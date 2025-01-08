In Pictures: Ibrahim Ali khan, The Prince Who Doesn't Play 'Saif' With Fashion

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood royalty Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has captured public attention not only for his striking resemblance to his father but also for his regal fashion sense. Whether it’s a wedding celebration or a casual outing, Ibrahim’s outfits exude a princely charm that reaffirms his place as Bollywood’s modern-day royal. With a blend of traditional elegance and contemporary flair, Ibrahim has cemented his position as a rising fashion icon. In the news for all right reasons as he is reported to be seen in a film with Telugu actor Sreeleela, the actor is already making heads turn with his fashion sense.

A wardrobe fit for royalty

Ibrahim’s traditional outfits often steal the spotlight, which shows his ability to carry off regal looks with ease. At a family wedding, he donned a richly embroidered ivory sherwani paired with a traditional stole – the quintessential royal persona. The outfit, complemented by his confident demeanor, made him the center of attention and drew comparisons to the Nawabs of Pataudi, his illustrious lineage.

Another unforgettable look was during Diwali celebrations, where he wore a navy blue kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery. The ensemble, paired with tailored churidars and classic mojris showed opulence, a hallmark of his style. Fashion critics were quick to praise his ability to make traditional outfits look effortlessly modern and appealing to younger generations.

The modern Prince

While Ibrahim shines in traditional attire, his Western wardrobe is no less princely. He often opts for tailored suits with clean lines and a sharp silhouette. At a high-profile Bollywood event, he was seen in a classic black tuxedo with a velvet blazer, looking every bit the modern-day prince. The addition of a pocket square and polished loafers added to his refined and timeless look.

Even in casual settings, Ibrahim’s fashion choices maintain a royal edge. A simple white linen shirt paired with well-fitted trousers and leather loafers showed his effortless elegance during a brunch outing. “His ability to elevate even the simplest outfits speaks volumes about his innate sense of style,” Rhea Kapoor had once said.

The influence of heritage

Ibrahim’s fashion sense is deeply rooted in his royal lineage. As the grandson of the Nawab of Pataudi, his wardrobe often shows a blend of traditional Nawabi aesthetics and contemporary trends. This fusion is evident in his choice of bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, and achkans, often paired with modern accessories like luxury watches or sleek shoes.

In an interview, Ibrahim once mentioned his admiration for his father’s style, calling it “classic and timeless.” This influence is apparent in Ibrahim’s preference for structured outfits and neutral color palettes, which echo Saif Ali Khan’s sophisticated approach to fashion.