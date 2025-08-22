From Soha Ali Khan To Rhea Chakraborty, Indian Celebs Who Have Turned Podcasters

Soha Ali Khan has a new podcast called All About Her that will tackle women’s wellness. She’s roped in Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Smriti Irani, and Rujuta Diwekar, so if you want gyaan on everything from babies to abs, you’ll find it here. But Soha isn’t the only one. These days, if you’re a celebrity in India and don’t have a podcast, are you even a celebrity? It’s like not having a gym membership or a Maldives vacation pic on Instagram.

Celeb podcasters are basically waltzing into the buffet line where news anchors and talk show hosts used to eat first. For years, we watched them hold the mic, stir the drama, and serve us our daily dose of gyaan or gossip. Now, suddenly, Ananya Panday is asking mental health questions, Cyrus is cracking political jokes, and Shehnaaz Gill is turning heartbreak into headline material. It’s like the celebs looked at the serious “news versus talk” pie and said, “Why should anchors have all the fun?”

Here are some of the desi stars who’ve joined the mic club:

1. Cyrus Broacha

Before anyone thought podcasts were cool, comedian and MTV VJ Cyrus was already talking into a mic, cracking PJs, and interrupting his guests. His Cyrus Says podcast is like that chatty uncle at family functions: irreverant, hilarious but never boring.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo's podcast is called What Women Want. Kareena interviews celebs and experts while making everything sound like a Karan Johar coffee-table chat. Imagine Koffee With Karan but with fewer candles and more feminism.

3. Ananya Panday

Ananya talks about mental health for Gen-Z, pressures of fame, and maybe even her So Positive initiative against trolling. It’s a mix of relatable millennial angst and modern-day “struggle” stories.

4. Rhea Chakraborty

After being hounded by the media, Rhea turned the mic on herself. Her podcast is a space to talk about mental health, resilience, and surviving storms. It’s vulnerable, raw, and a reminder that podcasts can be more healing than gossip-y.

5. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz’s Desi Vibes podcast is exactly what you’d expect—fun, loud, unfiltered, and full of Punjabi tadka. Imagine your favourite roadside dhaba, but instead of butter chicken, you’re served celebrity interviews with masala on top.

6. Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh makes sure her podcast is one big comedy circus. Her infectious laugh during interviews with film and TV stars is enough to get you through Monday blues. And sometimes, she ropes in her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, because even marriage becomes content these days.

7. Soha Ali Khan

Soha joins the party with the newly-announced All About Her. Given her Nawabi poise, her podcast is likely the classy spa in this otherwise crowded mall of celeb podcasts. Expect wellness tips, heartfelt stories, and the occasional sister-in-law cameo by Bebo.

Celebs are no longer happy just with films, reels, or endorsements. Now they want to whisper directly into your ears, while you wash dishes or sit in traffic. Whether you love them or hate them, at least podcasts prove one thing: celebs, like us, also love the sound of their own voices.