens up the environment and also enhances the look of the indoor place. plant is also considered a natural air purifier. The plant only needs water when the leaves start to droop occasionally. Keep it away from direct sunlight to avoid leaf burn.

Cast Iron plant (Aspidistra elatior)

Cast Iron plant
Cast Iron plant (Getty Images)

This plant is known to be indestructible. It thrives in low-light and can survive in drought, and needs little attention. You need to water this plant moderately and allow the soil to dry between watering. Avoid using extra fertilisers as it needs very less. Little in few months is enough.

