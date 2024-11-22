ETV Bharat / lifestyle

GIFLIF Indiestaan Music Festival Returns To Gurugram; Know More Details

One of the most anticipated The Great Indian Film and Literature Festival, GIFLIF Indiestaan Music Festival returns to Gurugram with a host of Indian bands performing live along with some fresh talent. The indie music festival promises to bring acoustic, alternative, contemporary, folk, fusion, Hindustani, Indian pip, Indie, instrumental, rock, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Farsi at the Sector 29 Gymkhana Ground on November 30 and December 1, 2024.

Expect famous Indian bands Parikrama, Agnee, Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café, and Anand Bhaskar Collective to bring together a rich blend of indie and rock music along with other music bands. Presented by Royal Enfield, the music festival promises an unforgettable experience, showcasing some of the finest indie acts from across the country.

From the soulful rhythms of folk-rock fusion to the high-energy beats of indie rock and world music, the festival will have an eclectic mix of performances that will surely resonate with music lovers across all age groups. Adding to the excitement, the festival will also host the Indiestaan Band Hunt, an initiative designed to spotlight new and upcoming talent. This competition not only supports independent artists but also enriches the festival’s dynamic and inclusive atmosphere.