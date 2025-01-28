Young Sheldon Of India: 14-Year-Old Daksh Malik Discovers An Asteroid, Gets A Nod From NASA, Says 'Want To Name It T-Minus'

At just 14, Daksh Malik, has etched his name in the vast cosmos by achieving what many can only dream of. His preliminary detection of an asteroid, submitted last year, has been officially confirmed by NASA as a 'Provisional Discovery of a Main Belt Asteroid'. Designated as 2023 OG40, Daksh’s discovery is a groundbreaking achievement not just in his young life, but also in the field of amateur astronomy.

Talking about his experience, Daksh recalls the excitement and challenges of using asteroid detection software. "It was a very difficult yet fun experience. Once I got the hang of the software, it felt like I was working at NASA! It’s awesome, and I would recommend it to anyone with an interest in astronomy," says a student from Shiv Nadar School in Noida.

Reaching for the 'Asteroid'

His fascination with space began at a young age. Daksh would watch a lot of National Geographic as a child. "Learning about the vastness of space, the possibility of other planets with life, and the mysteries of the cosmos piqued my curiosity," shares the grade nine student. This passion grew when his school introduced an astronomy club, where he learned the basics of space science.

It was in 2022, that Daksh's school shared an opportunity to participate in the International Asteroid Discovery Program (IADP). The email mentioned that participants could name the asteroids they discovered. "I thought it would be so cool if I actually discovered and named an asteroid. Though my first attempt didn’t get results, it gave me a glimpse into how NASA scientists identify objects in space," he explains.

Astronomical Telescope Observatory Dome at Shiv Nadar School in Noida (ETV Bharat)

Felt like working at NASA!

Over the next year and a half, Daksh diligently participated in IADP competitions, analysing data sets from Hawaii’s PANSTARRS observatories using specialised software called AstroMetrica. His dedication finally paid off when one of his six preliminary detections was confirmed as an asteroid by NASA.

When asked how it felt to receive confirmation from NASA, Daksh shares, "It was the coolest moment of my life! Being recognised by NASA, one of the most powerful space organisations in the world, is an honour. It’s a dream come true."

Another moment that he cherishes from the journey is a night spent stargazing at his school. "Our astronomy club set up a digital telescope on the rooftop. We observed Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter. Seeing them up close, just like in textbooks, was breathtaking. I even caught glimpses of Saturn’s moons—it was unforgettable," shares the passionate reader.

Daksh Malik's discovery has been officially confirmed by NASA as a 'Provisional Discovery of a Main Belt Asteroid' (ETV Bharat)

A 'Boy' of many talents

A student juggling academics, competitions, and a passion for astronomy, Daksh credits his school and family for their continuous support. "My school gave me extra days and rescheduled my exams so I could focus on the competition. My family, especially my mom and grandfather, always motivated me to keep going," he shares.

His passion isn’t limited to astronomy. Daksh is also a semi-professional Taekwondo player and a writer. He has participated in international competitions like the World Scholars Cup, which he won at Yale University in 2024.

When it comes to naming the asteroid, Daksh is still brainstorming. "I’m thinking of funny names like 'Countdown' or 'T-minus' as a joke. But if the guidelines don’t allow it, I might choose a name inspired by Greek mythology, like the names of dwarf planets," he muses.

As for his future, Daksh dreams of a career in both space exploration and law. "I’m equally fascinated by how the judiciary works and how justice is delivered. But space exploration will always be close to my heart," he says before signing off.