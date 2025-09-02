The New Rulebook Of Indian Wedding Guest Fashion For Men

Indian weddings are basically a Netflix series with multiple seasons: mehendi, haldi, cocktail, sangeet, shaadi, and reception. If you’re a guy, chances are you’ve repeated the same old kurta-pyjama from your cousin’s wedding in 2017. But we are in 2025. Men’s fashion has finally caught up, and no, you don’t have to look like a heavily embroidered gift wrap to stand out.

Ravi Gupta, Creative Designer and Director of Gargee Designer’s, says, “Indian wedding fashion today is more light in its approach, and men are at liberty to experiment with layering, prints, and light silhouettes.” You don’t need to suffocate under a 10 kg sherwani. You can actually breathe, dance, and still look Instagram-worthy.

Velvet Luxe

Velvet has always been the SRK of fabrics: classic, romantic, but also a little dramatic. The twist in 2025? Colour. Forget boring maroon. We’re talking emerald green, deep sapphire, even oxblood.

Example: An emerald green velvet Nehru jacket over an asymmetrical kurta is perfect for Indo-western cocktail night vibes. You’ll look rich, even if your bank account is still recovering from the shaadi gift budget.

Hot Tip: “Fit is the key to velvet. Opt for cropped, structured silhouettes and minimal accessories. Let the texture be the spotlight on its own; pair it with crisp trousers, a silk pocket square, and loafers,” says designer Ravi Gupta.

Printed Bandhgalas

Bandhgalas are like the James Bond of Indian menswear: sharp, sophisticated, but now with a little mischief. Prints are here to break the monotony, and they’re not just for your artsy cousin.

Example: Think a monochrome Bandhgala with muted embroidery, paired with beige churidars. Perfect for haldi or mehendi, where you need to stand out without being louder than the DJ.

Hot Tip: “If your jacket has bold prints, balance the rest of the outfit with solids. Finish it off with a lapel pin or metal brooch for a hip, regal effect; it’s all about balance.” Translation: Printed jacket = calm pants. Don’t look like you rolled in wallpaper.

Drapes, Layers & Distinction

This is where things get cinematic. Drapes, asymmetrical hems, cowl pants—this isn’t your dad’s kurta. Think Ranveer Singh, but dialed down just enough so you don’t scare your relatives.

Example: A fitted blazer layered over a draped kurta-shirt ensemble. Perfect for a sangeet or the wedding itself if you want drama but still want to move your arms freely for the bhangra.

Hot Tip: “Use lightweight drapes such as crepe or silk blends. Go subtle with accessories and let the silhouette speak for itself. Suede juttis or mojaris can discreetly suggest the drama of the drape,” says Gupta. No need for ten rings and a turban bigger than the wedding cake. Let the outfit do the heavy lifting.

Indian weddings are marathons, not sprints. From sunrise haldi to midnight receptions, you need to look good and survive the buffet plus the dance floor. The trick is to balance tradition with modern flair: velvet, prints, and drapes done with intelligence, not excess.