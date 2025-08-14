Independence Day 2025: How India's Freedom Day Became A Nationwide Digital Movement

This year, as India marks its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, the celebration goes beyond flags and parades. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) in March 2022 to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements, is completing four years. This year, the Ministry of Culture has rolled out the next iteration of the campaign, 'Har Ghar Tiranga 4.0', to encourage citizens to become volunteers and digital ambassadors. It is not only a patriotic campaign, but a digital movement which has united millions of citizens in the spirit of freedom, where every home and mobile screen has become a tiny spot of national pride.

From Selfie to Social Unity

Started on August 2, volunteers across the country are guiding neighbors on flag-hoisting etiquette, helping upload Tiranga selfies, and share personal stories. These volunteers will get official certificates and badges for their efforts.

"In today’s interconnected world, digital campaigns have revolutionised how we celebrate national milestones like Independence Day. This way, the spirit of patriotism goes beyond geographical boundaries and brings together millions of citizens virtually. This makes it a more inclusive and nationwide celebration," says Saurav Bhaik, founder and CEO of Tagbin.

Additionally, to complement that grassroots outreach, DigiHaat, a digital commerce platform under ONDC, has teamed up with MyGov to add a creative twist to patriotism. Users can purchase a mini Tiranga via the app and participate in an online storytelling contest featuring poems, artworks, and reflections inspired by the Flag.

"Digital platforms offer ways to engage diverse audiences through interactive content, storytelling, and real-time participation. This also adds to awareness and inculcates a sense of unity, which makes the occasion more personal and impactful for people from all walks of life. The ease of sharing and collaborating online also ensures that the message of freedom, sacrifice, and national pride reaches far beyond traditional channels," he adds.

Cities Flaunt the Country's Pride

Across the country, states are celebrating independence day with much fervor. Uttar Pradesh, for instance, is targeting 46 million flag hoisting across the state. The state also plans to organise bike and cycle rallies, parades, and cultural gatherings. SHGs, a women-led groups, and local weaving hubs are producing and distributing flags. UP Finance Commission has dedicated Rs 12 crore to distribute 60 lakh free flags in urban poor areas to empower women and spread the reach. This involves nearly 29,000 women in flag production. In Kanpur, residents are participating in a house decoration 'flag and lights' competition. Citizens have to upload photos of their tricolor-themed decorations for prizes with flags.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, the government is running Tiranga Mahotsav with school performances. Across Bhagalpur station, Patna, and even railway colonies in Patna have organised patriotic rallies and cycle parades under the campaign banner to spread national fervor across public spaces.

On Social Media and In the Streets, Patriotism Finds Its Voice

In 2023 alone, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' online campaign garnered over 60 million Tiranga selfies, and the numbers were almost similar in 2024. Last year, digital badges and certificates added even more incentive for mass participation. And 2025 is anticipated with a similar number of participation. As we write, over 20 million citizens have participanted in the online campaign as per Ministry of Culture website.

Surely, the initiative uses the power of digital connectivity to mobilise citizens across the country. It motivates them to hoist the tricolour and share their patriotic moments online. The campaign has made Independence Day not just a physical celebration, but a collective digital movement.

"I am a patriotic person, but we don't generally use tricolor at home. Since 2022, every home has a Tiranga on its terrace or balcony. The restrictions aren't there anymore," says Vikas Ambwani, a school teacher in Kota, Rajasthan. His display picture on WhatsApp flashed Wing Commander Abhinandan's photo, and before that, it was the tricolor. "They are the pride of our nation. People should know what we have," adds Ambwani.

Another user, Richa Mathur, who has been posting online selfies with the tricolor for the last three years says, "It's just one day that we have to show our love for the country to everyone and I don't mind uploading a photo with Tiranga. I ensure I do that so my children can learn too," says Mathur, a mother of two.

These testimonies show a shift from hesitancy to pride in the country and its freedom. It is no more a symbolic gesture but a heartfelt expression by the citizens of India.

Freedom on Wheels

In Pune, Radisson Blu in Hinjewadi will mark the spirit of freedom in a distinctive and meaningful way. In collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG), the hotel is hosting a special ‘Ride with Pride’ event that not only celebrates patriotism but also champions the crucial cause of road safety. On August 15, around 60–70 luxury Harley-Davidson motorcycles will ride into their hotel, joining their team for a grand flag-hoisting ceremony.

The sight of these iconic machines alongside the fluttering Tiranga will surely be a powerful tribute to the nation and a reminder that true freedom comes with responsibility, on and off the road.

"In today’s connected world, such celebrations are no longer confined to the venue alone; they extend far beyond through the power of digital platforms. Our ‘Ride with Pride’ will be captured and shared across social media to transform it into part of a larger digital national celebration. Just as hashtags and user-generated tributes unite people across geographies, we aim for our event to inspire conversations about patriotism, unity, and road safety nationwide," says Amit Raman, General Manager, Radisson Blu, Pune.

Freedom Goes Digital

From live updates of the celebration to engaging audiences online through photos, videos, and messages, the digital medium is enhancing the spirit of Independence Day. It will also allow thousands of those who may not be physically present at any ceremony, yet feel connected in pride and purpose.

To say, this Independence Day 2025 will not only just drift across social media, it will roar. From the hills of Kashmir to urban apartments, from railway stations to small gullies, patriotism has found its digital heartbeat through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' online campaign. And most importantly, the citizens are actively participating in celebration with a flag in hand, beaming pride in every pixel.