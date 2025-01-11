ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Indian Classical Music Fest Aadi Anant Travels To Delhi And Chennai From Mumbai

The 14th edition of the festival continues to honour the essence of Indian classical music through the guru-shishya tradition while embracing innovation in classical music

Indian classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty
Indian classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty will perform in the Delhi concert of Aadi Anant (Courtesy of the artiste)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

The National Centre for the Performing Arts commenced its annual classical music festival, Citi NCPA Aadi Anant, last weekend in Mumbai. Each year, the festival brings together the musical legacies of some of the most revered names in Indian Music. The guru-shishya tradition (so elemental to Indian classical music) has been the central focus of the festival, which also continues to be a thriving platform for innovation within tradition.

The 14th edition of the festival, supported by Citi, is set to present a series of concerts across three cities: Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. The festival commenced on December 7, 2024, at the NCPA with ‘Saz aur Awaz’ presenting maestro Shujaat Husain Khan, who took the stage for a performance blending both sitar and vocals in his signature style, accompanied by a talented ensemble.

The following concert on December 8, 2024: ‘Sarod Quintet: Three Generations, One Legacy’ was a special treat for concertgoers, featuring sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan who was joined by his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, along with his grandsons Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash. Together, they presented a multi-generational sarod ensemble, showcasing the enduring legacy of the Seniya Bandash music lineage.

“This edition of the festival features presentations that include artistes of three generations across different age-groups, coming together to showcase genres from classical (art) and semi-classical, to other lighter forms that collectively define the broad spectrum of music traditions in India. We are looking forward to the audiences in each city joining us and experiencing the eternal melodies of Indian classical music traditions,” Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head, Programming - Indian Music, National Centre for the Performing Arts.

Following the grand launch in Mumbai, the festival will now travel to Delhi and Chennai for two more exceptional concerts, featuring notable line-ups that include some of the finest stalwarts of Indian classical music. Each performance is designed to showcase the mastery and dedication of both the maestros and their students.

Remembering The Divas

Conceived, curated and presented by classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, the performance will feature an ensemble of distinguished artists including composer, arranger, and conductor Shom Chatterjee, supported by Murad Ali (sarangi), Ojas Adhiya (tabla), Ninad Mulaokar (flute), Jyotirmoy Bannerjee (harmonium), Sridar Parthasarathy (mridangam & kanjira), Rahul Wadhwani (piano), Kaushiki Joglekar (keyboard), Rhythym Shaw (guitar), Ralph Menezes (bass guitar) and Vaibhav Wavlkar (drums).

When: January 19, 2025, 6 pm

Where: The Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Plenary Hall, New Delhi

Dhrupad to Thumri: A Musical Exploration

This performance will feature Ajoy Chakrabarty (vocal) with Brajeshwar Mukherjee (vocal) and Ayesha Mukherjee (vocal), supported by Yogesh Shamsi (tabla), Ajay Joglekar (harmonium), and Amaan Hussain (sarangi).

When: January 24, 2025, 6.30 pm

Where: Madras Music Academy, Chennai

