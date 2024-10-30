ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Indian Ocean Announces Special Live Concert Tour; Here's All You Need To Know About Hyderabad Show

Following the success of the opening show in Gurgaon, Indian Ocean will bring their high-energy performances to Hyderabad on November 10

Indian Ocean announces India Tour
Indian Ocean announces India Tour (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Indian Ocean is celebrating over three decades of the band’s groundbreaking music in a special 35th anniversary concert tour across India. Presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda, Produced and Curated by TribeVibe Entertainment, this tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans of the band’s unique blend of rock, Indian classical, and folk music.

Following the success of the opening show in Gurgaon, Indian Ocean, managed by Big Bad Wolf, will bring their high-energy performances to fans across India, with upcoming shows in Hyderabad on November 10 followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The team will be annoucing more shows in other cities in the coming days.

Since their inception in 1990, the band has been at the forefront of the Indian music scene, delivering timeless hits like Bandeh, Ma Rewa, and Kandisa. Indian Ocean’s unique sound blends powerful storytelling with rhythmic complexity and has captivated audiences for decades. This tour offers fans a chance to witness the band’s electrifying live performances and the energy and passion they bring to the stage.

The tour will feature Indian Ocean’s renowned lineup including Rahul Ram on bass guitar and vocals, Amit Kilam on drums and vocals, Himanshu Joshi on vocals, Dharmavarapu Nikhil Rao on guitar, and Tuheen Chakravorty on tabla and percussion. Together, these musicians bring decades of experience and a powerful, genre-blending sound that has inspired audiences for generations.

"We are always energized by performing live for our fans, and this tour feels like a special moment for us as we celebrate 35 years of the band. We are looking forward to playing old hits and newer and unreleased material. We’re sure, the audience and we will have a blast," says the headliner of the band Rahul Ram.

Read More

  1. Arijit Singh Announces His India Tour; Here's All You Need To Know About Hyderabad Concert
  2. Coldplay Announces Retirement After Its 12th Studio Album

Indian Ocean is celebrating over three decades of the band’s groundbreaking music in a special 35th anniversary concert tour across India. Presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda, Produced and Curated by TribeVibe Entertainment, this tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans of the band’s unique blend of rock, Indian classical, and folk music.

Following the success of the opening show in Gurgaon, Indian Ocean, managed by Big Bad Wolf, will bring their high-energy performances to fans across India, with upcoming shows in Hyderabad on November 10 followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The team will be annoucing more shows in other cities in the coming days.

Since their inception in 1990, the band has been at the forefront of the Indian music scene, delivering timeless hits like Bandeh, Ma Rewa, and Kandisa. Indian Ocean’s unique sound blends powerful storytelling with rhythmic complexity and has captivated audiences for decades. This tour offers fans a chance to witness the band’s electrifying live performances and the energy and passion they bring to the stage.

The tour will feature Indian Ocean’s renowned lineup including Rahul Ram on bass guitar and vocals, Amit Kilam on drums and vocals, Himanshu Joshi on vocals, Dharmavarapu Nikhil Rao on guitar, and Tuheen Chakravorty on tabla and percussion. Together, these musicians bring decades of experience and a powerful, genre-blending sound that has inspired audiences for generations.

"We are always energized by performing live for our fans, and this tour feels like a special moment for us as we celebrate 35 years of the band. We are looking forward to playing old hits and newer and unreleased material. We’re sure, the audience and we will have a blast," says the headliner of the band Rahul Ram.

Read More

  1. Arijit Singh Announces His India Tour; Here's All You Need To Know About Hyderabad Concert
  2. Coldplay Announces Retirement After Its 12th Studio Album

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN OCEAN MUSIC BANDINDIAN OCEAN LIVE CONCERTINDIAN OCEAN HYDERABAD CONCERTHYDERABAD MUSIC EVENTSINDIAN OCEAN ANNOUNCES INDIA TOUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.