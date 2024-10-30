Indian Ocean Announces Special Live Concert Tour; Here's All You Need To Know About Hyderabad Show

Indian Ocean is celebrating over three decades of the band’s groundbreaking music in a special 35th anniversary concert tour across India. Presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda, Produced and Curated by TribeVibe Entertainment, this tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans of the band’s unique blend of rock, Indian classical, and folk music.

Following the success of the opening show in Gurgaon, Indian Ocean, managed by Big Bad Wolf, will bring their high-energy performances to fans across India, with upcoming shows in Hyderabad on November 10 followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The team will be annoucing more shows in other cities in the coming days.

Since their inception in 1990, the band has been at the forefront of the Indian music scene, delivering timeless hits like Bandeh, Ma Rewa, and Kandisa. Indian Ocean’s unique sound blends powerful storytelling with rhythmic complexity and has captivated audiences for decades. This tour offers fans a chance to witness the band’s electrifying live performances and the energy and passion they bring to the stage.

The tour will feature Indian Ocean’s renowned lineup including Rahul Ram on bass guitar and vocals, Amit Kilam on drums and vocals, Himanshu Joshi on vocals, Dharmavarapu Nikhil Rao on guitar, and Tuheen Chakravorty on tabla and percussion. Together, these musicians bring decades of experience and a powerful, genre-blending sound that has inspired audiences for generations.

"We are always energized by performing live for our fans, and this tour feels like a special moment for us as we celebrate 35 years of the band. We are looking forward to playing old hits and newer and unreleased material. We’re sure, the audience and we will have a blast," says the headliner of the band Rahul Ram.