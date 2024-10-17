Brewing Sensation: Indian Filter Coffee Ranks 2nd Across The Globe

Coffee is brewed in a myriad of styles, with different beans and techniques from all over the world. Among these, the coffee made with finely ground beans and traditional filters from South India is both an art and a science. Recently, this beloved South Indian Filter Coffee was ranked second on TasteAtlas' list of the Top 10 Coffees worldwide, highlighting its cultural and culinary significance.

Outside of India, this coffee is affectionately known as "Filter Kaapi." For many, the aroma of Filter Kaapi brewing in the morning evokes nostalgia, reminding them of home. Coffee lovers often say that the perfect cup can brighten their entire day and make them crave another. Read on to discover which coffee variants made TasteAtlas' Top 10 and learn how to brew the famous Indian Filter Coffee to perfection.

A truly satisfying Filter Kaapi is the result of several factors: the choice of beans, the roast, the blend, the grind, the brewing method, and even how it’s served. Each step in the traditional brewing process must be executed with precision to create that quintessential first cup of coffee.

Brew the Perfect Indian Filter Coffee

Brew like a pro: mastering the most loved Filter Coffee (Getty Images)

Let’s explore the calming, aromatic ritual of brewing a perfect cup of Filter Kaapi, a process cherished by many coffee enthusiasts. This slow-brewed coffee is made using a stainless steel or bronze filter, typically consisting of two cylindrical metal compartments stacked on top of each other. Begin by heating the upper chamber (the one with holes) for a few seconds, then place it over the lower compartment. Add 1-2 tablespoons of finely ground coffee. Bring about 1/4 cup of water to a rolling boil, then pour it over the grounds in the filter. Cover with the lid, allowing a few minutes for the rich decoction to drip into the lower chamber.

Meanwhile, heat milk until it begins to rise, and pour it into a tumbler. Sweeten with sugar or jaggery as desired. The final touch is frothing the milk by pouring it between two tumblers—just enough to create a smooth, frothy texture without letting it cool down.

South Indian Filter Coffee: A Global Favorite

The high ranking of South Indian Filter Coffee on TasteAtlas' list is a testament to its global popularity. Other beloved coffee styles on the list include Greece's Espresso Freddo, Italy's Cappuccino, Vietnam's Iced Coffee, and Germany's Eiskaffee. Topping the list is Cuba's Espresso. This diverse lineup reflects the rich coffee traditions across the world, each with its distinctive brewing methods. Among them, South Indian Filter Coffee stands proudly in the spotlight, celebrated as one of the world's best coffee experiences.